Brockton, MA

Massachusetts Police Identify Body Found In Charles River

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A body found in Charles River on Thursday has been identified, officials said. Massachusetts State Police have identified the body as 55-year-old Tale Assalif of Cambridge. At around 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, police received reports a body had been seen in the river. A...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Man With Serious Injuries Rescued From Beavertail Lighthouse

A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after falling down an embankment near the Beavertail Lighthouse Thursday night. The area where the victim was - was so steep that the Jamestown Fire Department and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management took a boat out into the ocean to rescue the man in his 50s who was stuck on the rocks.
JAMESTOWN, RI
Acting Chief Perez Becomes Providence 38th Chief Of Police

The City of Providence has a new Police Chief. Mayor Brett Smiley has named Oscar Perez, the city’s Acting Police Chief to the permanent post. He replaces Colonel Hugh Clements who resigned at the beginning of the year to accept a position in the Department of Justice dealing with community policing.
PROVIDENCE, RI

