Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque Rail Yards Market hosts Valentine Market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you still don’t have a gift for your loved one for Valentine’s Day, the Rail Yards Market is hosting Valentine Market on Feb 12. This event is a one-time event celebrating the love in the community. There will be 100+ food, artisan vendors, food trucks, handmade gifts, and performances.
What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 10 – Feb. 16

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 10 – February 16. Albuquerque Feb. 10 – Goth Night & Dark Market Anti-Valentine’s Day Edition – Join the dark side of Valentine’s Day with goth music, local vendors and more. Attendees can head to Tractor Brewing Company from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. […]
Final piece of USS Albuquerque sail delivered to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final part of the USS Albuquerque sail arrived in the metro area Thursday. Two pieces of the 52-ton sail were delivered in January, with the third piece arriving Thursday. The city is planning to turn them into a memorial, but they say it is undecided where that memorial would be. Until then, […]
934 citations issued in Albuquerque’s new license plate crackdown

No injuries reported in Corrales balloon crash

Albuquerque Police: OnStar helps catch carjacker

JM McBride

Albuquerque leaders worry Walmart closing will cause 'food desert'

Local leaders in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are upset about the planned closing of a Walmart store in that city, and they worry the area will become a "food desert." Sean Cardinalli, who is special projects manager for the New Mexico Black Leadership Council, told the Albuquerque Journal that the closing is “absurd," saying, “The International District is the most population-dense neighborhood, and the most diverse neighborhood in the city and, therefore, in the entire state."
Albuquerque Public Schools Clothing Bank collecting item for students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Schools Community Clothing Bank is taking the month of February to collect a crucial items for it’s students, underwear. The ‘Show You Care With Underwear’ clothing drive started at the beginning of the month and helps meet a need the department has noticed among APS students. Donations can be […]
Suspect arrested for 2020 Downtown Albuquerque murder

newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Be a Valentine, celebrate Art + Sol, ride with Black cowboys, see the "California Stars", and dance to big band music. Over 150 local food and artist vendors take over the Rail Yards Market in Albuquerque on Sunday for a special Valentine Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “We have farms, chefs, food trucks, bakers, and artisan items,” says market manager Alaska Piper. “It’s a great way for folks to come out and support local during Valentine’s Day.”
Canned food sculptures for New Mexico food bank

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bank of America and the Roadrunner Food Bank teamed up for a canned food drive with a twist. Over two-dozen branches across the state competed to raise canned food and turn the cans into a creative sculpture for a company competition. One branch says they decided to make a lighthouse with their donations. […]
