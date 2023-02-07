Read full article on original website
Walmart is Closing Another Location in New MexicoBryan DijkhuizenAlbuquerque, NM
Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services NationwideMinha D.Chicago, IL
Albuquerque leaders worry Walmart closing will cause 'food desert'JM McBrideAlbuquerque, NM
Walmart is set to close nearly half a dozen locations in the coming weekscreteAlbuquerque, NM
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Friends and Lovers Balloon Rally 2023 celebration begins
The event got its start in the 70s!
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque Rail Yards Market hosts Valentine Market
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you still don’t have a gift for your loved one for Valentine’s Day, the Rail Yards Market is hosting Valentine Market on Feb 12. This event is a one-time event celebrating the love in the community. There will be 100+ food, artisan vendors, food trucks, handmade gifts, and performances.
Bicyclists say Albuquerque trail is getting dangerous
A local path is described as being dirty and covered in trash.
What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 10 – Feb. 16
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 10 – February 16. Albuquerque Feb. 10 – Goth Night & Dark Market Anti-Valentine’s Day Edition – Join the dark side of Valentine’s Day with goth music, local vendors and more. Attendees can head to Tractor Brewing Company from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. […]
Explora celebrates X Studio’s grand opening
The exhibits focus on science, technology, engineering, and math.
APS asks for packaged underwear for drive benefiting students
School officials are asking for new, packaged pairs of underwear for this particular drive.
Albuquerque trainer accused of abusing dogs, letting them return home aggressive
A couple sent their dog to a trainer, but they were not expecting what happened next.
Final piece of USS Albuquerque sail delivered to Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final part of the USS Albuquerque sail arrived in the metro area Thursday. Two pieces of the 52-ton sail were delivered in January, with the third piece arriving Thursday. The city is planning to turn them into a memorial, but they say it is undecided where that memorial would be. Until then, […]
Albuquerque shooting leaves victim in life-endangering condition
Detectives are investigating a shooting at a gas station shooting.
KRQE News 13
934 citations issued in Albuquerque’s new license plate crackdown
KRQE News 13
Brittany Alert issued for Highland Meadows man last seen in Albuquerque
VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) –The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 30-year-old Stanely Hicks of Highland Meadows. Officials say Hicks was last seen Feb. 9 around 9 a.m. on the corner of Central and Girard in Albuquerque, N.M. He was last...
KRQE News 13
No injuries reported in Corrales balloon crash
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque Police: OnStar helps catch carjacker
Albuquerque leaders worry Walmart closing will cause 'food desert'
Local leaders in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are upset about the planned closing of a Walmart store in that city, and they worry the area will become a "food desert." Sean Cardinalli, who is special projects manager for the New Mexico Black Leadership Council, told the Albuquerque Journal that the closing is “absurd," saying, “The International District is the most population-dense neighborhood, and the most diverse neighborhood in the city and, therefore, in the entire state."
Southeast Albuquerque neighborhood fed up with homeless encampment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Frustrated neighbors near Zuni and San Mateo say they are fed up with a growing homeless camp that keeps returning even after the city’s efforts to remove it. Neighbors say the encampments just keep popping back up. After scorched walls left over by what neighbors say were left over by people lighting […]
Albuquerque Public Schools Clothing Bank collecting item for students
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Schools Community Clothing Bank is taking the month of February to collect a crucial items for it’s students, underwear. The ‘Show You Care With Underwear’ clothing drive started at the beginning of the month and helps meet a need the department has noticed among APS students. Donations can be […]
KRQE News 13
Suspect arrested for 2020 Downtown Albuquerque murder
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Be a Valentine, celebrate Art + Sol, ride with Black cowboys, see the "California Stars", and dance to big band music. Over 150 local food and artist vendors take over the Rail Yards Market in Albuquerque on Sunday for a special Valentine Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “We have farms, chefs, food trucks, bakers, and artisan items,” says market manager Alaska Piper. “It’s a great way for folks to come out and support local during Valentine’s Day.”
Canned food sculptures for New Mexico food bank
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bank of America and the Roadrunner Food Bank teamed up for a canned food drive with a twist. Over two-dozen branches across the state competed to raise canned food and turn the cans into a creative sculpture for a company competition. One branch says they decided to make a lighthouse with their donations. […]
Man arrested in Santa Fe murder case from November 2022
The suspect was taken to Santa Fe County Adult Detention Center and charged with murder alongside other crimes.
