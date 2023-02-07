ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buford Board of Education approves architect and construction manager for new BSA addition at January meeting

At the Jan. 23, 2023, meeting of the Buford City Schools Board of Education a motion was approved to appoint the architect and the construction manager at risk for the Buford Senior Academy addition. The architect for the project is going to be H. Lloyd Hill Architects & Associates, Inc. while Charles Black Construction Company was approved as the construction manager at risk for the addition.
BUFORD, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Kroger announces pay raise for workers at Atlanta-area stores

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Kroger has reached a mutual agreement with the union that represents workers in its Atlanta locations that increases starting pay for new hires and includes “earlier increases in hourly wages for all associates.”. Kroger and the United Food and Commercial Workers (UCFW) Local...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Blow a tire on a road hazard? Here’s how to get compensated

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two months after replacing a set of tires, Atlanta News First consumer investigator Better Call Harry split one on a sunken manhole cover in Buckhead. Two manhole covers side-by-side on Piedmont Road are well known by the community, with one being a hazard that...
ATLANTA, GA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

SK Battery America to Create 200 High-tech Jobs in Georgia

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of batteries for electric vehicles...
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia bill would lower penalties from school zone speed cameras

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A bill in the legislature could gut the effectiveness of cameras designed to slow traffic around school buses and school zones across Georgia. HB301 would drastically reduce the amount of money drivers would pay if they’re caught. Gwinnett County boasts it has speed cameras at...
GEORGIA STATE
andnowuknow.com

Publix Expands With New Store in Gainesville, Georgia

LAKELAND, FL - Georgia is the latest state to welcome a new Publix store. The grocer announced it has officially begun construction at its newest location in Gainesville near Atlanta. The Gainesville Times reported that construction on the new store is expected to start this spring, with completion anticipated by...
GAINESVILLE, GA

