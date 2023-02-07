Royal City man who mistook railroad tracks for a road while 'looking for bathroom' got stolen car stuck near Mesa

Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
DUI crash causes Richland power outage
Richland, Wash. - Richland Police Department and Benton County Sheriffs Office responded to a DUI crash earlier Saturday morning after it caused a power outage in the area. Officers on scene says the driver of the car jumped the curb and ran into a power box. Line crews are working...
ifiberone.com
Local teen dies in crash near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - A local teen's life has been cut short after they were killed in a Friday night crash near Moses Lake. Grant County Sheriff's deputies say the two-vehicle wreck was reported at around 11:20 p.m. Sheriff's officials say 18-year-old Mario Rodriguez of Moses Lake was driving in a...
Kennewick Police Investigating Three Separate But Similar Car Thefts
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police are asking for your help after three separate, but similar car thefts were reported in the city Thursday morning. Officers say the thefts shared a number of commonalities but were not thought to be related. All the vehicle thefts happened while the cars were unlocked and warming up in their respective owner's driveways, while they were unattended.
FOX 11 and 41
200 pounds of copper wire stolen in Mesa
MESA, Wash.- Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a suspect that stole 200 pounds of scrap copper wire from Big Bend Electric in Mesa. According to the FCSO the theft happened around 3:30 a.m. on February 9. The suspect was caught on a surveillance camera and the FCSO...
nbcrightnow.com
Neighbor shoots neighbor on Outlook Rd in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - One person is in custody after a shooting in Sunnyside, according to Yakima County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. The incident involved two neighbors on the 3000 block of Outlook Road around 9 p.m. on February 10, according to Schilperoort. One neighbor shot another in the leg. There is currently no known motive.
2nd suspect in deadly Richland shooting arrested at Las Vegas convenience store
He hasn’t been charged for shooting anyone.
FOX 11 and 41
Shots fired at multiple homes in Grandview
GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Grandview police responded to reports of shots being fired on the 300 block of Jade Avenue around 10:54 p.m. on February 9. One house was hit multiple times and according to Grandview police the house appears to have been targeted in the shooting. One round did miss, though, and reportedly hit a house on the 800 block of W. 5th.
Washington man shot dead by armed father at dog park after trying to 'endanger' child's life: police
Daniel Ortega, a 28-year-old Washington man, was shot dead by an armed father after police say he continued to harass the family at a dog park despite repeated warnings to stop.
Grant County Man and his Dog Cheat Death
He's a very lucky man with a very lucky dog. A 70-year-old man from Ephrata was walking his dog Wednesday, February 8th at Billy Clapp Lake, which is between Wilson Creek and Soap Lake, when his dog ran out onto the ice and fell through. The man was attempting to rescue the dog and fell through the ice, as well.
Washington father shoots man at park, was trying to take his son away
Report: The Yakima Police Department, of Washington State, has announced in a Facebook post that on Sunday they took 911 calls from the local Randall Dog Park. Multiple callers said that a man who was acting suspiciously and erratically, was aggressively harassing another man, and his child at the dog park. The father of the child shot and killed the attacker, and police have not filed any charges.
yaktrinews.com
KPD, BC deputy prosecutor break down multiple DUI charges in Kennewick crash
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Despite the consequences of driving under the influence, some who get arrested continue to drive intoxicated. Police say they can’t catch every drunk driver, but if someone is arrested for multiple DUIs, some bigger consequences come to play. According to Sgt. Matt Newton with the...
ifiberone.com
2 Quincy police officers honored for saving woman from burning home on Jan. 10
QUINCY — Two Quincy police officers were honored this week for saving a woman who was trapped in a house engulfed in flames on Jan. 10. Detective Jazzlynn Silva and officer Stephen Harder were recognized by the police department and Grant County Fire District 3 during this week’s city council meeting. Police Chief Kieth Siebert presented the two officers with the department’s Valor award for going above and beyond the call of duty.
Family ‘willing to forgive’ hit-and-run driver who left their loved one to die on Hwy 240
“I just want them to know it’s not in our heart to punish.”
Unfinished Construction on Yakima To Selah Interchange Could Kill Someone
The construction work on the interchange going out to Selah from First Street and merging with I82 has been done, for the most part, since this past October. While it was under construction, it was hectic and, in the bad weather, was a nightmare for some. Even though the construction part of the job is complete, I don’t believe the work is finished, and it almost caused a wreck this Saturday night.
ifiberone.com
Man gets nearly 5 years in prison for threatening to kill Ephrata Walmart employee during theft
EPHRATA — An Everett man was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for threatening to shoot an Ephrata Walmart employee while stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise. Jonathan J. Mengle, 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted robbery, second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and felony eluding, according to court...
ifiberone.com
Motorcyclist in Grant County falls asleep, crashes and tells WSP he laid there for days
VERNITA - One would think that falling asleep behind the handlebars of a motorcycle is difficult to do, but it reportedly happened to one rider in Grant County this week, according to Washington State Patrol. Trooper Collin Cumaravel told iFIBER ONE News that an Oregon man was traveling along SR...
yaktrinews.com
Still few answers about fatal shooting at Yakima dog park
YAKIMA, Wash. — The community has more questions than answers when it comes to a shooting Sunday afternoon at the Randall Park dog park in Yakima that left 22-year-old Daniel Ortega dead. In a news release posted on Facebook less than six hours after the shooting, Yakima police said...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Attempted Kidnapping of Infant at Washington Walmart Released as Prosecutors Review Video
Prosecutors are not charging a 44-year-old Wapato man accused of trying to kidnap a baby from a Yakima Walmart parking lot — for now. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said his office wants to review security camera footage from the parking lot before making a formal charging decision.
ifiberone.com
Ephrata man and his dog rescued after falling through the ice at Billy Clapp Lake
BILLY CLAPP LAKE — An Ephrata man and his dog were rescued on Wednesday after the two fell through the ice at Billy Clapp Lake in Grant County. Emergency responders were called about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after the 70-year-old man had tried to rescue his dog that had fallen through the ice. The man then also fell into the water, according to the sheriff’s office.
ifiberone.com
Teen sentenced to 9 years in prison in Wenatchee drive-by shooting
WENATCHEE — A 17-year-old was sentenced Wednesday to more than nine years in prison in a drive-by shooting in August in Wenatchee. Angel Lara-Sedano, charged as an adult, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and tampering with a witness. A charge of drive-by shooting and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Comments / 1