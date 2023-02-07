Read full article on original website
SWFL officials developing beach renourishment projects to help coasts recover
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Ordinarily, you wouldn’t bring sand to a beach. But that’s exactly what many beaches on Southwest Florida’s coast need right now. Beaches in Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties are still recovering from storm surge during Hurricane Ian. Many beaches lost a significant amount of sand, and critical dunes were destroyed. County officials said it could take months to get the beaches back in shape.
Marconews.com
Continual change: Hurricane Ian’s ongoing impact on Marco’s waterways
The nautical chart for Marco Island includes a warning just outside Caxambas Pass at the southern tip of the island. “Note: This area is subject to continual change.” Boaters transiting local waters would do well to heed the advice and take caution. If you recently returned from your...
WINKNEWS.com
FGCU researchers following dead fish to track red tide on Sanibel
FGCU researchers following dead fish to track red tide on Sanibel

When you think red tide, dead fish probably come to mind, along with coughing and respiratory issues, but for one group, it's the size...
WINKNEWS.com
WINK News tours Lee County FEMA housing
WINK News tours Lee County FEMA housing

Saturday morning WINK News is giving viewers an inside look into FEMA housing. WINK News got a tour of FEMA's direct lease units inside...
usf.edu
A federal agency is working with FWC on unauthorized feeding issue at North Fort Myers eagle nest
A federal agency is working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission on an issue involving the placement of food near a North Fort Myers eagle nest. Taylor Pool, deputy assistant regional director, Office of Communications, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Southeast Regional Office, said that while the Service does not currently have an open investigation into this issue, he did confirm: "this is a behavior mitigation issue and we are working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission."
Marconews.com
SWFLA To Do List: Bonita Arts Festival, Cape Coral Bike Night, more
Friends of the Bonita Springs Library hosts its Book Sale Feb. 10-11 at the Bonita Springs Library, 10560 Reynolds St., off Old 41 Road. Thousands of books, puzzles, CDs and DVDs will be on sale in February at the Friends Book Sale, benefitting the nonprofit Friends of the Bonita Springs Library. The Book Sale, in the first-floor meeting room of the Bonita Springs Library, will offer rows and rows of fiction, nonfiction and children’s books, along with puzzles, CDs and DVDs. Everyone is welcome to shop 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. FriendsOfBonitaLibrary@gmail.com.
Edison Food Truck Showdown in Fort Myers
The Food Truck Showdown, part of the annual Edison Festival of Lights, kicked off today at noon in Downtown Fort Myers.
Fort Myers Beach deadline for right of way debris removal
Florida’s Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) notified the town of Fort Myers Beach that the free curbside debris removal service that has been operating since Hurricane Ian will end on March 29.
A tour inside FEMA's temporary housing units at the Edison Grande
FEMA invited us to come along to see the new apartments that will welcome families into new homes for the first time after Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Three Southwest Florida churches taking part in worldwide Night to Shine event
Three Southwest Florida churches taking part in worldwide Night to Shine event

Night to Shine is an event hosted by churches all around the world. The event's goal is to celebrate people with special needs. Here...
Red tide alert issued for parts of Boca Grande and Sanibel
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued health alerts for parts of Boca Grande and Sanibel after finding red tide bloom in water samples. According to health officials, the alert level of red tide was found near Buck Key (Blind Pass), Gasparilla...
Red tide along some Florida beaches prompts warnings to stay away from the water
NOAA scientists have warned people to stay out of the water at certain Florida beaches for the next couple of days, saying there is a "high risk" of respiratory irritation from red tide.
WZVN-TV
Taking a look inside Punta Gorda FEMA trailers
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — To date, FEMA has given over $57 million to help over 21,000 Lee County residents. This rental assistance comes in forms of grants to rebuild homes, trailers, mobile homes and more. They opened a staging area near the Punta Gorda Airport to be closer to...
WINKNEWS.com
Data shows the increase in SWFL medical needs after Ian
Data shows the increase in SWFL medical needs after Ian

Steps from the Caloosahatchee, Lily Manibo's home suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Ian. We had to rip up all the floors and half...
Swarm of crows disturbing Fort Myers neighborhood
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Cheryl Assise is not happy about the crows hanging out in her Heritage Palms community. “They were attacking my golf cart and then when we got close, they had attacked the cup, and then they took my garage door opener out and threw it on the seat,” said Assise.
Dead fish washing up on Sanibel’s shore
Dead fish are piled up on the shoreline of Blind Pass Beach on Sanibel Island. This comes just days after it reopened to the public for the first time since Hurricane Ian. Dr. Mike Parsons with FGCU’s Water School said red tide is likely to blame. MORE ON RED...
Dolphin dies along Doctor’s Pass in Naples
NAPLES, Fla. – The Florida Wildlife Commission is looking into the death of a dolphin along Doctor’s Pass in Naples. Residents of the Indies West community (which borders the Pass) told NBC2 that crews arrived on Monday night and used a boat to pull the deceased animal out of the water.
Old, suspicious safe found in southeast Cape Coral
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Who doesn’t love a good mystery? While on assignment in southeast Cape Coral, we noticed a huge, heavy safe in an empty lot next to a canal along SE 13th Avenue. At first glance, it looked just like an electrical box in an empty...
WINKNEWS.com
Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille reopens after Hurricane Ian
Coconut Jack's Waterfront Grille reopens after Hurricane Ian

Coconut Jack's Waterfront Grille in Bonita Springs opened Feb. 3 for the first time since Hurricane Ian. The restaurant off Bonita Beach Road...
WINKNEWS.com
FEMA renting out apartments in downtown Fort Myers
FEMA renting out apartments in downtown Fort Myers

More FEMA housing is available in Southwest Florida. This time it isn't a trailer. Instead, FEMA is renting out apartments in a downtown Fort...
