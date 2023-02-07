Read full article on original website
Rainy and very windy Thursday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Widespread rain continues as folks get ready to head out the door Thursday morning. A band of moderate to heavy rain will move from south to north through the viewing area during the morning commute. Once the main band is north of I-80, rain chances will gradually scatter out through the remainder of the morning hours. Temperatures will climb a few degrees, into the low 40s, before dipping into the upper 30s this afternoon.
UPDATE: High winds to blame for thousands losing power Thursday in Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - The Ameren Illinois outage map shows many without power across Central Illinois. That number is much lower than the couple of thousand the map showed earlier in the day. A 25News crew near the Par-a-Dice Hotel and Casino around 10 a.m. witnessed part of a tree...
A night at the museum and more - February 11
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Check out a few of the many events happening in Central Illinois on February 11, 2023 — there’s something for everyone!. The Rotary Club of Chillicothe and the Lions Club are hosting their annual Eagle Watch Breakfast to promote Illinois River wildlife. Pancakes and sausage will be served.
Unknown number of people displaced after fire in Bartonville Thursday night
BARTONVILLE (25 News Now) - A house fire in Bartonville Thursday night has left an unknown number of people displaced. Assistant Bartonville Fire Chief Drew Zachman says there were no injuries and a damage estimate is currently not known. The fire happened at a home on McClure Court. Heavy smoke...
4 displaced, no injuries reported after early morning fire in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - 4 people have been displaced and one unit of a quadplex home damaged after an early Thursday morning fire. The Normal Fire Department responded to a 9-1-1 call from a resident of a home in the 200 block of Parktrail Road who reported fire in an upstairs bedroom.
Mapleton house fire sparked by heat lamp
MAPLETON (25 News Now) - A house fire in Mapleton Friday afternoon was caused by a heat lamp. Firefighters were called about 3:25 p.m. to the home on West Vicki Lynn Drive. The fire chief told 25 News the fire was sparked by a heat lamp in the front craft room, which is used to hatch eggs.
25 Sports High School Friday - February 10, 2023
(25 News Now) - For the first time in school history, Metamora boys basketball took the court as the No. 1 team in the state on Friday night and the Redbirds got their first win as the No. 1 team in the state. Metamora beat East Peoria 60-50 to win their 24th straight game. Elsewhere in the Mid-Illini, Dunlap beat Morton 59-54, Washington topped Canton 57-31 and Pekin got a win over Limestone 45-37. In Big 12 action, Peoria High beat Champaign Centennial 64-51 while Peoria Manual topped Urbana 73-41. It was also a special day for Peoria hoops as author Jeff Karzen hosted a signing for his book ‘Playgrounds to Pros: Legends of Peoria Basketball’ which chronicles the incredible run of high school hoops from the 1980s through the 2000s.
Sully’s Location Eyed for Hotel Site
PEORIA (25 News Now) -The City of Peoria is looking at a plan to help redevelop a key section of downtown that now sits vacant. The former Sully’s Bar location is now the proposed site for a $57 million dollar hotel and residential building on SW Adams Street. Fulton...
You Gotta Eat: Jack’s on Adams
PEORIA - I’m back in the River City looking for some brilliant bar bites. Word on the street is, a new spot just opened and its bringing some killer flavor to the downtown area. Jack Berres knows what it takes to make a great restaurant. He spent years working...
Peoria Police investigate train vs. car incident
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating a crash between a train and a car Thursday. Peoria Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Rada says firefighters were called to 2600 Clark Street near Allied Iron and Steel. A small car was found on the tracks that had moderate damage...
Man arrested in connection with Monday night Downtown Peoria armed robbery
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police have identified and arrested in connection with an armed robbery Monday night in Peoria. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says detectives were able to identify the man as John H. Johnson, 27. He was located and taken into custody in the 800 block...
Bond set for man charged in Peoria County homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bond is set at $1,750,000 for the Decatur man, charged in connection with a January 2023 murder in Peoria County. 22-year-old Lamentae Turner appeared Friday via video conference for his bond hearing. He faces first degree murder charges in connection with the January 22nd shooting...
Amazon Fulfillment Center open in North Pekin
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An Amazon Fulfillment Center in North Pekin is set to bring packages to thousands of residents in Central Illinois. The ribbon-cutting ceremony occurred Thursday morning at its new location and brought city leaders from across the region to celebrate. “The previous method would have been...
25 Sports High School Thursday - February 9, 2023
(25 News Now) - It was a special senior night for Peoria High girls basketball on Thursday as Lions star senior Denali Craig-Edwards and her dad, head coach Meechie Edwards, and mom, assistant coach Kelly Craig-Edwards, celebrated senior day and a 71-19 win over Bloomington to cap off an undefeated Big 12 season and conference title. Elsewhere in the Big 12, Peoria Notre Dame topped Peoria Manual 76-13. In small schools action, Class 2A No. 6 Fieldcrest beat Princeton 83-39 while Bloomington Central Catholic got a 66-47 win over Eureka.
Honor for retired Manual High School band teacher is music to his students’ ears
PEORIA (25 News Now) - There’s a new street name in Peoria - George Graves Jr. Avenue - to honor the retired teacher who gave thousands of students the gift of music, education and appreciation. Graves was the well-respected band director at Manual High School, so respected that an...
College Hoops Saturday: Defense lifts Illini over Rutgers, Bradley wallops Murray State
(25 News Now) - Illinois trailed by four at halftime of Saturday’s game against No. 24 Rutgers. They did not trail when the game was all said and done. The Illini utilized a 19-0 run in which they held the Scarlet Knights scoreless for more than 10 minutes to best Rutgers 69-60. Coleman Hawkins had a big game for Orange and Blue with 19 points. Terrence Shannon Jr. and Dain Dainja each had 15 for the Illini.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: BBQ restaurant owner aims for success through hard work and perseverance
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - After trial and error and plenty of sauce, one local man is ready to make his restaurant a smokin’ success. 25News is highlighting Black-owned businesses throughout Black History Month in February. Despite plenty of hurdles, Henry Marizetts is ready to make his fourth...
4,000 Stuffed animals expected to be given out to children at OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois on Valentine’s Day
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This Valentine’s Day will be a little bit more squishier thanks to a new furry stuffed animal. Kids in Chillicothe stuffed either an ambulance, fire truck or a police car with hundreds of stuffed animals on Saturday. The Chillicothe Community Fire Protection District was...
Realty group proposes new downtown hotel
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria stakeholders have said there is a demand for a new hotel in downtown Peoria. Weinstein’s Greystone Realty Group has proposed to tear down the former Sully’s Pub and Cafe on SW Adams Street, rebuild and convert the space into a hotel. The project would cost more than $57 million.
Fine arts’ committee renews plan to improve support within Peoria Public Schools
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A group of teachers are starting a new initiative to rebuild the arts’ programs within Peoria Public Schools. The Peoria Federation of Teachers’ Fine Arts Committee announced the plan on Thursday, in an effort to rebuild the arts’ programs that have seen massive cuts since 2017.
