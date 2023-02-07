Read full article on original website
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
Stewart Park enhancement projects receive $500,000 in state support
ITHACA, N.Y.—Things are looking good at Stewart Park, where a years-long effort to improve the park’s playground will now see $500,000 come in from the New York State Economic Development Fund. The funds will go toward constructing an addition to the large picnic pavilion to create more storage...
Gary Ferguson retiring from Downtown Ithaca Alliance leadership
ITHACA, N.Y.—Downtown Ithaca Alliance Executive Director Gary Ferguson has announced his retirement from the economic development organization after nearly a quarter century at the helm. He will continue working until his retirement takes effect at the end of June. Ferguson has left a fairly indelible mark on the city...
Forest Fundraiser Kick-A-Thon to combat global warming scheduled for Feb. 11
Ithaca, NY: Centerline Martial Arts is hosting a Kick-A-Thon fundraiser to plant trees and combat global warming. On Feb. 11th, participants will see how many times they can kick a target in one minute, raising money with every kick. Centerline students expect to reach their goal of planting 3,000 trees this year with the help of their fundraising partner OneTreePlanted.org, which plants one tree for every dollar raised.
Op-ed: Make the NY minimum wage a living wage
This is an opinion piece written by Pete Meyers of the Tompkins County Workers Center and Carl Feuer of the Robin Fund. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit op-eds, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Workers in New York are struggling mightily to make...
Bus service cuts have caused lasting trouble for some riders, but TCAT is aiming to turn things around
ITHACA, N.Y.—Over the last few years, the regular bus passengers of Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) have had to contend with reduced service levels due to the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing challenges that the bus company has faced. The most impacted populations include people with incomes too low to...
Ithaca Gun housing proposal seeks abatement assistance
ITHACA, N.Y.—Plans to redevelop the Ithaca Gun site into housing are hoping for some help from the Tompkins County Industrial Development Authority (TCIDA). “The Breeze” is a 77-unit apartment proposal by Ithaca’s Visum Development Group and is on the verge of project approval pending Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning Board’ approval’s sign-off. It’s the closest any proposal has come to cleaning up and redeveloping the site since plans were first floated in the early 2000s, with at least three different proposals, and by extension, three failed attempts prior to Visum buying the site in December 2021.
Ithaca Street Dog Coalition offers free medical services at monthly clinics
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Over the past year, the Ithaca chapter of Street Dog Coalition has served 189 patients with critical medical care like parasite screening and control, basic vaccines and arthritis care for senior pets. The Street Dog Coalition (SDC) is a national nonprofit organization that works to increase the...
Proposal rundown: Local organizations vie for IURA grant funds
ITHACA, N.Y.—It’s that time of the year again. Awarded state and federal grants, the City of Ithaca must now decide how to disburse them in a way that benefits the community the most. As a result, the Ithaca Urban Renewal Agency (IURA) will be holding public hearings on Feb. 23 and March 2, as part of the process to determine who will receive money from its U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grants.
Alley Cat Cafe moves its cool cats and kittens to new downtown location
ITHACA, N.Y.—After several months without cat, kitten and coffee access at Alley Cat Cafe, the business has reopened at 112 N. Cayuga Street. Unlike the previous Seneca Street location where the cats were in the back room and not really viewable from the cafe, the Cayuga Street location’s large front windows allow passersby to see directly into the cat room.
Ithaca Rotary Club to host benefit concert and auction for Ukraine fundraiser
This is a Community Announcement. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. A group of 35 musicians from Tompkins County will present a benefit concert on Sunday, Feb. 19 to raise money to upgrade an underground bomb shelter at a school in Lviv, Ukraine.
Cecil A. Malone Bridge reopening this week after months of construction
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Cecil A. Malone Bridge near Ithaca’s waterfront is reopening to traffic after several months of construction. The bridge has been closed since June 2022, closed to vehicle traffic and a replacement pedestrian bridge was established adjacent. The city said the project is scheduled to be done by 5 p.m. on Feb. 10.
County approves new tax break for volunteer first responders
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—A lengthy Tompkins County Legislature meeting included introducing a tax break for volunteer firefighters, hiking pay for correction officers at the Tompkins County Jail (which found itself a very popular topic during the meeting, explored further here) and naming a new Tompkins County Poet Laureate. You can...
Task force formed to assess County Jail, Public Safety building renovations
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Nostalgia can be a beautiful thing, a faint word, smell or taste that evokes a memory of one’s past. Integral to that beauty is the randomness of nostalgia—one never knows when it may strike or how it can appear. Admittedly, the Tompkins County Legislature’s chambers...
Driver injured in school bus crash Thursday morning
ITHACA, N.Y.—One person was taken to a local hospital after a school bus crash that occurred during a morning route in Brooktondale on Thursday, Feb. 9. Brooktondale Fire & Rescue detailed the crash in a brief Facebook post, stating that the bus hit a tree while traveling on Yaple Road in the Town of Caroline. The crash was reported around 8:16 a.m. on Thursday.
IPD searching for suspect related to late night assault over the weekend
ITHACA, N.Y.—Officers from the Ithaca Police Department responded to a complaint of an assault at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, in a business parking lot on the 200 block of South Cayuga Street. The victim reported that three males were trespassing and disposing of trash in the parking...
