New Email Address: News@tntech.edu
To better reflect current university branding, the TTUnews@tntech.edu mailbox will migrate to News@tntech.edu. Students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to bookmark the new email address for use going forward. While this change is already live, it may take a few days to show up in all systems. Emails sent to the old email address will still be delivered to the new account.
What is ESTAR Sanos (To Be Healthy) Outreach Program?
ESTAR Sanos is a unique health resource available through Tech’s Whitson-Hester School of Nursing to regional rural and Hispanic communities. The program started in 2020 with an award from the Rebecca Tolbert Faculty Research Program at the university. Professor Melissa Geist, other faculty members, and future nursing professionals, on...
MEGSO Speaker Event
Mechanical Engineering Graduate Student Organization (MEGSO) is hosting a speaker event featuring Dr. Bruce Jo, faculty at the mechanical engineering department. Dr. Jo will be providing insights about his exciting research topics conducted at TTU such as human-robot interaction, designs for weapon systems, and inertia sensor applications. The event will be in Brown hall room 237 on Feb 16, 2023 from 11 am to 12 pm. There will be food and refreshments for everyone!
Remnants and Relics work by Jason Stein, February 10 through April 17, 2023.
Tennessee Tech University, Appalachian Center for Craft, Lakeview Gallery. Jason Stein is inspired by the textures and forms of the geological structures and surfaces that occur, drawn to the subtleties found in such hard and unforgiving materials and landscapes. Stein highlights the juxtapositions and states of conflict and interplays between disparate elements. This chaotic and intense process of alchemy and creation gives birth to new forms. The result is finished works that speak to the visual and conceptual framework of control, hidden systems, and structures, manipulation, and transformation.
CSB Black History Month Trivia- This Week’s Questions
The Committee on the Status of Blacks is offering daily and weekly prizes, plus three grand prizes at the end of the month. Each weekday, all the respondents who got the answer right will be eligible for the grand prize, and will be entered into the weekly prize pool. Everything...
