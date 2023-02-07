Read full article on original website
Forsyth County Family's Kindness-Inspired T-Shirt Business Thrives, City Declares "Be Kind to Everyone" WeekKimberly BondForsyth County, GA
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in GeorgiaTravel MavenAtlanta, GA
K. Kawaii release his single pretty little spider from his debut album "Love Letters and Smoke Signals"averyhensley
9 Atlanta Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyAtlanta, GA
Popular Georgia restaurant opens new Atlanta spotKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
People want businesses gone they say are causing headaches in their quiet neighborhood
A spokesperson for the county says code compliance, the planning commission, and the courts are actively looking at the properties.
Drivers in metro city will face automatic fines for speeding in school zone after new cameras added
Drivers who go 11 miles over the 25-mph speed limit face automatic fines.
Traffic watch: Helicopters to be used for powerline installation in FoCo
(Forsyth County, GA) Starting Friday, February 10, construction projects involving helicopters will take place around Forsyth County. According to a Facebook post from the Forsyth County government, the helicopters will be helping with installing transmission lines on power structures along SR 400, 306, 369 and Martin Road.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford Board of Education approves architect and construction manager for new BSA addition at January meeting
At the Jan. 23, 2023, meeting of the Buford City Schools Board of Education a motion was approved to appoint the architect and the construction manager at risk for the Buford Senior Academy addition. The architect for the project is going to be H. Lloyd Hill Architects & Associates, Inc. while Charles Black Construction Company was approved as the construction manager at risk for the addition.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Kroger announces pay raise for workers at Atlanta-area stores
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Kroger has reached a mutual agreement with the union that represents workers in its Atlanta locations that increases starting pay for new hires and includes “earlier increases in hourly wages for all associates.”. Kroger and the United Food and Commercial Workers (UCFW) Local...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Blow a tire on a road hazard? Here’s how to get compensated
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two months after replacing a set of tires, Atlanta News First consumer investigator Better Call Harry split one on a sunken manhole cover in Buckhead. Two manhole covers side-by-side on Piedmont Road are well known by the community, with one being a hazard that...
Storage facility accidentally auctions off everything metro Atlanta woman owns
The most they would offer her to make up for it was $5K, she says.
Missing Milton mailboxes mysteriously turn up at north Georgia resort town
Investigators are still working to determine who stole the mailboxes and why.
Historic Cobb County bridge’s protective beam hit once again, this time by rental truck
The Cobb County Department of Transportation had crews on the scene on Wednesday morning, working to repair the beam and reopen the road.
Forsyth County Family's Kindness-Inspired T-Shirt Business Thrives, City Declares "Be Kind to Everyone" Week
(Forsyth County, GA) Doesn't it feel like we could all use a little more kindness these days? At the February 7 work session, the city of Cumming declared this week “Be Kind to Everyone Week.” The resolution was inspired by the Moore family, who started with a simple message and a summer project and turned it into a thriving company.
Crews across North Georgia pretreating roads ahead of potential wintry weather
Crews fanned out on steep mountain roads Friday, laying a brine solution to help prevent the roads from freezing up.
Lakeside Living: Newly-Built Clarkesville Estate is Every Entertainer’s Dream
Situated on the banks of Lake Burton and conveniently located within a short distance of Laprades Marina, this beautiful 6-bedroom home offers all the modern amenities of today’s luxury homes, and more.
‘Powerful’ gun vanished from Atlanta USPS distribution center, collector says
A metro Atlanta gun collector said he hopes his missing weapon isn’t being used to commit a crime.
$250,000 in funding approved for Fulton County Reparations Task Force
The Fulton County Board of Commissioners approved $250,000 in funding for the county’s Reparations Task Force, the first of its kind in the county.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
SK Battery America to Create 200 High-tech Jobs in Georgia
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of batteries for electric vehicles...
Man suspected of stealing thousands in merchandise from several metro Atlanta Home Depot locations
The Henry County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they say committed felony theft at a Home Depot store in McDonough.
Metro Atlanta has 9 of the country’s worst traffic bottlenecks, study finds
Nine Atlanta interchanges are among the worst in the country for truckers hauling freight, according to the American Tra...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia bill would lower penalties from school zone speed cameras
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A bill in the legislature could gut the effectiveness of cameras designed to slow traffic around school buses and school zones across Georgia. HB301 would drastically reduce the amount of money drivers would pay if they’re caught. Gwinnett County boasts it has speed cameras at...
andnowuknow.com
Publix Expands With New Store in Gainesville, Georgia
LAKELAND, FL - Georgia is the latest state to welcome a new Publix store. The grocer announced it has officially begun construction at its newest location in Gainesville near Atlanta. The Gainesville Times reported that construction on the new store is expected to start this spring, with completion anticipated by...
Gwinnett hits 26% police officer vacancy rate amid hostile climate
The problem isn’t unique to Gwinnett, amid a string of high-profile controversies involving police across the country.
