East Palestine, OH

whbc.com

EP NOTES: Muddy Streets Complaints, Shelter Closed

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The emergency shelters that opened the night of the train derailment in East Palestine one week ago, closed at 12noon on Thursday. They remained open in case anyone was hesitant about returning home Wednesday night, but no one came back. The...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Cleveland.com

Attorney leery of $1,000 ‘inconvenience’ checks Norfolk Southern is offering victims of East Palestine train derailment

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Norfolk Southern has been offering $1,000 checks to residents in and around East Palestine, Ohio, but Rocky River attorney Michael O’Shea wants concrete assurances that they aren’t an attempt to limit potentially larger payouts stemming from last week’s fiery train derailment that released hazardous chemicals into the air.
CLEVELAND, OH
WYTV.com

Businesses work through challenges following evacuation lift

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Businesses in and around East Palestine have slowly begun the return to normal following the lift of the evacuation, and some are facing challenges. Many businesses on North Market Street are temporarily closed due to the aftermath of the derailment as well, but a...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WYTV.com

Cleanup efforts underway across East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleanup efforts are underway Friday across East Palestine, from the schools to the area surrounding the rail lines to the contaminated soil on the streets. At the schools, plenty of deep cleaning was taking place. Multiple restoration crews are going through each of the...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Fifth negligence suit would expand area impacted by toxins from East Palestine derailment

A lot more people could claim they were victims of the East Palestine chemical train derailment if attorneys who filed the latest negligence lawsuit have their way. Attorneys for Burg, Simpson, Eldredge, Hersh & Jardine have filed a class action complaint in federal court alleging that people who were within 30 miles of the derailment should be allowed to become plaintiffs in the legal action.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WYTV.com

Residents discuss health concerns amid return home

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- Officials do say the air quality in East Palestine is fine, but some people are still worried. We talked to multiple people from East Palestine. No matter what officials are saying, people are hesitant to come back home. This is also affecting some people just outside of town too.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WYTV.com

Salvation Army to distribute cleaning supplies to East Palestine residents

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army will be distributing cleaning supplies to East Palestine residents this weekend. A tractor-trailer full of supplies will be delivered to the Salvation Army in Salem. Once the 24 pallets are unloaded in Salem, the cleaning kits and other supplies will be delivered to the Way Station at 109 W. Rebecca Street, East Palestine. It’s located at the First United Presbyterian Church.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WKYC

'We're going to hold their feet to the fire': East Palestine officials express frustrations with Norfolk Southern during train derailment update

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Officials in Columbiana County held another briefing Thursday afternoon in the aftermath of last week's train derailment in East Palestine that released potentially hazardous chemicals into the air. The press conference from the county emergency management agency as well as East Palestine's mayor and fire...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
