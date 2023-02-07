ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

SWFL officials developing beach renourishment projects to help coasts recover

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Ordinarily, you wouldn’t bring sand to a beach. But that’s exactly what many beaches on Southwest Florida’s coast need right now. Beaches in Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties are still recovering from storm surge during Hurricane Ian. Many beaches lost a significant amount of sand, and critical dunes were destroyed. County officials said it could take months to get the beaches back in shape.
FORT MYERS, FL
FGCU researchers following dead fish to track red tide on Sanibel

SANIBEL, FL
WINK News tours Lee County FEMA housing

FORT MYERS, FL
A federal agency is working with FWC on unauthorized feeding issue at North Fort Myers eagle nest

A federal agency is working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission on an issue involving the placement of food near a North Fort Myers eagle nest. Taylor Pool, deputy assistant regional director, Office of Communications, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Southeast Regional Office, said that while the Service does not currently have an open investigation into this issue, he did confirm: "this is a behavior mitigation issue and we are working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission."
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
SWFLA To Do List: Bonita Arts Festival, Cape Coral Bike Night, more

Friends of the Bonita Springs Library hosts its Book Sale Feb. 10-11 at the Bonita Springs Library, 10560 Reynolds St., off Old 41 Road. Thousands of books, puzzles, CDs and DVDs will be on sale in February at the Friends Book Sale, benefitting the nonprofit Friends of the Bonita Springs Library. The Book Sale, in the first-floor meeting room of the Bonita Springs Library, will offer rows and rows of fiction, nonfiction and children’s books, along with puzzles, CDs and DVDs. Everyone is welcome to shop 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. FriendsOfBonitaLibrary@gmail.com.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Taking a look inside Punta Gorda FEMA trailers

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — To date, FEMA has given over $57 million to help over 21,000 Lee County residents. This rental assistance comes in forms of grants to rebuild homes, trailers, mobile homes and more. They opened a staging area near the Punta Gorda Airport to be closer to...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Data shows the increase in SWFL medical needs after Ian

LEE COUNTY, FL
Dead fish washing up on Sanibel’s shore

Dead fish are piled up on the shoreline of Blind Pass Beach on Sanibel Island. This comes just days after it reopened to the public for the first time since Hurricane Ian. Dr. Mike Parsons with FGCU’s Water School said red tide is likely to blame. MORE ON RED...
SANIBEL, FL
Dolphin dies along Doctor’s Pass in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. – The Florida Wildlife Commission is looking into the death of a dolphin along Doctor’s Pass in Naples. Residents of the Indies West community (which borders the Pass) told NBC2 that crews arrived on Monday night and used a boat to pull the deceased animal out of the water.
NAPLES, FL
Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille reopens after Hurricane Ian

BONITA SPRINGS, FL
FEMA renting out apartments in downtown Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, FL

