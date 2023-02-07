NUTLEY, NJ - With Friday's warm weather everyone wanted to get outside and go for a walk, including this Nutley girl. Do you know her humans? She was found Friday Feb. 10 at around 4:30 p.m. on Kierstead Ave. in Nutley. She is a senior dog, likely blind, with an unregistered microchip. She is a poodle mix. She is having a sleepover at the Bloomfield Animal Shelter and is looking forward to being reunited with her humans in the morning. The shelter reopens at 9 a.m. Sat. Feb 11. To speak with Animal Control to provide information or to reclaim, please call the Bloomfield Police Department at 973-680-4141. The shelter can be contacted Saturday at 9 a.m. at 973-748-0194.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO