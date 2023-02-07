ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Fundraiser Kick-A-Thon to combat global warming scheduled for Feb. 11

Ithaca, NY: Centerline Martial Arts is hosting a Kick-A-Thon fundraiser to plant trees and combat global warming. On Feb. 11th, participants will see how many times they can kick a target in one minute, raising money with every kick. Centerline students expect to reach their goal of planting 3,000 trees this year with the help of their fundraising partner OneTreePlanted.org, which plants one tree for every dollar raised.
Op-ed: Make the NY minimum wage a living wage

This is an opinion piece written by Pete Meyers of the Tompkins County Workers Center and Carl Feuer of the Robin Fund. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit op-eds, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Workers in New York are struggling mightily to make...
Ithaca Gun housing proposal seeks abatement assistance

ITHACA, N.Y.—Plans to redevelop the Ithaca Gun site into housing are hoping for some help from the Tompkins County Industrial Development Authority (TCIDA). “The Breeze” is a 77-unit apartment proposal by Ithaca’s Visum Development Group and is on the verge of project approval pending Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning Board’ approval’s sign-off. It’s the closest any proposal has come to cleaning up and redeveloping the site since plans were first floated in the early 2000s, with at least three different proposals, and by extension, three failed attempts prior to Visum buying the site in December 2021.
Proposal rundown: Local organizations vie for IURA grant funds

ITHACA, N.Y.—It’s that time of the year again. Awarded state and federal grants, the City of Ithaca must now decide how to disburse them in a way that benefits the community the most. As a result, the Ithaca Urban Renewal Agency (IURA) will be holding public hearings on Feb. 23 and March 2, as part of the process to determine who will receive money from its U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grants.
Alley Cat Cafe moves its cool cats and kittens to new downtown location

ITHACA, N.Y.—After several months without cat, kitten and coffee access at Alley Cat Cafe, the business has reopened at 112 N. Cayuga Street. Unlike the previous Seneca Street location where the cats were in the back room and not really viewable from the cafe, the Cayuga Street location’s large front windows allow passersby to see directly into the cat room.
Driver injured in school bus crash Thursday morning

ITHACA, N.Y.—One person was taken to a local hospital after a school bus crash that occurred during a morning route in Brooktondale on Thursday, Feb. 9. Brooktondale Fire & Rescue detailed the crash in a brief Facebook post, stating that the bus hit a tree while traveling on Yaple Road in the Town of Caroline. The crash was reported around 8:16 a.m. on Thursday.
