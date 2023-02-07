Tennessee Tech University, Appalachian Center for Craft, Lakeview Gallery. Jason Stein is inspired by the textures and forms of the geological structures and surfaces that occur, drawn to the subtleties found in such hard and unforgiving materials and landscapes. Stein highlights the juxtapositions and states of conflict and interplays between disparate elements. This chaotic and intense process of alchemy and creation gives birth to new forms. The result is finished works that speak to the visual and conceptual framework of control, hidden systems, and structures, manipulation, and transformation.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO