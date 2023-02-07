ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside, CA

Seaside High School awarded the College Board’s Computer Science Female Diversity Award for a third straight year

By Derrick Ow
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FcZdp_0kfaqm1400

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV): Seaside High School has been awarded the College Board Computer Science Female Diversity Award for a third straight year.

The award goes to schools who achieve high female representation in AP Computer Science programs.

Monterey Peninsula Unified School District said that more than 1,100 institutions achieved either 50% or higher female representation in one of the two AP computer science courses and a percentage of the female computer science exam takers meeting or exceeding that of the school’s female population during the 2021-22 school year.

"We’re extremely proud of our female AP computer science students and staff on this step toward gender parity in computer science education,” District Superintendent P.K. Diffenbaugh said. "This honor exemplifies our outstanding work to engage more female students in this field and our long standing commitment to equity,”

Seaside High School assistant principal Tessa Brown said that they will continue to expand computer science access for female students.

“We are 100 percent committed to preparing our female students for the high-paying, in-demand jobs of the future, and giving them the opportunity to help solve some of society’s most challenging problems," Brown said.

Last year, Seaside High School was one of 832 high schools recognized in the category of AP Computer Science Principles.

The post Seaside High School awarded the College Board’s Computer Science Female Diversity Award for a third straight year appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
benitolink.com

Hollister High School students take regional honors

Photographed from Left to Right: (Row 1) Eduardo Rosas, Lauren Agredano, Sarah Stopper, Dylan Freitas, Music Director Joey Fortino; (Row 2) Taylor Madrid, Yuvia Padilla, Leeza Gatson, Sabrina Lim, Danika Perez; (Row 3) Mateo Dozal, Isaias Leon-Jimenez, Avery Cua, Jared Provencio, Brandon Gatson; (unpictured) Tristan Molina. Photo courtesy of Rancho Maze Band Boosters.
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Early Learning Program site holds groundbreaking in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Office of Education held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new early learning program center on Wednesday. The groundbreaking was held at Hartnell College's east Salinas campus.  The center will be named the MCOE Early Learning Program Hartnell Stem Academy. The center will provide families with high-quality education and care for The post Early Learning Program site holds groundbreaking in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Seaside will unveil the Walk of Fame to honor individuals who made an impact in the city.

On Saturday Feb. 11, Seaside will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to honor the first recipients of the Broadway Avenue "Walk of Fame." The Walk of Fame will celebrate residents, both those alive and who have passed, that have contributed to the city of Seaside in important ways. The program was created last year, and started as an idea from resident Elisa Mitchell of creating plaques to recognize residents, and it came to fruition after Mayor Pro Tem Dave Pacheco brought it forward to the council. “That idea grew from there,” says Ashley Collick, Seaside’s assistant city manager.
SEASIDE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz and Greenfield to receive nearly $35 million of $825 million for affordable housing

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that more than $825.5 million would be given to around 58 communities in California for affordable housing in California through an accelerated approval process. An estimated 9,550 homes are expected to be built with this money statewide. This new application process is aimed at speeding up the The post Santa Cruz and Greenfield to receive nearly $35 million of $825 million for affordable housing appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
San José Spotlight

Longtime San Jose official leaves for smaller city

San Jose’s public works director has left to take on a leadership position in a neighboring city. Matt Cano, who worked for San Jose in a variety of roles over the span of nearly 24 years, took over as deputy city manager in Milpitas on Jan. 30. He has an annual base salary of $275,341, plus approximately $66,400 in benefits. In his last year as San Jose public works director, he earned $280,146 in base salary, plus $14,000 in non-pensionable pay and about $88,500 in total benefits and allowances.
SAN JOSE, CA
lookout.co

Community gets first view of 351-unit mixed-use Ocean Street project

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. A major Santa Cruz residential project proposal is set for its public debut this week. After completing an application Oct. 10, the developers behind the 908 Ocean Street mixed-use residential project will bring...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
San José Spotlight

