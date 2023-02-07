Read full article on original website
Norristown Times Herald
School funding verdict an opportunity to fix decades-old problem (Opinion)
Throughout my time in office, there has been no topic that comes up more frequently when I talk with constituents than how we fund our public schools. For millions of Pennsylvanians, it’s been painfully obvious for decades that Pennsylvania’s public education funding system is broken. Now, according to a Commonwealth Court ruling, it’s also unconstitutional.
Norristown Times Herald
Norristown Preservation Society: Old Airy Street prison is in danger
NORRISTOWN — The Montgomery County Airy Street Prison at 35 East Airy Street in Norristown was part of the same contest to design the Montgomery County Courthouse in 1849. The famed architect Napoleon LeBrun, who designed the Philadelphia Academy of Music and Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, submitted a design for the jail. The castle-like structure was built in 1851. Though not as large a complex as the historic Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, I dare say it has a much more attractive facade in its grim imposing kind of way.
Norristown Times Herald
Dump truck owner apprehended in fatal crash of pregnant Lansdale woman
NORRISTOWN — Authorities have apprehended the owner of a dump truck who is charged in connection with a two-vehicle crash in Lower Providence that claimed the life of the second driver, a pregnant Lansdale woman. Patrick Hadley Doran, 24, of Gaithersburg, Md., was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals...
Norristown Times Herald
Friend, business associate charged with murder of Montgomery County mom Jennifer Brown
NORRISTOWN – A Limerick Township man is facing homicide charges for allegedly killing a township woman, who he claimed was his friend and business partner, and whose body was found in a shallow grave in Royersford last month. Blair Anthony Watts, 33, of the 600 block of Hunsberger Drive,...
Norristown Times Herald
Active fun is on the horizon at Pottstown summer camps
Despite it feeling as though winter hasn’t fully kicked in, camp registrations for the summer are now open. While it might seem too soon to start thinking about what’s going to keep your kids active once school lets out, it’s actually the perfect time to ensure that your child gets their first choice before slots fill up.
Norristown Times Herald
Black History Month celebrations scheduled in Norristown
NORRISTOWN – Black History Month will be in sharp focus on Saturday, from noon to 4:30, with a free viewing of the movie “Black Panther Wakanda Forever” at the Montgomery County-Norristown Public Library on Powell Street. The Norristown branch of the NAACP is sponsoring the event, which...
Norristown Times Herald
Verdict: Jury convicts Pottstown man of third-degree murder in fatal shooting
NORRISTOWN — A jury convicted a Pottstown man of a homicide charge, finding he acted with malice when he fatally shot another man who was seated in a parked vehicle, allegedly under the belief the victim nearly struck him with a vehicle earlier in the evening. Gerald Scott Ramos,...
Norristown Times Herald
Hill School staging free performances of ‘Les Misérables’ in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN — The Hill School’s The Ellis Theatre Guild will perform the world-renowned Broadway phenomenon “Les Misérables” for its winter 2023 musical on Friday, Feb. 24, at 7:15 p.m., with additional shows on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 2 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m.
Norristown Times Herald
Editorial: Embrace challenge of Black History Month
Black History Month by its very name encourages Americans to look back on past struggles and triumphs of Black Americans. It’s an important topic involving hundreds of years of history, and people would do well to explore it more than just four weeks each year. Some may question why...
