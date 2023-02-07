Read full article on original website
caughtindot.com
One Suspect Arrested After Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester
At about 5:21 PM, on Friday, February 10. 2023, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), responded to a radio call for a person with a gun in the area of 48 Wildwood Street in Dorchester. While enroute, officers received information from Boston Police 911 dispatchers, that the suspect was threatening...
fallriverreporter.com
“Significant” Massachusetts fentanyl trafficker sentenced to prison after 11 guns, over 1 kilo of fentanyl, pill press, 15+ pounds of marijuana, $36,000 in cash seized
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced in connection with his involvement in a violent gang. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Samael Mathieu, a/k/a “Hamma” or “Hamma Thang,” 26, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to 114 months in prison and four years of supervised release. In April 2022, Mathieu pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
thelocalne.ws
Jail for man charged with 18 restraining order violations
TOPSFIELD — A man has been sentenced to two years in jail, with six months to be served, after he appeared in court on 18 charges of violating an abuse prevention order. Timothy Sbonik, 51, formerly of Topsfield, was also ordered to undergo substance abuse evaluation and abide by his restraining order, according to court documents. The remainder of his jail term, 18 months, was suspended for two years, documents said.
homenewshere.com
Robbed Santander in Tewksbury: Bank robber pleads guilty
TEWKSBURY — On Feb. 1, 2023, Nicholas O’Neil of Methuen, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery before U.S. Senior District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock. This announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins, Special Agent Joseph R. Bonavolonta of the F.B.I. Boston Division, and Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan M. Columbus.
One woman dead, one person injured, juvenile arrest after double-stabbing in Jamaica Plain
One woman is dead, one person is injured, and a minor was arrested after double-stabbing in Jamaica Plain, police say
nbcboston.com
Husband Indicted in Murder-for-Hire Plot Against Wife and Her Boyfriend
A Boston man has been indicted in a murder-for-hire plot where he allegedly attempted to hire a contract killer to murder his wife and his wife's boyfriend. Mohammed Chowdhury, 46, of Boston, was indicted by a federal jury on two counts of use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder for hire. Prosecutors say the man he attempted to hire was an undercover federal agent.
Hit-Run Death: Driver Charged With Killing Elderly Man In Boston
Police charged a 36-year-old Roxbury man with speeding away after he crashed into and killed a 73-year-old as he pushed a wheelchair near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard last month, authorities said. Abner Jean-Baptiste faces charges of motor vehicl…
Worcester police seek help finding second suspect in October homicide
WORCESTER — Police are asking the public for help in locating a Worcester man charged in the killing of a 28-year-old man on Burncoat Street. On Friday, Worcester police released a wanted poster for 23-year-old Kelvin Verde. Police say he has been charged with murder and there is an active warrant out...
Lexington man who tossed banana peels on his neighbors’ property pleads guilty to racial harassment
LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to repeatedly tossing banana peels onto his neighbors’ property in what prosecutors said was a case of racial harassment, and to having more than 70 guns in his home that he was not legally allowed to possess. Robert Ivarson, 55, of Lexington was sentenced to up to nine years in prison earlier this month after pleading guilty in Middlesex Superior Court to criminal harassment, a criminal civil rights violation and more than 100 weapons charges, District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement Thursday. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victims and undergo a mental health evaluation and any recommended treatment. A message seeking comment was left with Ivarson’s attorney. Ivarson was arrested in December 2016 after a Black family from Haiti in his neighborhood reported finding banana peels on their property on 30 to 40 occasions over several months, authorities said. Police even saw him throw the peels in the days prior to his arrest.
Uber driver escapes after being shot in Brockton
BROCKTON - An uber driver who does not want to be identified is thankful to be alive after he says he was shot while he was dropping his rider off on Ford Street in Brockton. "I could've been killed there because the guy was shooting at us," the man said. Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 Saturday morning. "I picked the guy up from one location and I was going to drop him off at the second location, and when we got there, someone started shooting at us. Four shots. Four or five shots," the man said.The driver says he sustained...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island woman facing drug and gun charges near school worked at child care facility
A Rhode Island woman that worked at a local child care facility is accused of several drug and gun charges near two schools. According to police, on Wednesday, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, US Postal Inspector’s Office, and the Department of Homeland Security, executed a court-ordered search warrant on Hicks Street in the city of Pawtucket.
