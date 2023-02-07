ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

Austin ISD plans to address special education scores

The Austin ISD board of trustees met Feb. 9 to discuss plans to address special education scores for kindergarten through eighth grade in both math and reading. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) The Austin ISD board of trustees met Feb. 9 to discuss plans to address special education scores for kindergarten through...
AUSTIN, TX
New high school coming near Tesla Gigafactory

The second high school in Del Valle is planned to be about 410,000 square feet. (Rendering courtesy Del Valle ISD) The Del Valle ISD board of trustees approved the purchase of nearly 150 acres of land in the fall to build three new schools, including a high school, a middle school and an elementary school.
DEL VALLE, TX
Grand opening of Round Rock Aqua-Tots Swim Schools location set for Feb. 25

Work to finish the interior renovation of Aqua-Tots Swim Schools in Round Rock is underway. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock location of Aqua-Tots Swim Schools will hold a grand opening noon-3 p.m. Feb. 25, after being closed for more than a year due to a fire from a neighboring restaurant in September 2021. Located at 1208 N. I-35, Ste. 400, Round Rock, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools offers year-round swim lessons for children of all ages. 512-336-8687.
ROUND ROCK, TX
How to dispose of brush, burning limbs in Lake Travis, Westlake

Lake Travis and Westlake residents have multiple options when it comes to tree and brush removal due to the recent winter storm. (Courtesy Jenny Hoff) Residents in Lakeway, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills, Rollingwood and other municipalities within Travis County have multiple options when it comes to tree and brush removal due to the recent winter storm. In addition, several cities will be providing help with cleanup and hiring outside companies to assist in the process, according to city officials.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
After winter storm, council calls for Austin Energy tree trimming audit, emergency shelter improvements

Austin City Council voted for several items related to emergency management and recovery from the recent ice storm Feb. 9. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin officials approved several measures aimed at disaster relief and future preparedness Feb. 9 in City Council's first regular meeting since Winter Storm Mara brought heavy icing and widespread power outages to Central Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin to apply $22.8M safe streets federal grant to 60 locations, underserved communities

The federal grant money will allow the city of Austin to make streets safer to cross for all. (Courtesy city of Austin) The city of Austin is planning to implement road safety improvements to the locations in Austin that have a higher record of crashes with the $22.8 million grant money it has received from the federal government. The aim is to bring down fatalities to zero.
AUSTIN, TX
January 2023 transportation updates

Communities in Hays County and the Austin metro as a whole saw some headway in increasing connectivity throughout the region in 2022 with big projects, such as the completion of Hopkins Street improvements in San Marcos as well as widening and adding lanes to I-35, according to the city of San Marcos and Texas Department of Transportation officials.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
All Seasons Dentistry now offering dental exams and cleanings in Round Rock

Sam Arava (left) and Chakradhar Beerpur held a grand opening for All Seasons Dental on Jan. 11. (Community Impact/Steffanie Bartlett) All Seasons Dentistry opened Jan. 11 at 4450 E. Palm Valley Blvd. Ste. B102, Round Rock. The dental practice, owned by Sam Arava, D.D.S., and Chakradhar Beerpur, D.D.S., offers preventative dentistry such as dental cleanings, exams; cosmetic dentistry including composite fillings, porcelain veneers and teeth whitening; and periodontal disease treatment. 737-243-1111.
ROUND ROCK, TX
High intensity studio CycleBar now open in Bee Cave

CycleBar Bee Cave opened at the end of January at 3620 S. RM 620, Ste. 210, Austin. (Courtesy CycleBar) Boutique indoor cycling studio CycleBar opened in Bee Cave at the end of January at 3620 S. RM 620, Ste. 210, Austin. The studio is owned by Rhonda Salerno and offers a variety of classes, from high-intensity challenges to “sanctuary” rides for cyclists to unplug. The practice is open to individuals of all skill levels and has two other locations in Austin: one in Cedar Park and one in Central Austin. 512-850-5999.
AUSTIN, TX
Cookie delivery franchise Tiff’s Treats celebrates milestone in Steiner Ranch

Cookie and delivery shop Tiff's Treats celebrated its five-year anniversary in Steiner Ranch in December. (Courtesy Tiff’s Treats) Cookie delivery store Tiff’s Treats in Steiner Ranch at 5145 N. RM 620, Ste. G110-A, Austin, celebrated its five-year anniversary in December. The company offers baked-to-order, warm cookies and brownies along with a side of regular or chocolate milk, frappuccino or ice cream. Cookie truffles and spreadable buttercream frosting cups are also available for purchase. 512-817-4500. www.cookiedelivery.com/
AUSTIN, TX
