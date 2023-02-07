ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

ESPNU to broadcast two ECU baseball games in 2023

By Brandon Tester
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MIkye_0kfaqSJQ00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two East Carolina baseball games this season will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU, the network announced Tuesday.

The Pirates will face N.C. State in both games. The first matchup is scheduled for Tuesday, April 4, at 5:30 p.m. in Greenville. The teams will meet again on the national stage on Tuesday, April 25, at 6 p.m. in Raleigh.

ECU baseball media day creates excitement for start of season

Click here to see ESPN’s full college baseball coverage plan.

The Pirates are set to begin the 2023 season with a home series against George Washington that begins at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Pirates sail past Seahawks, 9-1

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Taylor Edwards recorded two hits and Logan Sutton tallied two RBI in three plate appearances as East Carolina sailed past UNC Wilmington 9-1 in the UNCW Tournament at Boseman Field on Saturday afternoon. The Pirates (3-2) tallied nine hits for nine runs against the Seahawks’ pitchers and continued to get off to […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pirates defeat Radford in lacrosse opener, 15-5

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s lacrosse team defeated the Radford Highlanders, 15-5, to open the 2023 season on Friday at Johnson Stadium. The Pirates were led by Frances Kimel with six points on three goals and three assists. East Carolina (1-0) outscored Radford (0-1) in all but one quarter Friday, tying only the second quarter, 2-2. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pirates shut out Mastodons, fall short to Hokies

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The East Carolina softball team split its two games on Friday afternoon in the UNCW Tournament at Boseman Field, first shutting out Purdue Fort Wayne 3-0 and then falling short against No. 11 Virginia Tech 4-2. ECU (2-2) will conclude the tournament with a contest against host UNC Wilmington on Saturday at 12:30 […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

East Carolina tops Radford, 6-1

BLACKSBURG, Va. – East Carolina put itself back in the win column and moved to .500 on the season with a 6-1 victory over Radford in a neutral site match at Virginia Tech Saturday morning. Martina Muzzolon and Isabella Rivera Ortiz got things started in doubles with a 6-2 win over Lexi Smolder and Brooke […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Jeff Charles, Voice of the ECU Pirates, passes away

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Voice of the Pirates has sadly been silenced. Jeff Charles, who has been East Carolina University football, men’s basketball, baseball and other sports on radio and television for three decades, passed away on Friday of a medical incident. He was 70. WNCT’s Brian Bailey reports he was with the men’s […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Former Pirate Burleson excited for Spring Training with Cardinals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Former East Carolina University baseball star Alec Burleson has been in Greenville training for the Major League Baseball Spring Training. He leaves Sunday for Florida, where the team trains. WNCT’s Brian Bailey caught up with Burleson to find out more about his preps for the upcoming season. Click the above video […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

NBA fans ranked the worst mascots, is your team on here?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — At a basketball game, many pack the stands to watch their favorite team play, listen to the crowd cheer and the coaches yell. But what other fun component is there? Mascots. They can range from cute to creepy or comical to chaotic. They truly can make or break the audience’s experience […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Four Pirates set top-10 marks at Liberty, Virginia Beach

LYNCHBURG / VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The East Carolina track & field team competed at two meets on Friday and Saturday: Liberty’s Darius Dixon Memorial Invitational and Norfolk State’s Kenneth Giles Invitational. Four Pirates put up top 10 marks in program history on the weekend in Alex Sawyer, Jasmine Jenkins, Rileigh Cardin and Sydni McMillan. At Liberty, Sawyer led the distance […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Local ENC businesses prep for the Super Bowl

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Local businesses and football fans in Eastern North Carolina have been preparing for the Super Bowl this past week. Sup Dogs owner Bret Oliverio said winter months could be slow for the businesses near East Carolina University, so sporting events like the Super Bowl are important. “Obviously for us being located […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Biscuitville celebrates opening of first Greenville location

The first of two Biscuitville locations in Greenville held its grand opening on Wednesday. Biscuitville celebrates opening of first Greenville …. The first of two Biscuitville locations in Greenville held its grand opening on Wednesday. North Carolina education officials look to change …. The North Carolina State Board of Education...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

People & Places Extra podcast: Mackeys Ferry Peanuts

JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The peanut is the star of this episode. Host Ken Watlington catches up with Sharon & Chris Smith, owners of Mackeys Ferry Peanuts in Martin County, for the story behind why they bought the business. Plus, the scoop on the 30-plus varieties of peanuts that has people from all over stopping […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Florists in Jacksonville are preparing for a busy Valentine’s Day

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a day to celebrate and spread love all across the world.  Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and florists across Eastern North Carolina are seeing a boom of people coming in to get gifts for their loved ones.  Over in Jacksonville, there’s one thing April Showers, The Flower Shoppe and […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Biscuitville celebrates new Greenville restaurant grand opening

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The first of two new Biscuitville locations opened in Greenville on Wednesday. By the end of the day, officials with the business said they had served 2,659 guests biscuits along with 104 coffees, making it a record-setting grand opening for Biscuitville. To celebrate the new restaurant opening, Biscuitville held a ribbon […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Family reaches out over concerns over sewage issue

The Swiateks have lived among Moss Creek Drive in Jacksonville for five years. Recent issues with sewage are bringing up several problems, including illness. Family reaches out over concerns over sewage issue. The Swiateks have lived among Moss Creek Drive in Jacksonville for five years. Recent issues with sewage are...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

One injured in Pinetops shooting

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot Thursday, Pinetops police report. The woman, who was not identified, arrived at the Pinetops Police Department Thursday around 6 pm. The man who drove her told police the victim was hit by a bullet while the vehicle had been shot. […]
PINETOPS, NC
WNCT

PCC announces death of VP of Academic Affairs and Student Services

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — The Pitt Community College campus community is grieving after being notified Thursday morning that Dr. Thomas E. Gould, executive vice president of Academic Affairs and Student Services, passed away unexpectedly earlier this week.     After meeting with members of his President’s Leadership Team and employees who worked directly with Gould, PCC President […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Open enrollment to continue for Pitt County public schools

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Board of Education met this week to make an important vote. The board voted 6-2 to keep open enrollment going for two dozen public schools in Pitt County. Eastern Elementary School in Greenville will be the exception with open enrollment not taking place there. Pitt County officials said […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Best of MrBeast: 100 subscribers must stay hidden for 10 hours for $$$

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast gathered 100 subscribers in a huge mall and gave them each $10,000. Best of MrBeast: $300,000 given to those in need Another of the Greenville resident’s best-of-videos posted to Facebook spells it all out. The competitors must stay hidden for 10 hours if they want to keep the money. Contestants […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Inflation has moderated some, but grocery shoppers still face high prices

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — For the last 12 months, Adams Publishing Group’s journalists from across the country collected local grocery price data, spoke with American consumers about how they’re navigating the high tide of inflation, and heard from economists on when the price pressures might subside.  Each month, reporters tracked prices as they rose and sometimes […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

James Sprunt CC getting grant totaling over $1M

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Golden Leaf Foundation has given a local community college a grant to implement a technology program. James Sprunt Community College is the lucky school to receive a grant totaling more than $1 million. The school plans to use it for an industrial systems technology program. The program will take place […]
KENANSVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

43K+
Followers
31K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy