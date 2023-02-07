Read full article on original website
whbc.com
EP NOTES: Muddy Streets Complaints, Shelter Closed
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The emergency shelters that opened the night of the train derailment in East Palestine one week ago, closed at 12noon on Thursday. They remained open in case anyone was hesitant about returning home Wednesday night, but no one came back. The...
Police warn of person going door to door in East Palestine
A warning from East Palestine Police. Someone is walking around town promising money and potentially getting personal information.
Railway to notify some of “at risk” drinking water from EP train derailment
Some residents in East Palestine are facing unsafe drinking water after a train that held unsafe chemicals derailed and caught fire last Friday.
Attorney leery of $1,000 ‘inconvenience’ checks Norfolk Southern is offering victims of East Palestine train derailment
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Norfolk Southern has been offering $1,000 checks to residents in and around East Palestine, Ohio, but Rocky River attorney Michael O’Shea wants concrete assurances that they aren’t an attempt to limit potentially larger payouts stemming from last week’s fiery train derailment that released hazardous chemicals into the air.
WYTV.com
Businesses work through challenges following evacuation lift
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Businesses in and around East Palestine have slowly begun the return to normal following the lift of the evacuation, and some are facing challenges. Many businesses on North Market Street are temporarily closed due to the aftermath of the derailment as well, but a...
WYTV.com
Cleanup efforts underway across East Palestine
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleanup efforts are underway Friday across East Palestine, from the schools to the area surrounding the rail lines to the contaminated soil on the streets. At the schools, plenty of deep cleaning was taking place. Multiple restoration crews are going through each of the...
'Everyone was affected by this': Residents outside evacuation zone in East Palestine frustrated to be excluded in reimbursement payment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — It's been two days since officials gave the all clear for residents to return to their homes in East Palestine following the fiery train derailment last week. "We could just smell the chemical smell coming inside our house," said resident Reegan Parker. As the effects...
WFMJ.com
Fifth negligence suit would expand area impacted by toxins from East Palestine derailment
A lot more people could claim they were victims of the East Palestine chemical train derailment if attorneys who filed the latest negligence lawsuit have their way. Attorneys for Burg, Simpson, Eldredge, Hersh & Jardine have filed a class action complaint in federal court alleging that people who were within 30 miles of the derailment should be allowed to become plaintiffs in the legal action.
WYTV.com
Residents discuss health concerns amid return home
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- Officials do say the air quality in East Palestine is fine, but some people are still worried. We talked to multiple people from East Palestine. No matter what officials are saying, people are hesitant to come back home. This is also affecting some people just outside of town too.
Ohio mayor furious with Norfolk Southern after train derailment: 'We’re going to hold their feet to the fire'
An Ohio mayor said he would hold a rail operator accountable following a derailment of a train hauling chemicals that led to the evacuation of residents in his village.
WYTV.com
Salvation Army to distribute cleaning supplies to East Palestine residents
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army will be distributing cleaning supplies to East Palestine residents this weekend. A tractor-trailer full of supplies will be delivered to the Salvation Army in Salem. Once the 24 pallets are unloaded in Salem, the cleaning kits and other supplies will be delivered to the Way Station at 109 W. Rebecca Street, East Palestine. It’s located at the First United Presbyterian Church.
'We're going to hold their feet to the fire': East Palestine officials express frustrations with Norfolk Southern during train derailment update
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Officials in Columbiana County held another briefing Thursday afternoon in the aftermath of last week's train derailment in East Palestine that released potentially hazardous chemicals into the air. The press conference from the county emergency management agency as well as East Palestine's mayor and fire...
Possible downsizing of Midlothian Boulevard raises concerns
People at a community meeting in Youngstown Thursday night left with more questions than answers after a plan to change the layout of part of Midlothian Boulevard was discussed.
cleveland19.com
89 cats rescued from Trumbull County home, officials say
GIRARD, Ohio (WOIO) - Animal Welfare League (AWL) Humane Agents executed a search warrant at a Girard home on Friday that removed 13 additional cats after a previous warrant rescued 76 cats from the same home, officials say. The 13 cats were rescued from a home located on East Broadway...
Erin Brokovich talks about East Palestine train derailment
Consumer advocate Erin Brockovich talked with our sister network NEWSNATION about the events unfolding in East Palestine following last week's train derailment and the controlled release of vinyl chloride.
Residents, staff of East Palestine nursing home staying at Monaca hotel after train derailment
They are making the most out of the situation.
Local hotel making an exception for train derailment evacuees
Some evacuees from the East Palestine train derailment are staying in a hotel in Boardman while they wait for the go-ahead to return home.
WTOV 9
Another fire reported at site of the East Palestine train derailment
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — Another fire was reported Tuesday night as cleanup continues at the site of last week's East Palestine train derailment. One of the box cars being cleaned caught fire, officials said. Columbiana County EMA Deputy Director Brian Rutledge said what was burning in that fire was...
Bee yard inspector needed in Columbiana and Mahoning counties
The inspector who checks bee yards every year in Mahoning and Columbiana Counties has just stepped down, so the state needs to find a new inspector.
whbc.com
North Canton FD Investigating Blaze in ‘Unoccupied’ Apartment Unit
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office has joined the City of North Canton Fire Department, investigating a fire. That fire in an unoccupied unit of a three-story apartment building in the city Wednesday morning. The fire in the bedroom of the...
