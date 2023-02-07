Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hey Massachusetts, Would You Go On The “Pizza Diet”? It Can Work!
How can anyone possibly hate pizza? Seriously, do you know anyone who HATES PIZZA????? I honestly don't...and I know a lot of people. Perhaps the reason pizza is so popular is because of this simple fact: you can have pizza any way you want!. Think about it. It's true! If...
Massachusetts Organization Will be Awarding $25K to 1 Lucky Winner on Feb. 25
Massachusetts residents are still feeling the strain of high food costs, high heating costs, and difficulty in finding affordable housing. It seems like there is no end in sight. In these current times, people are in need of money and assistance more than ever. One organization that is giving away...
2 Massachusetts Restaurants Are Among the Oldest in the U.S.
With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
Fast Food Franchise Opening First of Many in Massachusetts Next Week
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into its first location in the Bay State. And it's the first of many more to come. Last Fall, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening...
I’ll Bet This Statistic About Massachusetts Marriages Will Shock You
Here's some wedding news that may surprise you, Berkshire County, especially since it's the opposite for many other parts of the country. Gen Z(you know, the young folks. I'm talking early to mid-20s) in some regions of the U.S. are hitting the ground running. What I mean is, Gen Z...
Massachusetts Can Expect a Big Warm Up Very Soon…Late April Temperatures
By and large, this winter has been kind to Massachusetts so far. Sure, we have had some bouts of snow and a few frigid periods which is to be expected in the Bay State this time of year. For the most part, though, the snow has been few and far between and the temperature for a good chunk of the time has been above average. Hey, I'll take it.
Are These 12 Massachusetts Town Names Actually Real or Obviously Fake?
Massachusetts is home to some of the most unique towns of any state throughout the country. They seem to have a capitalized on a certain niche and style for town names in the Bay State. While most of them have some sort of history behind them, there are some that you will hear and then think to yourself, "That town definitely sounds like it could only be in Massachusetts." But some towns just sound so fake, but are they really?
The Return Of Daylight Saving Time In Massachusetts Is Closer Than You Think
January was a cold, gray, and germy month for my family; however, the month of February spawned some much need sunshine. Let's face it, besides for a few snowstorms and two days of pretty frigid temperatures, this winter has been mild to say the least. 60 Degree Temps Are In...
The Top 5 “Cheapest” Places To Live In Massachusetts
Are you thinking of moving to The Bay State? What do you think is on the top of everybody's mind before they set up shop in our vicinity? It's quite obvious: The need and want for affordable living and Massachusetts fits the bill on this particular subject at hand. It's a no-brainer: The Commonwealth wants you to call one of its many affordable cities home.
Check Out the Oldest Bar in Massachusetts Just East of The Berkshires!
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants in Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on this link.
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
What’s The Deal? Several Nursing Homes Closing In Western Massachusetts
Anyone who's ever had the worry and trepidation over having to place a parent or grandparent into a nursing facility or currently has a family member in one now may find this news a little troubling and/or frustrating. Thanks to a Massachusetts Department of Public Health mandate that went into...
The Top 10 Food Snacks in Massachusetts for Super Bowl Weekend
The Big Game is this weekend! Hard to believe right? Before you know it, The Daytona 500 will be here, and then baseball season! By the way "Madden" has made another prediction once again for this year's Superbowl score. They predicted the final score is 31 to 17 over the Chiefs and that Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will be named MVP. We shall see since the company has accurately predicted the winner of the Super Bowl for 13 of the past 19 years, including the exact score in 2015!
How Many People In Massachusetts Are Single?
Valentine's Day is right around the corner and love is in the air. Dating in the social media/dating app era is tough though, eh? Nothing happens organically, judge and swipe, judge and swipe. I've got to say, I'm a 42 year-old widow and I was on a dating app for about an hour until I came to the conclusion that it was absolutely not for me!
The Berkshires Are Labeled As a Top Destination Along the Appalachian Trail
The Appalachian Trail is long. Like, really long! It goes over a total distance of approximately 2,194 miles so as you can imagine, there would be plenty of awesome stuff along that stretch. According to a popular travel publication, the Berkshires are one of those awesome spots!. In an article...
Are Berkshire Viewers Adjusting To CBS 6’s Revamped Line-Up?
Hot off the presses: More revisions at "the 1st TV station in the nation". Berkshire county residents just can't keep up with the merry-go-round of changes at the anchor desk, although we will find out if this revamped line-up at WRGB-TV remains consistent in nature. Loyal audiences in western Massachusetts continue to wonder why all these revisions are occurring, but here is a outline of who you'll see or won't see on the air when tuning in to channel 6.
Lottery Ticket Worth $1 Billion in Winnings is Now Sold in Massachusetts
The Massachusetts State Lottery is celebrating its 50th anniversary in style. The first ever $50 scratch off ticket is now being sold in the Bay State. And the ticket comes with the chances of winning up to $1 billion in prizes. For the state where more money is spent on...
This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts
All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
2 Massachusetts Schools Top The List For “Best In The World”!
How's this for impressive, Berkshire County? Out of over 2,000 schools from 95 countries, the state of Massachusetts captured the TOP TWO SPOTS for the best universities IN THE WORLD!. And even more impressive is this statistic: 13 Massachusetts schools in total made the list. What list am I referring...
These 10 Towns in MA That Don’t Seem Like They Belong in Massachusetts
Massachusetts definitely has several unique town names throughout the entire state. Some of the town names are so unique that not everyone knows how to pronounce them. There are a lot of them that begin with the four directions: North, East, West, and South. They are even 19 towns throughout the Bay State that end in 'ham'. But throughout all the unique town names in Massachusetts, there are even some that just don't sound like they are towns in the Bay State at all!
