Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
RUMOR: Why Alabama’s Nick Saban hired Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator
Alabama football coach Nick Saban seems to believe that new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees can help the Crimson Tide thrive without a star quarterback. Nick Saban hired Tommy Rees to be the Alabama offensive coordinator for the 2023 college football season, following the departure of 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Saban was impressed with how the former Notre Dame OC was able to tweak the Fighting Irish offense, depending on which player was under center, according to ESPN.
Chris Jones gets update that no Chiefs fan wants to hear before Super Bowl
While guys like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid will be the headliners for the Kansas City Chiefs leading up to Super Bowl 57, defensive lineman Chris Jones should be up there, too. His talent will be crucial as the Chiefs look to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles. Jones is the keystone to the Chiefs […] The post Chris Jones gets update that no Chiefs fan wants to hear before Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Raiders preparing for major Josh Jacobs move
The Las Vegas Raiders are strongly considering franchise tagging star running back Josh Jacobs, according to ESPN. The “sense” is that Jacobs will get the tag after having the best season of his career with the team in 2021-22. The ‘consensus’ opinion at last weekend’s Senior Bowl was...
1 perfect trade Saints must offer Raiders for Derek Carr
NFL fans have known for a while now that the Las Vegas Raiders would be moving on from longtime quarterback Derek Carr. After his late-season benching in favor of Jarrett Stidham, Carr has not been shy about the reality that he has played his last game in the Silver and Black. This has led fans […] The post 1 perfect trade Saints must offer Raiders for Derek Carr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead
It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
Broncos’ Russell Wilson breaks silence on accusations of foundation’s financial practices
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is pushing back against accusations that his foundation only used a small portion of its proceeds for charitable purposes. Russell Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation came under fire earlier in the week when an Arizona Republic report found that more than 75% of every dollar it raised was not used […] The post Broncos’ Russell Wilson breaks silence on accusations of foundation’s financial practices appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes reacts to Dak Prescott winning NFL Man of the Year
Dak Prescott’s charity work earned him a major award in the NFL Honors ceremony Thursday night, with the Dallas Cowboys quarterback being named the Walter Payton Man of the Year for 2022. Patrick Mahomes, who is just days away from appearing on the biggest stage of pro football, took time to send his congratulatory message […] The post Patrick Mahomes reacts to Dak Prescott winning NFL Man of the Year appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Giants legend Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever, but does believe this 49ers great is
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
Justin Fields’ message to Bears if they consider drafting a QB No. 1 overall
Ever since the Chicago Bears landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Justin Fields’ future has seemingly come into question. Fields has now responded to the idea of the Bears taking another QB and how it would affect his mentality playing for Chicago. Fields said the Bears have yet to tell […] The post Justin Fields’ message to Bears if they consider drafting a QB No. 1 overall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trevor Lawrence reveals who he wants to see win Super Bowl 57
It is not uncommon for a sports team to cheer for the team that eliminated them in the playoffs, and that’s exactly the case with Jacksonville Jaguars star quarterback Trevor Lawrence in Super Bowl LVII. Although Lawrence made it clear in a latter to Jags fans that he would...
Adam Thielen’s strong statement on his NFL future with Vikings
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has played his whole career with the club, but there are questions centered around his future prospects of continuing to do so. As the Vikings look to clear cap space, Thielen’s contract looks to be on the hook for restructuring, and if an agreement can’t be reached, it could […] The post Adam Thielen’s strong statement on his NFL future with Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles make key roster move before Super Bowl vs. Chiefs
With kickoff to Super Bowl LVII 24 hours away, the Philadelphia Eagles have made three roster moves that could have an impact on their title game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Eagles have activated P Arryn Siposs from Injured Reserve and elevated S Anthony Harris and WR Greg Ward from the practice squad to the […] The post Eagles make key roster move before Super Bowl vs. Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Eagles prepared to drop 8-figure bag on Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts emerged this season as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. After the team traded for AJ Brown, the Philadelphia Eagles QB had an incredible season. His ability to pressure defenses with his legs and his arm make him a true threat. Ahead of their Super Bowl game, it seems like Philly is ready to reward Hurts for his play by giving him a massive extension before prices get too high, per Jeremy Fowler.
Deebo Samuel breaks silence on 49ers losing Jimmy Garoppolo, makes prediction for next team
San Francisco 49ers Swiss Army knife Deebo Samuel recently spoke on the impact of losing Jimmy Garoppolo, who will officially be leaving the Bay Area this offseason. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told the team the QB won’t be back in 2023. Via USA Today: “Kyle came out and said there’s no scenario where Jimmy will […] The post Deebo Samuel breaks silence on 49ers losing Jimmy Garoppolo, makes prediction for next team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders’ Derek Carr’s latest move bodes well for Saints
As the Las Vegas Raiders look to move on from Derek Carr, the New Orleans Saints have been named as a popular destination. With Carr‘s latest Saints move, the Raiders might’ve found their best opportunity if they want a salvage a trade. After visiting with the Saints until late in the night Wednesday, Carr returned […] The post Raiders’ Derek Carr’s latest move bodes well for Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes left Melvin Gordon, KC speechless ahead of Super Bowl
The final preparations for Super Bowl 57 are being made by the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains calm and confident in his leadership role with the AFC champions. That report comes from Kansas City running back Melvin Gordon. So this happened. We’re live on @nflnetwork and #chiefs RB @Melvingordon25 […] The post Patrick Mahomes left Melvin Gordon, KC speechless ahead of Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saints RB Mark Ingram drops bold DeVonta Smith prediction for Eagles’ Super Bowl 57 clash vs. Chiefs
DeVonta Smith is no stranger to playing in big games, and he will have another test upcoming in the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl 57 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo sure has been watching plenty of film on Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown as of late, and the reigning AFC […] The post Saints RB Mark Ingram drops bold DeVonta Smith prediction for Eagles’ Super Bowl 57 clash vs. Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith shares strong words on potential of this key Dak Prescott weapon
Tony Pollard blossomed in his fourth season with the Dallas Cowboys. Pollard posted career highs in multiple stats in the regular season, including in yards from scrimmage (1,378). He also emerged as a reliable target for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the passing game, hauling in 39 receptions for 371 receiving yards. Pollard’s unique style […] The post Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith shares strong words on potential of this key Dak Prescott weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Cowboys pondering crucial Tony Pollard decision
The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of big decisions to make this offseason after watching their 2022 campaign come to a conclusion earlier than they would have hoped in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. One player whose status with the team is up in the air heading into the offseason is running back Tony Pollard, and it’s clear Dallas has a huge decision to make with Pollard on their hands.
