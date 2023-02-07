ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

School funding verdict an opportunity to fix decades-old problem (Opinion)

Throughout my time in office, there has been no topic that comes up more frequently when I talk with constituents than how we fund our public schools. For millions of Pennsylvanians, it’s been painfully obvious for decades that Pennsylvania’s public education funding system is broken. Now, according to a Commonwealth Court ruling, it’s also unconstitutional.
Norristown Preservation Society: Old Airy Street prison is in danger

NORRISTOWN — The Montgomery County Airy Street Prison at 35 East Airy Street in Norristown was part of the same contest to design the Montgomery County Courthouse in 1849. The famed architect Napoleon LeBrun, who designed the Philadelphia Academy of Music and Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, submitted a design for the jail. The castle-like structure was built in 1851. Though not as large a complex as the historic Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, I dare say it has a much more attractive facade in its grim imposing kind of way.
Dump truck owner apprehended in fatal crash of pregnant Lansdale woman

NORRISTOWN — Authorities have apprehended the owner of a dump truck who is charged in connection with a two-vehicle crash in Lower Providence that claimed the life of the second driver, a pregnant Lansdale woman. Patrick Hadley Doran, 24, of Gaithersburg, Md., was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals...
Active fun is on the horizon at Pottstown summer camps

Despite it feeling as though winter hasn’t fully kicked in, camp registrations for the summer are now open. While it might seem too soon to start thinking about what’s going to keep your kids active once school lets out, it’s actually the perfect time to ensure that your child gets their first choice before slots fill up.
Black History Month celebrations scheduled in Norristown

NORRISTOWN – Black History Month will be in sharp focus on Saturday, from noon to 4:30, with a free viewing of the movie “Black Panther Wakanda Forever” at the Montgomery County-Norristown Public Library on Powell Street. The Norristown branch of the NAACP is sponsoring the event, which...
Editorial: Embrace challenge of Black History Month

Black History Month by its very name encourages Americans to look back on past struggles and triumphs of Black Americans. It’s an important topic involving hundreds of years of history, and people would do well to explore it more than just four weeks each year. Some may question why...

