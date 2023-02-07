Read full article on original website
Related
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
On Valentine's Day 2000, a 9-year-old girl packed her bag and snuck out. Then, a bizarre discovery was made.
Harold and Iquilla Degree got married on Valentine's Day, 1988. They had their son, O'Bryant, in 1989 and their daughter, Asha, in 1990. Since the siblings were only 11 months apart, they were very close and even shared a bedroom in their apartment on Oakcrest Drive in Shelby, North Carolina.
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
"I Smell Like Cheese," Complains Woman, Who Told Mayo Clinic She Showers Twice Daily.
One woman recently wrote in to the Mayo Clinic asking for help with her body odor issue. She insisted that in spite of frequent showers and attention to personal hygiene, she could not get rid of her body odor.
A toddler's toybox trinket purchased for just $30 is discovered to be a precious brooch once worn by Russian royalty
In 2011, a British woman Thea Jourdan bought a sparkly brooch at a thrift store in the UK for around $30. Thea assumed that the brooch was a piece of costume jewelry and that the diamonds surrounding the large orange gemstone in the center were fake.
A mother now says that her kids were left in tears after school staff took food from their plates with tongs over debts
A mother who wished to remain anonymous has recently shared that she is “furious” after finding out that food was taken from her children’s school plates because of past-due debts. According to several students who attended Liverpool College on Queen’s Drive, many were humiliated on Thursday, February 2, 2023, due to a recent stunt pulled by the school’s lunch staff. [i]
macaronikid.com
Heart-Shaped Food Day Is Nearly Here
Most of you probably call Feb. 14 "Valentine's Day," but around here? It's heart-shaped food day. Here are ideas on celebrating the kids you love all day on heart-shaped food day — for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and of course ... dessert!. A Heart-y Breakfast: Heart-Shaped Eggs. You could do...
macaronikid.com
Grapevine+ MacKid: How To Make a Valentine's Day Suncatcher
Suncatchers are a great way to brighten up those dreary winter days!. Make these Valentine’s Day suncatchers with your kids to spread a little love around the house this month, or gift them to grandparents, teachers, or anyone else your child loves! These Valentine's Day suncatchers are easy to make and use supplies you most likely already have on hand.
macaronikid.com
AXES and O's
Looking for a fun date night idea? Try Axeville for an exhilarating night of axe throwing!. My husband and I had the opportunity to sneak away one night last week (thank you grandparents for babysitting) and try something new. We found it to be the perfect break from the norm and are already looking forward to going back.
macaronikid.com
A Note From Your Publisher: The one about being irritated 📝
Have you ever had a week where you are just irritated?. Not huge things. Little things, that in the scheme of things, aren't really the end of the world... but they bug you nonetheless. I've been irritated this week, and I feel like I need to vent a bit to...
Comments / 0