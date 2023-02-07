Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: How To Retail Cannabis, Meet California Brand 'Gelato' With A Down-To-Earth Approach For Organic Growth
Getting lost in a swirl of information on how to run a cannabis business is to be expected. Whether you run a Deli, pharmacy or cannabis shop, there are factors to consider such as customer service and understanding their needs as well as educating staff, creating community and streamlining supply chains. These may sound simple but they're actually among the most difficult to accomplish on daily basis. Gaining some distance from the hype of capital markers and talking to some of the industry veterans in retail cannabis can provide some of the clarity that time and hands-on experience provide. “We started cultivating out of our garage and we built it from there,” George...
Colorado Touts New Energy-Efficiency Program To Help Bolster Cannabis Industry
A new initiative dubbed the Cannabis Resource Optimization Program (CROP) hopes to boost energy efficiency in Colorado. Among CROP's offerings include free "technical assistance and access to financing for cannabis cultivators," according to Marijuana Moment. Governor Jared Polis praised the program, calling Colorado "the first state to help licensed cultivation operators make their operation more energy efficient." The goal is to "save business owners money and reduce energy use in the industry,” he said. Cannabis Resource Optimization Program The program "is designed to provide eligible cannabis cultivation businesses with no-cost technical assistance, including a facility audit and analysis of previous resource use, to better understand...
Halo Collective Expands Portfolio Of Genetics And Cannabis Strains In Oregon
Halo Collective Inc. (OTCQB: HCANF) (NEO:HALO) (FSE:A9K0) announced the expansion of the company's cannabis genetics and strain portfolio, specifically within its Oregon operations. "We're proud to announce this expansion of our product line, which reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers," stated Katie Field, CEO of Halo Collective. "Our team has worked tirelessly to continue innovation within the industry and we're confident that our customers will love the new strains we have to offer." The company has added the following strains and genetics to their portfolio: Lemon Verzace Rainbow Belts Trap Smoothie Power Animals Sugar Cherry Sherbert This variety of strains, includes an indica...
Rainbow Realty Group Completes $11.5M Loan To California Real Estate Portfolio
Rainbow Realty Group II, LLC and its affiliates closed a senior mortgage cross-collateralized by 4 properties in Santa Barbara County, California. The properties are owned and operated by one of the largest farming, cultivating, manufacturing, processing, and distributing cannabis companies in California. The borrower has averaged 9-figure revenues over the last several years. It has a wide range of products that can be found in 90% of the dispensaries across the state of California. The properties in the collateral pool are industrial/commercial real estate, with 7 active cannabis licenses. Funds from this transaction will be used to refinance existing debt and...
Upstate New York's First Rec Cannabis Shop Opens This Week, Officials Step Up Crackdown On Illicit Shops
Upstate New Yorkers will get their first recreational cannabis store this Friday, Feb. 10, announced Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday. The shop is opening in the college town of Binghamton. Hochul said the opening of Just Breathe at 75 Court Street continues to "expand the nation's most equitable and inclusive...
Looking To Buy Legal Weed? Check Out These New Stores
Unrivaled Brands Expands California Retail Footprint. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. UNRV, which operates in California, held the grand opening of its previously closed San Leandro retail dispensary on Saturday, Feb 4. The new store is located at 1915 Fairway Dr in San Leandro. "We're thrilled for the grand re-opening of Blum...
Minnesota Steps Closer To Legalizing Cannabis: Former Gov. Ventura Makes Personal Testimony
Minnesota’s Senate Environment Climate and Legacy committee passed a measure concerning Sen. Lindsey Port’s bill — which creates a regulatory framework for recreational and adult-use cannabis — with a 5-4 vote. “Prohibition of cannabis is a failed system that has not achieved the desired goals and has incredible costs for communities, especially for communities of color,” Port said. “We have an opportunity to start the process to undo some of the harm that has been done and to create a system of regulation that works for Minnesota consumers and businesses, while ensuring an opportunity in this new market for communities that...
Michigan Gov Whitmer Proposes State Marijuana Testing Lab, MA Cannabis Labs Want Trade Association
Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) announced possible plans to create a state-operated cannabis testing lab, reported MLive Michigan. Standardization Could Bring Consistency to Michigan's Laboratory Testing Industry The 'reference lab' (as regulators call it) "would audit results issued by existing marijuana safety labs to ensure accuracy, help investigate suspected illicit marijuana that enters the licensed market, determine product recalls, and help create standardized lab testing methods for the industry," said CRA director Brian Hanna. Building, equipping and staffing the lab is estimated to cost about $4.4 million. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed a 2024 budget that would take effect Oct. 1 if approved by the Legislature. According to the...
Out-of-town dope: Some cannabis dispensaries not playing by the rules
Cannabis sales are booming in New Mexico with stores selling nearly $25 million worth of recreational marijuana each month. But some dispensaries are not playing by the rules and there is a lack of inspectors to enforce all of the state’s cannabis laws. “New Mexico is a hot new...
GOP Lawmakers Take Action To Protect Gun Rights Of MMJ Patients, New CA Bill To Make Marijuana Catering A Reality & More Reg News
Maryland GOP Lawmakers Protect Gun Rights For MMJ Patients Maryland lawmakers reviewed a piece of legislation from Republican Robin Grammer and his four fellow GOP lawmakers at Wednesday's hearing that would protect medical marijuana patients' rights to possess guns, reported Marijuana Moment. The move follows a recent Oklahoma ruling that a federal law banning cannabis consumers from owning firearms is unconstitutional. "A person may not be denied the right to purchase, possess or carry a firearm under this title solely on the basis that the person is authorized to use medical cannabis" under state statute, the bill stipulates. Grammer said that their bill addresses...
Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed
WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
Pentagon Shoots Unidentified Flying Object In Alaska, Per Biden's Orders: Report
President Joe Biden ordered the Pentagon to shoot an unidentified object over Alaska on Friday. The New York Times, citing U.S. officials, reported there were “no affirmative indications of military threat” to people on the ground from the object. It remains to be seen whether there was any surveillance equipment attached to the object that was taken down. The incident occurs less than one week after the U.S. military shot down a Chinese spy balloon that was hovering over U.S. waters. The Biden Administration has been criticized by some Republicans for not immediately shooting the balloon down when it was above land. Washington has linked the...
George Santos 'Puppies' Scam From 2017 Surfaces: Bad Checks Written To Amish Dog Breeders
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) was reportedly charged with theft in Pennsylvania after a number of bad checks were issued in his name to dog breeds. What Happened: After the $15,125 in checks was written for “puppies” an adoption event took place at a Staten Island pet store with the Congressman’s animal rescue charity, reported Politico. Santos claimed his checkbook was stolen, after which the charge was dismissed and records expunged, according to the report, which cited his lawyer and the court. Attorney Tiffany Bogosian, who had gone to school with Santos and later fallen out of touch with him, caught up with the...
The health risks for Ohioans after derailment of train with toxic chemicals
Train Derailment in Ohio-Pennsylvania Border Sparks Evacuation and Health Concerns. A train derailment near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border last Friday has caused widespread concern for the safety of nearby residents. The derailment involved several tanker cars carrying toxic chemicals, including vinyl chloride, which is a hazardous chemical used in the production of plastics and other household items. In response to the potential danger posed by these chemicals, local authorities ordered the evacuation of residents in the area, as well as the release and burning of the chemicals.
Will Oklahoma’s New Marijuana Legalization be the Blueprint for all Other States?
If the March 7th initiative is approved by voters, adults 21 and older could own up to an ounce of recreational marijuana and cultivate as many as six mature marijuana plants and six seedlings in their homes, and some convictions for marijuana possession could be expunged.
Trump's Niece On Why He's More 'Dangerous' Than DeSantis: 'I Want To See Him Destroy Them And Himself In The Process'
Former President Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump took potshots at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for what she called his fascist ideology, but still felt his uncle could be a graver threat than the governor. DeSantis Is Dangerous: When asked to weigh on Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and his potential Republican challengers, Mary Trump said there were theoretically more dangerous people than her uncle, including DeSantis, who is "an ideologue and a fascist." On the other hand, Donald Trump does whatever he thinks works for him, she said. “If that’s being a fascist, so be it, but he’s shown that he’s not an...
