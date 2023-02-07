Read full article on original website
Texas and Oklahoma to pay $100M for early exit from Big 12 to join SECJalyn SmootAustin, TX
This Massive Farmers' Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAustin, TX
Leander ISD approves employee pay for missed school days
Leander ISD estimates it will cost $90,000 to remove all of the tree limbs from its campuses after a recent winter ice storm. (Courtesy Leander ISD) The Leander ISD board of trustees approved employee compensation for days missed due to the winter storm that swept through Texas on Jan. 31-Feb. 2.
Austin ISD plans to address special education scores
The Austin ISD board of trustees met Feb. 9 to discuss plans to address special education scores for kindergarten through eighth grade in both math and reading. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) The Austin ISD board of trustees met Feb. 9 to discuss plans to address special education scores for kindergarten through...
Hutto ISD adds makeup day following winter weather closures
Hutto ISD closed for four days in early February due to freezing conditions and power outages. (Screenshot courtesy Hutto ISD) Hutto ISD will hold classes Feb. 20 to make up instructional time lost because of winter weather-related closures earlier in the month. The Hutto ISD board of trustees voted at...
Charter, private school growth continues to rise in Leander
Demographers expect local enrollment in charter schools to continue to take students from Leander ISD. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The number of students living within Leander ISD who attend a charter school is increasing, according to data from Population and Survey Analysts. In 2018, charter schools pulled 1,059 students from the...
New high school coming near Tesla Gigafactory
The second high school in Del Valle is planned to be about 410,000 square feet. (Rendering courtesy Del Valle ISD) The Del Valle ISD board of trustees approved the purchase of nearly 150 acres of land in the fall to build three new schools, including a high school, a middle school and an elementary school.
Grand opening of Round Rock Aqua-Tots Swim Schools location set for Feb. 25
Work to finish the interior renovation of Aqua-Tots Swim Schools in Round Rock is underway. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock location of Aqua-Tots Swim Schools will hold a grand opening noon-3 p.m. Feb. 25, after being closed for more than a year due to a fire from a neighboring restaurant in September 2021. Located at 1208 N. I-35, Ste. 400, Round Rock, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools offers year-round swim lessons for children of all ages. 512-336-8687.
Leander ISD to host community forums for secondary attendance rezoning
Leander ISD’s Vandegrift High School is one of several schools that could be impacted by changes to attendance zones. (Community Impact staff) Leander ISD will host several community forums in the coming weeks as the district begins its process to rezone secondary schools, scenarios for which were announced Jan. 23.
How to dispose of brush, burning limbs in Lake Travis, Westlake
Lake Travis and Westlake residents have multiple options when it comes to tree and brush removal due to the recent winter storm. (Courtesy Jenny Hoff) Residents in Lakeway, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills, Rollingwood and other municipalities within Travis County have multiple options when it comes to tree and brush removal due to the recent winter storm. In addition, several cities will be providing help with cleanup and hiring outside companies to assist in the process, according to city officials.
After winter storm, council calls for Austin Energy tree trimming audit, emergency shelter improvements
Austin City Council voted for several items related to emergency management and recovery from the recent ice storm Feb. 9. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin officials approved several measures aimed at disaster relief and future preparedness Feb. 9 in City Council's first regular meeting since Winter Storm Mara brought heavy icing and widespread power outages to Central Texas.
San Marcos CISD approves $7M construction contract for new building
San Marcos CISD school board approved a new administration building that will be located at the Owen Goodnight Middle School Campus. (Amira Van Leeuwen/Community Impact) In a 4-2 decision Jan. 17, the San Marcos CISD board of trustees approved a construction contract with Noble General Contractors LLC for a new administration building.
How some Central Texas districts are making up missed school days from ice storm
Several districts told KXAN they are waiting on waivers from the Texas Education Agency before making final decisions.
Austin to apply $22.8M safe streets federal grant to 60 locations, underserved communities
The federal grant money will allow the city of Austin to make streets safer to cross for all. (Courtesy city of Austin) The city of Austin is planning to implement road safety improvements to the locations in Austin that have a higher record of crashes with the $22.8 million grant money it has received from the federal government. The aim is to bring down fatalities to zero.
St. David’s Georgetown advances surgical technology
Dr. Zachary Crislip, chair of surgery at St. David’s Georgetown Hospital, and his team use the Da Vinci Surgical Robot to perform minimally invasive procedures. (Courtesy St. David’s Georgetown Hospital) More surgical patients will be able to receive care at St. David’s Georgetown Hospital as the facility upgrades...
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream pushes Northwest Austin opening back to mid-2023
The Northwest Austin location of Handel’s will be at 11521 N. RM 620. (Courtesy Handel's Homemade Ice Cream) The opening of Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream was pushed back to mid-2023 after initially being slated to open last winter, a company representative said. Located in Plaza Volente next to...
January 2023 transportation updates
Communities in Hays County and the Austin metro as a whole saw some headway in increasing connectivity throughout the region in 2022 with big projects, such as the completion of Hopkins Street improvements in San Marcos as well as widening and adding lanes to I-35, according to the city of San Marcos and Texas Department of Transportation officials.
New contract for Heritage Trail West awarded to Patin Construction by Round Rock officials
Heritage Trail West is one step closer to completion, following actions of city officials Feb. 9. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Heritage Trail West is one step closer to completion, following actions of city officials Feb. 9. A $19.5 million contract for construction of the remainder of the project, partially funded by...
All Seasons Dentistry now offering dental exams and cleanings in Round Rock
Sam Arava (left) and Chakradhar Beerpur held a grand opening for All Seasons Dental on Jan. 11. (Community Impact/Steffanie Bartlett) All Seasons Dentistry opened Jan. 11 at 4450 E. Palm Valley Blvd. Ste. B102, Round Rock. The dental practice, owned by Sam Arava, D.D.S., and Chakradhar Beerpur, D.D.S., offers preventative dentistry such as dental cleanings, exams; cosmetic dentistry including composite fillings, porcelain veneers and teeth whitening; and periodontal disease treatment. 737-243-1111.
High intensity studio CycleBar now open in Bee Cave
CycleBar Bee Cave opened at the end of January at 3620 S. RM 620, Ste. 210, Austin. (Courtesy CycleBar) Boutique indoor cycling studio CycleBar opened in Bee Cave at the end of January at 3620 S. RM 620, Ste. 210, Austin. The studio is owned by Rhonda Salerno and offers a variety of classes, from high-intensity challenges to “sanctuary” rides for cyclists to unplug. The practice is open to individuals of all skill levels and has two other locations in Austin: one in Cedar Park and one in Central Austin. 512-850-5999.
Cookie delivery franchise Tiff’s Treats celebrates milestone in Steiner Ranch
Cookie and delivery shop Tiff's Treats celebrated its five-year anniversary in Steiner Ranch in December. (Courtesy Tiff’s Treats) Cookie delivery store Tiff’s Treats in Steiner Ranch at 5145 N. RM 620, Ste. G110-A, Austin, celebrated its five-year anniversary in December. The company offers baked-to-order, warm cookies and brownies along with a side of regular or chocolate milk, frappuccino or ice cream. Cookie truffles and spreadable buttercream frosting cups are also available for purchase. 512-817-4500. www.cookiedelivery.com/
Austin City Council members push to cut ties with City Manager Spencer Cronk
Austin City Council members are weighing City Manager Spencer Cronk's employment. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) A majority of Austin City Council members are pushing to cut ties with City Manager Spencer Cronk following a closed executive session in which officials evaluated his employment, City Hall sources confirmed Feb. 10. Council’s regular...
