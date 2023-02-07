Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Yahoo to Layoff More Than 20% of Staff, Report Says
Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone said in an interview with Axios that more than 20% of the company's current staff will be laid off soon. About 1,000 people are expected to lose their jobs by the end of the day today, the report says. Lanzone told Axios that the layoffs aren't...
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CNET
Bank of America Becomes First Major Bank to Offer Financing for Home EV Chargers
Bank of America is now allowing customers to finance electric vehicle charging stations for their home alongside their auto loans. While some states and smaller institutions have offered EV charger financing, this makes Bank of America the first national bank to do so. The goal is to "help people 'go...
CNET
Apple's 10th-Gen iPad Returns to Record Low Price With $50 Off at These Retailers
Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market, but they aren't the cheapest options around so it's usually well worth hopping on an iPad deal if you see one. One such deal applies to Apple's latest entry-level iPad right now with a variety of retailers taking $50 off its regular price. The 10th-gen iPad is down to just $399 for the 64GB model at Amazon, Best Buy and Target. Other configurations, including higher-capacity models and cellular-equipped variants, are also seeing the huge savings.
CNET
Netflix Password-Sharing Crackdown Widens, and It's Pricier Now
Netflix has kicked off its password-sharing crackdown, rolling out new fees in four countries -- Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain -- that charge accounts for sharing their membership outside one household. And the price is higher than it was in the initial tests. The company, the world's biggest subscription...
CNET
Get Costco Delivered Right to Your Front Door Without Needing a Membership. Here's How
Tons of people love Costco, but there are also a bunch of people who don't understand the appeal of the warehouse club and don't feel as though shopping there would benefit them. There's not a whole lot of in between, and it's reflected in the fact that you either pay for an annual membership or decide to not shop there at all. Wouldn't it be cool if you could still shop there occasionally without needing to enroll in a membership? It's possible, but there are some things to know about the process.
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon issues warning about ‘price pressures’ – and admits store is still trying to find a solution
WALMART's CEO has admitted shoppers across the US are "under price pressure" as he detailed the store's efforts to help consumers. Doug McMillon presented his thoughts in a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The World Economic Forum aims to gather key figures from across society...
CNET
Google Drive or Gmail Almost Full? Here's How to Clean Them Out
Google has some of the most popular digital services in Google Drive and Gmail. According to Axios, Google Drive had 2 billion active users as of 2020, and CNBC reported Gmail had 1.5 billion active users in 2019. Google gives you a combined 15GB of storage space for free for...
CNET
The Best Lego Kits: According to the CNET Staff Who Built Them
Lego has been enchanting people of all ages for over 90 years, though they started out as wood pieces not plastic. When I first got my taste of the brick-building craze in 1989, my dad bought a 2-by-2-by-2 foot box full of assorted Lego pieces. It wasn't a real set, but it included hundreds of random blocks that I sorted into tubs before building everything I could think of. I was nine years old, so all I could think of was Transformers. Still, it was amazing.
CNET
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. S22: How Do the Flagship Phones Compare?
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. The $800 (£849, AU$1,349) Samsung Galaxy S23 made its debut Feb. 1 during the company's Unpacked event, but that doesn't mean you have to get the upgrade. Last year's Galaxy S22 is now available with a $100 price drop. That 2022 phone now costs $700, and it still has excellent specs, like a 50-megapixel main camera. It's been updated to Android 13 and last year's speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Moreover, the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S22 have nearly identical designs, including a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
CNET
Multitask With Ease: This Adjustable Stand for Your Device Is Just $7
Free up your hands so you can watch content, charge your device or multitask and stay connected with this universal adjustable stand from Nulaxy. Amazon has slashed the price on this item by 52%, meaning you'll pay $7 if you buy now. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.
CNET
Twitter Gets Scolded by EU Over Its Disinformation Report
The European Commission singled out Twitter in a statement Thursday, saying the social media company fell short on providing sufficient information about its efforts to fight disinformation on the platform. The EU's 2022 Code of Practice on Disinformation had been signed by 34 major platforms as of June, including Twitter,...
CNET
After Hack, Reddit Urges You to Enable 2FA
Reddit on Thursday confirmed it was hacked and said some internal documents, code and business systems were exposed. In a post on the Reddit site, the company stressed that site users' passwords and accounts were safe, but it used the attack as an opportunity to remind people to protect their Reddit account.
CNET
If You Use LastPass, You Need to Change All of Your Passwords ASAP
LastPass, one of the world's most popular password managers, suffered a major data breach in December, putting customers' online passwords at risk and endangering their personal data. On Dec. 22, LastPass CEO Karim Toubba acknowledged in a blog post that a security incident the company first disclosed in August eventually...
CNET
Grab Refurbished Ring Video Doorbells Starting at Just $20
Video doorbells are a smart, low-cost way to add some security to your home. They can give you a real-time view of your entryway and alert you when visitors or packages arrive. Now through Feb. 16, you can get grade-A refurbished Ring video doorbells for as low as $20 while supplies last.
CNET
Phyrexia: All Will Be One Cheat Sheet
The newest set from Magic: The Gathering is here in all its glistening, oily perfection. Titled Phyrexia: All Will Be One, the set is themed around Elesh Norn preparing to bring her Phyrexian invasion across the multiverse. Meanwhile, planeswalkers attempt to thwart her scheme, even as their numbers dwindle. The...
CNET
Take $150 Off Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go 2 – Today Only
Looking for budget-friendly laptop options? If all you need is a basic laptop that offers portability and performance for when you're on the go, check out the Surface Laptop Go 2. It's the right size for travel, while still offering a design that's more comfortable to use than much of the competition. And right now, Best Buy has slashed the price of Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go 2 by $150, bringing the price to just $550. However, this offer expires tonight, Feb. 9, so be sure to get your order in soon if you want to take advantage of this discount.
CNET
Amazon Prime's Newest Perk Adds Discount Prescriptions: Everything You Can Get
The world's largest online retailer in January released its latest feature for Amazon Prime members -- a monthly prescription drug service called RxPass that provides generic medications for more than 80 ailments, all for $5 a month. The new perk is the latest in a long line of lesser known Amazon Prime benefits.
CNET
Apple Keyboard Settlement: See if You're Owed Up to $395
If you've owned a MacBook in the past few years, Apple may owe you part of a $50 million settlement intended to resolve complaints about its keyboards. A class-action lawsuit filed in 2018 alleges that Apple knew the "butterfly" keyboard design on its MacBooks was defective, but "fraudulently concealed" the problem from customers.
CNET
Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 at Its Lowest Price Yet
Tablets hit a sweet spot between phones and computers. They aren't as bulky as traditional laptops, nor are they as small as phones. They're incredibly versatile and portable, able to transform into a laptop when you attach a Bluetooth keyboard or mouse. If you're searching for a new tablet and...
Comments / 0