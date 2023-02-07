Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
PayPal CEO Dan Schulman to Leave at End of 2023, Company Begins Search for Successor
Dan Schulman became PayPal CEO after the company's split from eBay in 2015. He will remain a member of PayPal's board of directors. "I'm proud of what we have accomplished at PayPal and of the incredibly talented and committed people I work with every day," Schulman said in a statement.
NBC Connecticut
Why Passkeys From Apple, Google, Microsoft May Soon Replace Your Passwords
As the security of passwords continues to be threatened by hackers and phishing attempts, the use of passkeys is continuing to rise. Passkeys provide more security and are close to phishing resistant, according to internet security experts. Apple, Google and Microsoft are just some of the technology companies pushing more...
NBC Connecticut
Disney CEO Bob Iger's Potential Willingness to Sell Hulu Is a Reversal in Strategy
Disney CEO Bob Iger told CNBC that "everything was on the table" with regard to Hulu's ownership. Disney currently owns 66% of Hulu. Comcast owns the remainder. Comcast executives believe Hulu could supercharge its streaming efforts beyond Peacock, sources said. Iger and Comcast CEO Brian Roberts have a strong working...
NBC Connecticut
Astronaut Sen. Kelly Touts ‘Stunning' Space Business Growth, Calls for More Rocket Competition
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly praised the growth of the space industry and gave a rallying cry for intensified competition. "Some of the advancements are truly stunning; this has been a great success," Kelly said, speaking at a space conference in Washington, D.C. Rockets are launching at an unprecedented pace, with...
NBC Connecticut
SpaceX Successfully Test Fires Starship Booster in Last Key Step Before Orbital Launch
SpaceX on Thursday test fired 31 of the 33 engines in the towering rocket booster of its Starship prototype. Called a "static fire," the milestone test is the final major hurdle before SpaceX tries to launch the nearly 400-foot-tall rocket to space. CEO Elon Musk said in a subsequent tweet...
NBC Connecticut
Elon Musk's Neuralink Is Under Investigation for Possible Unsafe Transport of Contaminated Hardware
Elon Musk's Neuralink is being investigated by regulators for allegedly packaging and transporting contaminated hardware in an unsafe manner. An animal-welfare group said it obtained public records that suggest Neuralink may have mishandled devices carrying infectious pathogens that posed risks to human health in 2019. A Department of Transportation spokesperson...
NBC Connecticut
Coinbase Shares Fall as SEC Takes Crypto Staking Action Against Kraken
Coinbase shares closed down 14% after an SEC action against rival exchange Kraken in connection with its staking program. Investors also reacted to comments from CEO Brian Armstrong on the dangers of potential SEC action against crypto staking. Coinbase shares have enjoyed a significant rally year-to-date, but remain down for...
NBC Connecticut
Stocks Making the Biggest Premarket Moves: Lyft, Expedia, Yelp and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. Lyft — The ride-sharing company cratered 31.5% after issuing weak guidance in its fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Lyft said it anticipates about $975 million in revenue, lower than the $1.09 billion analysts expected, according to StreetAccount. Several analysts subsequently downgraded the stock.
NBC Connecticut
S&P 500 Trades Near Flat But Heads for Worst Week Since December: Live Updates
The S&P 500 oscillated around the flatline on Friday as Wall Street looked to the end of what's shaping up to be a losing week. The broad index was last down just 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 75 points, or 0.2%. All three indexes have traded both above and below their flatlines in the choppy session.
NBC Connecticut
Ether Losses Build as Crypto Investors Weigh the Future of Staking After Kraken Exchange's SEC Settlement
The price of ether fell on Friday, extending losses from the previous session as fears about a U.S. regulatory crackdown on crypto staking weighed on investors. Ether led cryptocurrency declines, with the price falling 3% Friday to $1,526.95, according to Coin Metrics, after losing 5% the previous day. At one point during the day it fell to its lowest level since Jan. 25.
NBC Connecticut
What Investors Need to Know About ‘Staking,' the Passive Income Opportunity at the Center of Crypto's Latest Regulation Scare
Not six months ago, ether led a recovery in cryptocurrency prices ahead of a big tech upgrade that would make something called "staking" available to crypto investors. Most people have hardly wrapped their heads around the concept, but now, the price of ether is falling amid mounting fears that the Securities and Exchange Commission could crack down on it.
NBC Connecticut
Crypto Markets Are Undergoing a ‘Flight to Quality,' Says Goldman Sachs Digital Assets Chief
There's a "flight to quality" happening in crypto markets, Goldman Sachs digital assets chief Mathew McDermott told CNBC's "Crypto World" on Friday. He pointed to the key areas in crypto in which the big bank plans to focus: tokenization, remaking the plumbing of financial markets and the "profound" effect that digital currency will have across markets.
NBC Connecticut
European Markets Lower as Investors Assess Monetary Policy Outlook
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower Friday as investors assess the economic outlook and the potential for further monetary policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.6%. Most sectors and major bourses were in the red, with...
