TULSA, Okla. — A federal jury has found Elga Harper guilty. Harper faced four charges in connection to the physical and sexual assault of a 72-year-old Tulsa woman in 2022. Those charges included kidnapping in Indian Country, aggravated sexual abuse by force and threat in Indian Country, assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO