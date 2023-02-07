Georgia Consumers Received 282.1 Million Robocalls in January, Atlanta at Top for Most Robocalled U.S. Cities

Read full article on original website
Related
In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge
Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
Alabama witness describes disc-shaped object projecting lights
An Alabama witness at Chickasaw reported watching a disc-shaped object projecting lights at 10:30 p.m. on March 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wgxa.tv
'Largest U.S intelligence failure since 9/11': Officials say Mexican cartels are to blame
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) - In 2021 the U.S. Border patrol reported more than 1.6 million encounters with migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border. Today Texas and Georgia state officials met to discuss illegal immigration. Officials are pointing the finger at Mexican cartels. "A significant threat to the national security and public...
IRS won’t tax most relief checks from states last year; what it means for Ga.
The IRS announced Friday that most relief checks issued by states last year aren’t subject to federal taxes, providing 1...
This Is Georgia's Most Luxurious Spa Getaway
For anniversaries, Valentine's Day, or just because.
Discover Georgia's State Parks for the Perfect Family Spring Break: Fun, Locations, and Accommodations for All Ages
If you're looking for something different than a beach trip for your 2023 Spring Break, consider the plethora of other natural and outdoor options available at one of Georgia's state parks. Of course, if you're set on a beach location, there are Georgia state parks for that, too.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
10 Fun Places for Gem Mining in Georgia
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. North Georgia has an awful lot to offer visitors, from fantastic state parks and historic sites to an excellent array of hiking trails, waterfalls, lakes, and rivers. But did you know that the...
capitalbnews.org
Tenants Denied Rent Relief Express Outrage Over City’s $10M in Unused Funds
Cherie Miller was angry Monday morning when she heard that city leaders had announced plans to send $10 million in unused COVID-19 rent relief funds back to the federal government. The 55-year-old grandmother is in the process of being evicted from the Capitol Gateway Apartments near Downtown, where she’s been...
9 metro Atlanta locations named on list of the nation’s worst interchanges, including 2 in top 10
The new report named nine different metro Atlanta interchanges out of 100.
WXIA 11 Alive
Verify: Renter's rights in Georgia
You have rights as a renter and there's accountability for landlords. Let's verify the fast facts, according to the Georgia landlord-tenant handbook.
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's who could see snow this weekend in Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — A wintry mix is possible late Saturday into early Sunday in parts of north Georgia. Even if it does snow, getting that snow to stick will be a challenge around the metro. Our temperatures will be marginal and the ground will be very warm -- limiting any snow from sticking.
Nine Georgia Locations on Nation’s Worst Bottlenecks List for Truckers
The Gist: The American Transportation Research Institute has released its 12th annual list of the most congested bottlenecks for trucks in America. Nine locations in Georgia are included in the top 100, with two of them being in the top 10. The Bottlenecks: The nine Georgia bottlenecks are:. No. 4...
Georgia officials award $150.3M worth of transportation projects
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 31 projects valued at more than $150.3 million in December. The largest single investment was a roughly $16 million award to E.R. Snell Contractor. As part of the project, the company will mill and resurface nearly 10.9 miles of U.S. Route 20/Georgia Highway 402 from west of Columbia Drive to the Rockdale-DeKalb county line. This and 15 other resurfacing contracts...
Atlanta loses major music festival, partially due to security concerns and fights over gun control
Georgia law says guns cannot be banned on public property.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia bill would increase state minimum wage to $15 per hour
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You may be surprised to know that Georgia’s minimum wage is $5.15/hour, but the minimum wage workers must make is $7.25 an hour because of federal law. If you ask college sophomore Drew Peljovich, going to school and living in Atlanta isn’t cheap....
7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta
Atlanta is home to dozens of neighborhoods and is surrounded by just as many suburbs, all unique and worth visiting. The city is often discussed in terms of areas “inside the perimeter” (ITP) and “outside the perimeter” (OTP), referring to the highway that loops around the city. In this article, we’ve focused on some of […] The post 7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Some Georgia government officials seek to ban heavier trucks in Georgia
Over 100 local government leaders across Georgia signed a letter asking legislators to oppose a bill that would increase the weight of heavier trucks across Georgia.
Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government
The city of Atlanta will return $10 million in emergency rental assistance funding to the federal government after the money wasn’t provided to needy residents before the December 2022 deadline. The money was meant to help people with housing costs during the pandemic, through COVID-19 relief packages. The city received $21 million in additional rental […] The post Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
OPINION: Burden of redeveloping old landfills must be shared
The fate of a former landfill in southeast Atlanta shows a turnaround is unlikely to happen without some assistance.
Visa to Hire 1,000 Workers for New Atlanta Office
Visa plans to hire 1,000 workers to staff the company’s new Atlanta offices. The expansion is part of Visa’s goal to have a strong presence in the communities “where it does meaningful business,” the company said in a Wednesday (Feb. 8) news release. “Atlanta, for instance,...
Comments / 2