Residents don’t want to retire in San Jose

San Jose residents don’t think the city is a good place to retire. In the latest annual audit of city services, 60% of residents surveyed said San Jose was a “poor/very poor” place to retire. It’s a sharp contrast to the 59% who said the city is a “good/excellent” place to work. The city survey randomly sampled... The post Residents don’t want to retire in San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

This South Bay city is safest in Bay Area: study

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Finding the right place to live in the San Francisco Bay Area is not easy. For many families, living in a safe neighborhood is at the top of their priority list. The National Association of Realtors' annual survey found that about half of all homebuyers said the quality of a neighborhood […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
San José Spotlight

Glitches spark controversy at San Jose flag ceremony

A flag raising ceremony has sparked concern about respect for San Jose’s Vietnamese residents. The city-sponsored event was held on Jan. 25 to celebrate the previous Lunar New Year weekend. Leaders said technical glitches and a lack of communication leading up to the ceremony were signs of inattention to the Vietnamese community. Dozens gathered last Saturday to voice their concerns and demand answers.
SAN JOSE, CA
Phys.org

The end of an era: The long, lonely days of Mount Madonna's last white deer

Hidden in the redwoods above Watsonville, California, a shy and ghostly beauty once drew crowds but is now destined to live, and die, alone. The small white doe is the sole survivor of a large and cherished herd of fallow deer created by famed publisher William Randolph Hearst, gifted to cattle baron Henry Miller, bought by Santa Clara County and then expanded by the addition of a smaller herd seized during a raid of an illegal farm in Morgan Hill.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Food benefits available for Monterey County residents impacted by recent storms

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey County Department of Social Services announced on Wednesday afternoon that residents and families who were impacted by the winter storms are eligible to to receive Disaster CalFresh food benefits. A family of four with income up to $3,130 per month may be eligible to receive up to $939 in food The post Food benefits available for Monterey County residents impacted by recent storms appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey City Council ends passenger services for cruise ships

MONTEREY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON FEB. 8, 2023 AT 10:40 AM: On Monday night, the Monterey City Council voted 3-2 in favor of ending passenger services for cruise ships who want to dock in the Monterey Bay. The vote came after city manager Hans Uslar was looking to end passenger services for cruise ships to protect The post Monterey City Council ends passenger services for cruise ships appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

I'm in charge of water for 98,000 people in Santa Cruz. Here is what I'd like you to know.

Santa Cruz Water Director Rosemary Menard is worried about our memory, specifically about what she calls our "weather memory whiplash." That's when we think our water crisis is over because of a few storms, like the ones we had in January. It's not, she tells us here. In fact, ongoing climate change means our water crisis will likely get worse. "Future water rationing will allot only half as much water to families as water rationing of the past, and future rationing will include businesses," she says. "That might be easier for an accountant, but not so much for a restaurant, brewery or hotel."
SANTA CRUZ, CA
destinationido.com

A Charming Carmel Valley Wedding

In the summer of 2016, Kurt and Becca met in San Francisco via the dating app Hinge. They bonded over shared experiences of growing up skiing and attending college in South Carolina. The couple spent many of their initial dates together driving down the surrounding California coastline. In fact, the first trip Becca and Kurt took together was an overnight in Big Sur where they hiked and watched the sunset over the Pacific. The couple has continued to spend many weekends escaping the city for the beloved California coastal towns. Considering the area a huge part of their love story, it seemed only natural to choose Carmel Valley for their destination wedding six years later.
CARMEL VALLEY, CA
addictedtovacation.com

Santa Cruz Secrets: The 5 Least Crowded Beaches in Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County Beaches are known for being an outdoor lover’s playground, here are some of the most uncrowded options!. When looking for the least crowded beach in Santa Cruz, you won’t need to look far. Long expanses of shoreline offer enough space to spread out and get into your zen zone.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy