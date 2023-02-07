Read full article on original website
Make Your Valentine's Day Unforgettable: The 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
H-E-B Honors Veterans with Appreciation Program Giving Away HomesAsh JurbergTexas State
Avoid These Roads at All Costs: San Antonio's Most Jam-Packed Streets Debated OnlineAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Explore the Beauty of San Antonio: The Top Three Must-See Destinations for Your Next Road TripBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Second Helping: Popular Dessert-Only Store to Open Another Location in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Holiday, 'bright, feminine' cocktail bar, restaurant, to open in East Austin this spring
Holiday Executive Chef Peter Klein (left) and Holiday co-owners John DiCicco and Erin Ashford. (Courtesy Holiday) A new cocktail bar and restaurant called Holiday is opening at 5020 E. Seventh St., Austin, in early spring. Holiday is co-owned by John DiCicco—who also co-owns the bar Kinda Tropical—and Erin Ashford. DiCicco...
San Antonio chain Delicious Tamales expands with new Austin location
The Latina-owned business has six locations in San Antonio
Remodeled downtown San Antonio hotel's new name is nostalgic nod
"Plaza" has been in the name since the hotel first opened in 1979.
Restaurant led by six-time James Beard-nominated chef Steve McHugh now open in downtown Austin
Luminaire’s menu features seasonal Texas fare, including charcuterie, sandwiches, burgers and salads. (Courtesy Mary Whitten) San Antonio chef Steve McHugh opened his first Austin restaurant, Luminaire, and bar, Las Bis, on Feb. 1. The restaurant’s menu features seasonal Texas fare, with burgers, salads and charcuterie boards for every time...
Horizon Distributors brings outdoor, landscape and irrigation supplies to New Braunfels
Horizon Distributors is a supplier for green industry professionals and licensed contractors, stocked with landscape and irrigation products needed to complete jobs. (Courtesy Horizon Distributors) Horizon Distributors had a soft opening of its new location at 4312 N. I-35 Frontage Road in New Braunfels in November. The landscape and irrigation...
KSAT 12
Pearl restaurant will start opening early for weekend brunch
SAN ANTONIO – Pearl restaurant Carriqui will now be offering brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. The brunch menu will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and showcase food and drink items that represent South Texas, according to a press release. Some of the new entrees include:. Chilaquiles...
The Pastie Pops to bring vivacious Va-Va-Valentine show to San Antonio’s Bonham Exchange
The show is sure to leave you — and your date — at least a little hot and bothered.
mycanyonlake.com
Enjoy a Homemade Chicken-Noodle Dinner Friday at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church
Fifteen years ago barbecue and shrimp were the favorites at community fundraisers in Canyon Lake. “Lots of different choices, but nobody was doing anything with chicken,” said Carol Bisset with the Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, 206 Flintstone Dr. in Startzville. “I thought to myself my goodness, why don’t we invent a chicken-noodle dinner for our church and make a few dollars that we can put back into the church in the way we see would honor our community?”
KSAT 12
San Antonio chef, restaurant owner to appear on Guy Fieri cook-off show
The owner and chef of a popular San Antonio eatery, Lucy Cooper’s Ice House, is lighting up the Hollywood food scene with Texas flare. Braunda Smith will be featured on Guy Fieri’s “Grocery Games” cook-off show this spring. The episode, “Burger Ballers,” will premiere on the...
Circuit of The Americas to build amusement park featuring more than two dozen rides
Circuit of The Americas, located at 9201 Circuit of The Americas Blvd., Austin, will expand in 2023 to build an amusement park featuring more than two dozen rides on the property at turns 19 and 20. (Courtesy COTA) Circuit of The Americas, located at 9201 Circuit of The Americas Blvd.,...
High intensity studio CycleBar now open in Bee Cave
CycleBar Bee Cave opened at the end of January at 3620 S. RM 620, Ste. 210, Austin. (Courtesy CycleBar) Boutique indoor cycling studio CycleBar opened in Bee Cave at the end of January at 3620 S. RM 620, Ste. 210, Austin. The studio is owned by Rhonda Salerno and offers a variety of classes, from high-intensity challenges to “sanctuary” rides for cyclists to unplug. The practice is open to individuals of all skill levels and has two other locations in Austin: one in Cedar Park and one in Central Austin. 512-850-5999.
New Martindale River Cafe owners to bring barbecue to the menu
Martindale River Cafe is located at 415 Main St. in Martindale. (Amira Van Leeuwen/Community Impact) With new owners, Martindale River Cafe will be undergoing some changes. The cafe, located at 415 Main St. in Martindale, is now owned by Zach and Connor Peoples, and Emily Preston. Prior to being an owner, Preston worked at Martindale River Cafe for nearly two years and fell in love with the community.
KSAT 12
San Antonio resident wins $1 million from scratch-off bought at tax center in South Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – A lucky San Antonio resident won $1 million from a Texas Lottery scratch-off game purchased at a tax center inside South Park Mall. The Texas Lottery Commission said the winning $1,000,000 Crossword ticket was purchased at the Electronic Tax Center Check CA at 2310 S.W. Military Drive.
KENS 5
Inside Windmill Ice House to try their brisket, smoked turkey and cornbread pudding | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — They say everything is bigger and better in Texas. And that includes our barbecue. One restaurant had a vision to create a spot where kids can play and adults can relax, all while enjoying smoked brisket. It's called Windmill Ice House, and they're located on 2769...
KSAT 12
3 San Antonio restaurants make Yelp list of ‘Most Romantic Places to Eat in Texas’
SAN ANTONIO – Love is in the air, especially at three San Antonio restaurants that made Yelp’s list of “Most Romantic Places to Eat in Texas.”. Yelp released the list of 20 restaurants on Tuesday, just in time for Valentine’s Day — though good luck finding a reservation, as these eateries are highly rated.
Downtown San Antonio spot Bar America changes ownership after 80 years
Former owner Brian Correa announced new ownership early Tuesday morning.
seguintoday.com
Tonight’s Seguin Showcase destined to be out of this world
(Seguin) – You’re invited to come out tonight and see all that Seguin businesses have to offer. Today marks the annual Showcase Seguin event at the Seguin Coliseum. The free but ticket required event is being hosted by the Seguin Area Chamber of Commerce. Chamber President Chester Jenke...
tourcounsel.com
Shops at Rivercenter | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas
The Shops at Rivercenter (formerly known as Rivercenter Mall) is a shopping mall located in Downtown San Antonio, Texas, United States along the city's River Walk. The anchor stores are H&M, Macy's (closing April 2021) and AMC Theatres. It also includes a 38-story, 1,001-room Marriott hotel. It was purchased in 2005 by Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation.
San Antonio's Worthington Laundry and Cleaners is the target of new bar concept
Austin bar owners Nathan Hill and Jeremy Murry plan to transform the mid-century modern building into a bar called Jackie's Desert Rose.
Reformer-based Pilates studio comes to Bee Cave
Katy Kenney is the owner of BodyBar Pilates Bee Cave, a new studio that opened off Bee Cave Road in February. (Courtesy Katy Kenney) BodyBar Pilates opened at the beginning of February at 12101 Bee Cave Road, Ste. 5A, Bee Cave. BodyBar Pilates Bee Cave is the first BodyBar Pilates studio to open in Austin and is owned by Katy Kenney.