Manhunt: Worcester Police Searching For Accused Murderer
Worcester police are asking for the public's help to track down a man accused of fatally shooting someone near a church last year. Kelvin Verde, 23, is wanted for murder stemming from the Oct. 24 shooting on Burncoat Street near the Church on Seven Hills, Worcester police said. Paramedics rushed the 28-year-old victim to a nearby hospital, but doctors couldn't save his life.
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run near Mass and Cass
BOSTON -- An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead last month, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office announced. The crash occurred at the intersection of Mass Ave and Melnea Cass Blvd. around 10:30 p.m. on January 20. Abner Jean-Baptise, 36, of Roxbury was charged on Thursday with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and leaving the scene of a crash causing injury or death. He was released on personal recognizance on the condition that he does not drive. The victim, Michael Simpson, 73, was found lying on the road near Hampden Street and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the D.A. said.Witnesses said Simpson was pushing a wheelchair at the time of the crash. Investigators were able to determine the suspect's car was a brown SUV and had a partial license plate number. That led them to Jean-Baptise, who told police he was driving in the area at the time of the crash and that he "felt his vehicle go over 'something'," the D.A. said. His car also had front passenger-side damage on the hood.
Lexington man sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife in 2019
LEXINGTON -- A Lexington man was sentenced last week to life in prison for murdering his wife. Hongyan Sun was found guilty of killing Shen Cai, 49, on May 28, 2019, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office. Cai's body was found one day after she was killed, in a car a short ways away from the home she and Sun shared. Investigators believe she was strangled during a physical struggle between the couple, who were in the middle of a divorce. Prior to her death, police said Cai told a friend "if she ever was found dead, it would be a homicide, not a suicide." "Forensic evidence was found at the scene, the defendant's office, and on the victim's body that also linked the defendant to the crime," the D.A. said. Sun faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Roxbury man facing homicide charges in connection with fatal Mass and Cass hit-and-run
A Roxbury man is facing charges after a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in the area of Mass and Cass in January.
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest One Suspect on Drug Trafficking in Downtown Boston
At about 11:35 AM, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, members of the A-1 Drug Control Unit (Downtown), were on patrol in the area of 131 Tremont Street. Officers observed a street level drug transaction, and were immediately able to stop the suspect, later identified as Ralph Latortue, 30, of Revere. After further investigation, officers recovered from the suspect’s jacket pocket, twenty grams of Crack Cocaine, seven grams of Cocaine, and ten tan capsules believed to be Mushrooms.
whdh.com
Police arrest man accused in deadly Mass and Cass hit-and-run
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard last month, police announced. Police at the time said officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection around 10:40 p.m....
WMUR.com
Police: Man arrested after refusing to surrender gun inside New Hampshire hospital
PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — A man from Hancock was arrested Friday after police said he refused to surrender a handgun to officers inside Monadnock Community Hospital. Gabriel Sawich, 28, was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. He was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled...
whdh.com
Two men accused of trying to drill through door lock in Quincy in attempted break-in
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men have been accused of trying to drill through a door lock in an attempt to break into a home in Quincy on Friday, according to police. Quincy police said officers responded to a home off Ricciuti Drive around 3 a.m. Police said the victim woke up to the sounds of drilling and saw two men trying to drill through the lock.
Lexington man pleads guilty to civil rights charge for throwing banana peels at Haitian neighbor’s home
Robert Ivarson was also found to have Nazi and KKK paraphernalia and a hoard of illegal guns in his home. A Lexington man pleaded guilty to a criminal harassment and a civil rights violation this month for repeatedly throwing banana peels at the home of a Haitian family in his neighborhood.
