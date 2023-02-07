MIAMI - CBS4 is learning new details about the deaths of two teenagers found in a car early Friday in Miami Gardens.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that a source says that both boys who were shot and killed were 17 years old. The source said it is not known why they were shot.Officials told CBS4 that the teenagers were not enrolled in the MIami-Dade school system.Police say it was 12:25 a.m. when they responded to a report of a suspicious grey Nissan sedan at the corner of N.W. 17th Avenue and 187th St. When police got there, they say they discovered the teens. Miami-Dade...

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO