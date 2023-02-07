ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives returns to Belmar, NJ

Belmar is now a suburb of Flavortown as Guy Fieri’s popular Food Network show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, is featuring a local eatery. The Belmar restaurant that will be featured is 10th Ave. Burrito Co. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. According to TapInto.net, the...
BELMAR, NJ
UPDATE: The New Crumbl Cookies Will Not Open Friday in Brick Township, NJ

We have an update on the new Crumbl Cookies location set to open in Brick Township, New Jersey. The Grand Opening scheduled for Friday, February 10th has been canceled. According to their Publicist "Due to some outside circumstances, the Brick Crumbl Cookies location will not be opening this week. We will be sure to send out a formal announcement once we have a new confirmed opening date!"
BRICK, NJ
Spring is Coming! Ralph’s Famous Italian Ice Announces its Re-Opening Date in Toms River, NJ

According to LoveGelU.com, it seems that "Italian Ice" has deep roots right here in the Garden State. "Italian Ice, interestingly, isn't Italian. It's an American invention that came out of New Jersey about 100 years ago. However, Italian Ice is based on an Italian creation called granita, which is a semi-frozen dessert, originally created in Sicily, that's made from sugar, water, and various flavorings."
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Ocean County Woman May Be NJ’s Oldest Resident At 107

LITTLE EGG HARBOR – A local woman and her family dare to differ with the old saying that you should never ask a lady her age. The recent celebration of Lucia DeClerck’s 107th birthday may well make her New Jersey’s oldest resident. However, that’s not the only thing that’s noteworthy when it comes to DeClerck’s advanced age.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Nutley Girl Having a Sleepover in Bloomfield Tonight, Misses Her Humans

NUTLEY, NJ - With Friday's warm weather everyone wanted to get outside and go for a walk, including this Nutley girl. Do you know her humans? She was found Friday Feb. 10 at around 4:30 p.m. on Kierstead Ave. in Nutley.  She is a senior dog, likely blind, with an unregistered microchip. She is a poodle mix.  She is having a sleepover at the Bloomfield Animal Shelter and is looking forward to being reunited with her humans in the morning. The shelter reopens at 9 a.m. Sat. Feb 11.   To speak with Animal Control to provide information or to reclaim, please call the Bloomfield Police Department at 973-680-4141. The shelter can be contacted Saturday at 9 a.m. at 973-748-0194. 
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Toms River, NJ
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey

