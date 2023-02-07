Friends of the Bonita Springs Library hosts its Book Sale Feb. 10-11 at the Bonita Springs Library, 10560 Reynolds St., off Old 41 Road. Thousands of books, puzzles, CDs and DVDs will be on sale in February at the Friends Book Sale, benefitting the nonprofit Friends of the Bonita Springs Library. The Book Sale, in the first-floor meeting room of the Bonita Springs Library, will offer rows and rows of fiction, nonfiction and children’s books, along with puzzles, CDs and DVDs. Everyone is welcome to shop 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. FriendsOfBonitaLibrary@gmail.com.

BONITA SPRINGS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO