New Braunfels, TX

Community Impact Austin

Restaurant led by six-time James Beard-nominated chef Steve McHugh now open in downtown Austin

Luminaire’s menu features seasonal Texas fare, including charcuterie, sandwiches, burgers and salads. (Courtesy Mary Whitten) San Antonio chef Steve McHugh opened his first Austin restaurant, Luminaire, and bar, Las Bis, on Feb. 1. The restaurant’s menu features seasonal Texas fare, with burgers, salads and charcuterie boards for every time...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Horizon Distributors brings outdoor, landscape and irrigation supplies to New Braunfels

Horizon Distributors is a supplier for green industry professionals and licensed contractors, stocked with landscape and irrigation products needed to complete jobs. (Courtesy Horizon Distributors) Horizon Distributors had a soft opening of its new location at 4312 N. I-35 Frontage Road in New Braunfels in November. The landscape and irrigation...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

Pearl restaurant will start opening early for weekend brunch

SAN ANTONIO – Pearl restaurant Carriqui will now be offering brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. The brunch menu will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and showcase food and drink items that represent South Texas, according to a press release. Some of the new entrees include:. Chilaquiles...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Enjoy a Homemade Chicken-Noodle Dinner Friday at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church

Fifteen years ago barbecue and shrimp were the favorites at community fundraisers in Canyon Lake. “Lots of different choices, but nobody was doing anything with chicken,” said Carol Bisset with the Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, 206 Flintstone Dr. in Startzville. “I thought to myself my goodness, why don’t we invent a chicken-noodle dinner for our church and make a few dollars that we can put back into the church in the way we see would honor our community?”
CANYON LAKE, TX
Community Impact Austin

High intensity studio CycleBar now open in Bee Cave

CycleBar Bee Cave opened at the end of January at 3620 S. RM 620, Ste. 210, Austin. (Courtesy CycleBar) Boutique indoor cycling studio CycleBar opened in Bee Cave at the end of January at 3620 S. RM 620, Ste. 210, Austin. The studio is owned by Rhonda Salerno and offers a variety of classes, from high-intensity challenges to “sanctuary” rides for cyclists to unplug. The practice is open to individuals of all skill levels and has two other locations in Austin: one in Cedar Park and one in Central Austin. 512-850-5999.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Martindale River Cafe owners to bring barbecue to the menu

Martindale River Cafe is located at 415 Main St. in Martindale. (Amira Van Leeuwen/Community Impact) With new owners, Martindale River Cafe will be undergoing some changes. The cafe, located at 415 Main St. in Martindale, is now owned by Zach and Connor Peoples, and Emily Preston. Prior to being an owner, Preston worked at Martindale River Cafe for nearly two years and fell in love with the community.
MARTINDALE, TX
seguintoday.com

Tonight’s Seguin Showcase destined to be out of this world

(Seguin) – You’re invited to come out tonight and see all that Seguin businesses have to offer. Today marks the annual Showcase Seguin event at the Seguin Coliseum. The free but ticket required event is being hosted by the Seguin Area Chamber of Commerce. Chamber President Chester Jenke...
SEGUIN, TX
tourcounsel.com

Shops at Rivercenter | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas

The Shops at Rivercenter (formerly known as Rivercenter Mall) is a shopping mall located in Downtown San Antonio, Texas, United States along the city's River Walk. The anchor stores are H&M, Macy's (closing April 2021) and AMC Theatres. It also includes a 38-story, 1,001-room Marriott hotel. It was purchased in 2005 by Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Reformer-based Pilates studio comes to Bee Cave

Katy Kenney is the owner of BodyBar Pilates Bee Cave, a new studio that opened off Bee Cave Road in February. (Courtesy Katy Kenney) BodyBar Pilates opened at the beginning of February at 12101 Bee Cave Road, Ste. 5A, Bee Cave. BodyBar Pilates Bee Cave is the first BodyBar Pilates studio to open in Austin and is owned by Katy Kenney.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
