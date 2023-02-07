Read full article on original website
WMTW
'Marty on the Mountain' talks about years atop New England's tallest peak
FRYEBURG, Maine — When you talk about WMTW Channel 8 and Mount Washington, the one person that comes to mind is Marty Engstrom, also know as Marty on the Mountain. For decades Engstrom was an engineer for the station, but so many people remember him as the guy on Mount Washington who did the weather with a smile.
nhbr.com
Is New Hampshire starting to cash in on the Massachusetts ‘Millionaire’s Tax’?
A new so-called “Millionaire’s Tax” enacted in Massachusetts has some Bay Staters looking to New Hampshire to relocate both their homes and their companies, with Gov. Chris Sununu saying his administration has fielded “countless” inquiries from “interested businesses and individuals.”. Commercial and residential real...
Maine Forecast Called ‘February Blowtorch From Hell’ After Keith Carson Tweet
"If you don't like the weather, wait five minutes." It's a quote that no one really knows the origin of or when it started (although, fun fact, according to Quote Investigator, it's traced back to either Mark Twain or Will Rogers.) Regardless of where it came from, it's pretty much...
Boston Magazine
The Battle for New Hampshire’s Gunstock Mountain Resort
Throughout New England, the corporate consolidation of ski mountains threatens to wipe out the region's alpine culture and forever change our most beloved ski towns. Except at one enclave, where the locals decided to fight back. From day trips to weekend getaways, our biweekly Traveler newsletter shows you the best...
Who Cares About a Balloon When a Legendary Spy Lived Among Us on the New Hampshire Seacoast?
It’s hard to get wrapped up in a spy balloon when we used to have one running a convenience store right here on the Seacoast. Not a balloon, genius. A spy. In fact, one of the most famous spies in U.S. history. Born in Rye, Herb Philbrick was a...
More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good
It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
An Encounter With a Former Love at a Romantic New Hampshire Italian Restaurant
There’s just something romantic about a good Italian restaurant. I learned this not long ago while I was out on the town in Portsmouth. As it happened, I was with a lady friend, hoping to dazzle and impress. Perhaps set the tone for an evening of passion. That’s when...
Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023
Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
thepulseofnh.com
Four NH Communities Ranked For Safety
A new report finds four New Hampshire communities on a list of the safest places in the U.S. According to MoneyGeek, a financial advice site, Salem is ranked 49th, Derry is 273rd, Nashua 289th and Concord is 426th. The ranking of 660 communities nationwide is based on FBI crime statistics from 2021, the most recent year of available data.
Maine Store That Sold $1.35 Billion Lottery Ticket Plans to Share $50K With Employees
The little town of Lebanon, Maine, has been around since 1767. Unless you hail from Southern Maine or New Hampshire, there's a good chance you've never heard of this modest New England town. But last month, the whole world was buzzing about Lebanon, Maine. Why? Because someone bought a lottery ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill that was worth $1.3 billion dollars. Imagine becoming Elon Musk rich overnight? Well, this wasn't quite that much money. But it is a life-changing amount nonetheless.
Look at These Antique New Hampshire License Plates Over 115 Years Old
Antique things are pretty cool. My wife would go antique shopping every weekend if she could. Truth is, I am more apt to go antique shopping with her than any other kind of shopping. Historic antiques are always impressive, especially when well-kept. Take these license plates found in New Hampshire,...
Vermont Conversation: Red, white and blacklisted: The Red Scare in Hollywood and Vermont
The FBI combed the Green Mountains looking for communists, and the University of Vermont ousted a suspected faculty member. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Conversation: Red, white and blacklisted: The Red Scare in Hollywood and Vermont.
WCAX
Why cybercriminals are targetting Vermont’s small towns
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Stowe is still recovering from two separate cyberattacks in recent months. Nearly 400 people had their personal information compromised last summer in an email phishing scheme directed at town officials. Then, an attack after Christmas struck a company that manages online land records for Stowe and other Vermont towns.
WMUR.com
Initial snow up north before changeover to wintry mix, rain expected in New Hampshire for Thursday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A slippery evening commute is possible for parts of New Hampshire Thursday as a system brings some wintry weather to the state. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the northern half of the state until 10 p.m. Thursday. >> Weather alerts. Precipitation began this...
WMUR.com
Testimony heard on 9 gun-related bills at New Hampshire State House
CONCORD, N.H. — Several gun-related bills are being considering in Concord, including proposals for waiting periods for buying a firearm and instituting a system of protection orders that could be used to prevent someone from buying a gun. Nine bills were discussed Wednesday at the State House, including a...
mynbc5.com
Vermont fisherman catches record-breaking carp in Lake Champlain
A Vermont fisherman caught the largest carp ever recorded in the state's history in 2022, according to a report from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The department said Jacob Kinney, of North Hero, captured a massive 63.4-pound carp in Lake Champlain in May, breaking a record previously set in 2021 by nearly 20 pounds.
New Restaurant Now Open in the New Hampshire Seacoast, Kind of
Restaurants are just about everyone's favorite hobby, right? We love our favorite standbys and the familiarity, while relishing in the excitement of a new place to belly up to the bar for a bite or find that perfect table to enjoy new food with friends. Well, get ready, because there's...
Search underway for missing Massachusetts girl last seen a month ago
Authorities are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing Massachusetts girl who last seen a month ago.
Phil Scott decries ‘act of terrorism’ after police respond to hoax threats at 21 Vermont schools
The phony threats are believed to be part of an ongoing nationwide hoax campaign that has hit neighboring states in recent months. None are believed to be credible, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott decries ‘act of terrorism’ after police respond to hoax threats at 21 Vermont schools.
OnlyInYourState
10 Absolute Best Places In New Hampshire For An Unforgettable Stay
When you think of a New England vacation, what comes to mind? Is it the beach? How about the mountains? And then there are the forests, the fall foliage, the winter landscape, the seafood, maple syrup…the list is endless. New England is quite a charming part of our country and the state of New Hampshire encompasses everything that the region is known for. If you are looking for a fantastic place to stay for a few days, a week, or more, here are some of the best places to stay in New Hampshire for an unforgettable getaway.
