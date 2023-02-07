ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Passkeys From Apple, Google, Microsoft May Soon Replace Your Passwords

As the security of passwords continues to be threatened by hackers and phishing attempts, the use of passkeys is continuing to rise. Passkeys provide more security and are close to phishing resistant, according to internet security experts. Apple, Google and Microsoft are just some of the technology companies pushing more...
Disney CEO Bob Iger's Potential Willingness to Sell Hulu Is a Reversal in Strategy

Disney CEO Bob Iger told CNBC that "everything was on the table" with regard to Hulu's ownership. Disney currently owns 66% of Hulu. Comcast owns the remainder. Comcast executives believe Hulu could supercharge its streaming efforts beyond Peacock, sources said. Iger and Comcast CEO Brian Roberts have a strong working...
Elon Musk's Neuralink Is Under Investigation for Possible Unsafe Transport of Contaminated Hardware

Elon Musk's Neuralink is being investigated by regulators for allegedly packaging and transporting contaminated hardware in an unsafe manner. An animal-welfare group said it obtained public records that suggest Neuralink may have mishandled devices carrying infectious pathogens that posed risks to human health in 2019. A Department of Transportation spokesperson...
Coinbase Shares Fall as SEC Takes Crypto Staking Action Against Kraken

Coinbase shares closed down 14% after an SEC action against rival exchange Kraken in connection with its staking program. Investors also reacted to comments from CEO Brian Armstrong on the dangers of potential SEC action against crypto staking. Coinbase shares have enjoyed a significant rally year-to-date, but remain down for...
Stocks Making the Biggest Premarket Moves: Lyft, Expedia, Yelp and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. Lyft — The ride-sharing company cratered 31.5% after issuing weak guidance in its fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Lyft said it anticipates about $975 million in revenue, lower than the $1.09 billion analysts expected, according to StreetAccount. Several analysts subsequently downgraded the stock.
S&P 500 Trades Near Flat But Heads for Worst Week Since December: Live Updates

The S&P 500 oscillated around the flatline on Friday as Wall Street looked to the end of what's shaping up to be a losing week. The broad index was last down just 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 75 points, or 0.2%. All three indexes have traded both above and below their flatlines in the choppy session.
Ether Losses Build as Crypto Investors Weigh the Future of Staking After Kraken Exchange's SEC Settlement

The price of ether fell on Friday, extending losses from the previous session as fears about a U.S. regulatory crackdown on crypto staking weighed on investors. Ether led cryptocurrency declines, with the price falling 3% Friday to $1,526.95, according to Coin Metrics, after losing 5% the previous day. At one point during the day it fell to its lowest level since Jan. 25.
What Investors Need to Know About ‘Staking,' the Passive Income Opportunity at the Center of Crypto's Latest Regulation Scare

Not six months ago, ether led a recovery in cryptocurrency prices ahead of a big tech upgrade that would make something called "staking" available to crypto investors. Most people have hardly wrapped their heads around the concept, but now, the price of ether is falling amid mounting fears that the Securities and Exchange Commission could crack down on it.
Crypto Markets Are Undergoing a ‘Flight to Quality,' Says Goldman Sachs Digital Assets Chief

There's a "flight to quality" happening in crypto markets, Goldman Sachs digital assets chief Mathew McDermott told CNBC's "Crypto World" on Friday. He pointed to the key areas in crypto in which the big bank plans to focus: tokenization, remaking the plumbing of financial markets and the "profound" effect that digital currency will have across markets.
European Markets Lower as Investors Assess Monetary Policy Outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower Friday as investors assess the economic outlook and the potential for further monetary policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.6%. Most sectors and major bourses were in the red, with...

