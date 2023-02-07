ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams, MA

2 Massachusetts Restaurants Are Among the Oldest in the U.S.

With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Are These 12 Massachusetts Town Names Actually Real or Obviously Fake?

Massachusetts is home to some of the most unique towns of any state throughout the country. They seem to have a capitalized on a certain niche and style for town names in the Bay State. While most of them have some sort of history behind them, there are some that you will hear and then think to yourself, "That town definitely sounds like it could only be in Massachusetts." But some towns just sound so fake, but are they really?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Top 5 “Cheapest” Places To Live In Massachusetts

Are you thinking of moving to The Bay State? What do you think is on the top of everybody's mind before they set up shop in our vicinity? It's quite obvious: The need and want for affordable living and Massachusetts fits the bill on this particular subject at hand. It's a no-brainer: The Commonwealth wants you to call one of its many affordable cities home.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!

Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Top 10 Food Snacks in Massachusetts for Super Bowl Weekend

The Big Game is this weekend! Hard to believe right? Before you know it, The Daytona 500 will be here, and then baseball season! By the way "Madden" has made another prediction once again for this year's Superbowl score. They predicted the final score is 31 to 17 over the Chiefs and that Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will be named MVP. We shall see since the company has accurately predicted the winner of the Super Bowl for 13 of the past 19 years, including the exact score in 2015!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
How Many People In Massachusetts Are Single?

Valentine's Day is right around the corner and love is in the air. Dating in the social media/dating app era is tough though, eh? Nothing happens organically, judge and swipe, judge and swipe. I've got to say, I'm a 42 year-old widow and I was on a dating app for about an hour until I came to the conclusion that it was absolutely not for me!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Are Berkshire Viewers Adjusting To CBS 6’s Revamped Line-Up?

Hot off the presses: More revisions at "the 1st TV station in the nation". Berkshire county residents just can't keep up with the merry-go-round of changes at the anchor desk, although we will find out if this revamped line-up at WRGB-TV remains consistent in nature. Loyal audiences in western Massachusetts continue to wonder why all these revisions are occurring, but here is a outline of who you'll see or won't see on the air when tuning in to channel 6.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts

All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
These 10 Towns in MA That Don’t Seem Like They Belong in Massachusetts

Massachusetts definitely has several unique town names throughout the entire state. Some of the town names are so unique that not everyone knows how to pronounce them. There are a lot of them that begin with the four directions: North, East, West, and South. They are even 19 towns throughout the Bay State that end in 'ham'. But throughout all the unique town names in Massachusetts, there are even some that just don't sound like they are towns in the Bay State at all!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
