Seaside High School awarded the College Board’s Computer Science Female Diversity Award for a third straight year

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV): Seaside High School has been awarded the College Board Computer Science Female Diversity Award for a third straight year.

The award goes to schools who achieve high female representation in AP Computer Science programs.

Monterey Peninsula Unified School District said that more than 1,100 institutions achieved either 50% or higher female representation in one of the two AP computer science courses and a percentage of the female computer science exam takers meeting or exceeding that of the school’s female population during the 2021-22 school year.

"We’re extremely proud of our female AP computer science students and staff on this step toward gender parity in computer science education,” District Superintendent P.K. Diffenbaugh said. "This honor exemplifies our outstanding work to engage more female students in this field and our long standing commitment to equity,”

Seaside High School assistant principal Tessa Brown said that they will continue to expand computer science access for female students.

“We are 100 percent committed to preparing our female students for the high-paying, in-demand jobs of the future, and giving them the opportunity to help solve some of society’s most challenging problems," Brown said.

Last year, Seaside High School was one of 832 high schools recognized in the category of AP Computer Science Principles.

