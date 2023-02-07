ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 The Hawk

Montana FWP Investigating Three Deer Shot and Left to Waste

We know how stories like these rankle Montana hunters, the vast majority of which do things the right way. This is not "deer hunting in Montana." And while Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will do what they can to try to identify those responsible for this waste of Montana wildlife and total disregard for hunting ethics, they will also rely heavily on the public to come forward with any valuable information that could lead to a conviction.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Montana Cities That Share Names with Other Places

Imagine a tourist who's planning his trip to Sidney, Australia. He's going to hit the beach, cuddle with some koala bears, box a kangaroo and, of course, throw a shrimp on the barby. The tourist boards the flight and takes a nap before what was supposed to be a dream vacation, but that dream was not to be. For when the tourist woke up he found himself at an airport not far from Sidney... Sidney, Montana that is. That actually happened, according to a ride share driver who told the story on Facebook.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Let’s Get Montana An ‘Official Aroma’

Every state has its own aroma, but there aren’t any “official state aromas”, yet. That can change shortly. New Mexico is considering making the scent of “roasting green chiles in the fall” their official aroma. As far as aromas go, that's a pretty good one.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Celebrating Montana Born Professional Athletes

A good portion of the United States will be focusing on one of sports biggest events this weekend. The Super Bowl. Whether you tune in for the game, the commercials, or the half time performance, people will be watching. We don't have any professional sports teams in Montana, but we do have some amazing athletes born in Montana that have competed at the highest level in their sport of choice.
MISSOULA, MT
103.7 The Hawk

What If This Strange Premise Happened To Montana Animals

Opening up in theaters across the country on February 24th is the exciting new movie called “Cocaine Bear” which is loosely “based on a true story.” The movie will also feature a Missoula-born actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The trailer was released a while ago, but we are now finally getting the chance to see the thriller on the big screen. Normally I don’t make predictions, but I think this movie may be the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

This Unique Dome Airbnb in Montana Gives You All The Views

Want to get away from people and connect with nature? If this sounds like you, we have the perfect place in mind. Montana has many rentals that have gorgeous views, but what if you want to escape? Well, you are in luck, because Montana has several rentals that take you away from cities, people, and screens to enjoy what many Montanans love daily.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

STD Rates in Montana Rise a Whopping 237% Since 2000

When I read the statistics on a recent report that arrived in my inbox today, I was shocked to learn that Montana saw the 3rd highest increase in STDs in the nation (according to data collected between 2000 and 2020). Wow. I mean... we ALL know how to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseases. It's not like it's an impossible concept to understand or some kind of mysterious secret.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Montana Highway Patrol Seeking Reinforcements Amid Surge

The Montana Highway Patrol is looking for backup- not just from the Montana Legislature, but from you as well. MHP is now accepting applications for more trooper candidates as the state faces a fentanyl-fueled drug and crime epidemic. I asked Sgt. Jay Nelson, Public Information Officer for MHP, just how...
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

10 Ways You Can Tell Someone is Down-Low Rich in Montana

Despite the hubbub about so many rich people moving to Montana, the fact remains that the majority of Montanans are not rich. In fact, our beloved state frequently ranks near the bottom for salaries in many industries. According to the Montana Department of Labor's 2021 Informational Wage Rates by Occupation Report (lengthy pdf HERE), the median income in Montana is a measly $38,050. Click that link if you want to see wages for your specific industry.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Montana Legislature Moves to Protect Kids and Healthcare Workers

Today's news: SB99 passes the Montana Senate on 3rd reading. Bills protecting kids and healthcare workers are advancing in the Montana Legislature. This, as the radical Left is pushing transgender surgeries and other life-altering treatments for children. The Montana Legislature is moving forward on efforts to protect Montana kids from...
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

The Big Problem With Facebook Marketplace in Montana

Facebook Marketplace may seem like an easy way to get rid of unwanted items in Montana, but it can be frustrating. Here are a few of the problems you may run into. Have you ever tried to sell or buy anything on Facebook Marketplace? Most of the time, you can sell items without an issue, but sometimes it can cause stress and drain your energy.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
775K+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy