Brooklyn, NY

Report: Nets Not Planning to Trade Kevin Durant Ahead of Trade Deadline

By Patrick Andres
 4 days ago

Brooklyn is currently fifth in the Eastern Conference.

Two days after trading guard Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks, the Nets are dealing with both negative and positive repercussions.

Irving’s exit threw a wrench into a team built around him and forward Kevin Durant ’s skillsets. His departure, however, opened the door for previously unheralded guard Cam Thomas to drop 47 points in Brooklyn’s 124–116 loss to the Clippers Monday night.

With this in mind, the Nets will not look to move Durant ahead of Thursday afternoon's trade deadline, according to a Tuesday afternoon report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski noted that although "a number of teams" had engaged with the Nets about Durant's availability, Brooklyn remained unwilling to trade him.

Previously, TNT and Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes had reported that the Suns had an interest in trading for Durant, re-heating conversations that took place over the summer after Durant’s June trade request.

The Nets are currently 32–21, fifth in the Eastern Conference behind the Celtics, Bucks, 76ers and Cavaliers.

CHICAGO, IL
