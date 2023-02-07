ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, AR

whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Marty James Campbell

Marty James Campbell passed away peacefully in his home on February 8, 2023, after a lengthy illness. He was born July 8, 1956, in Batesville and lived in Cushman until 1991 when he married Kristy Hicks Wolford and moved to Bethesda. He was employed by the State of Arkansas as...
BATESVILLE, AR
whiterivernow.com

Presentation on U.S.-Cuba racial equality scheduled for Lyon College

Lyon College will continue its series of Black History Month events Thursday at 7 p.m. with a presentation titled “Anti-Racism: Cuba, the United States and the Pursuit of Racial Equality” by Lyon College Assistant Professor of History Dr. Alexis Baldacci (pictured). The free lecture will be open to...
BATESVILLE, AR
whiterivernow.com

16th Judicial District drug activity nets punishment, forfeitures

Arkansas 16th Judicial District drug offenders received tough punishment and were forced to give up more than $80,000 in asset forfeitures in 2022, according to a release from Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kellye S. Barber. One Independence County drug offender received a 35-year prison sentence. An Independence County jury found Shawn...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR

