Greenacres man sentenced to life in prison without parole
Jeffrey Joseph, 25 of Greenacres, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder with a firearm and armed robbery of a man in 2017.
NBC Miami
2 Juveniles Found Shot to Death in Car in Miami Gardens Neighborhood
Police are investigating after two juveniles were found shot to death inside a car in a Miami Gardens neighborhood early Friday. Officers responded to the scene outside a home near the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street just before 12:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle, Miami Gardens Police officials said.
Two juveniles killed in Miami Gardens shooting
MIAMI - CBS4 is learning new details about the deaths of two teenagers found in a car early Friday in Miami Gardens.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that a source says that both boys who were shot and killed were 17 years old. The source said it is not known why they were shot.Officials told CBS4 that the teenagers were not enrolled in the MIami-Dade school system.Police say it was 12:25 a.m. when they responded to a report of a suspicious grey Nissan sedan at the corner of N.W. 17th Avenue and 187th St. When police got there, they say they discovered the teens. Miami-Dade...
WSVN-TV
Police set up perimeter in Fort Lauderdale after suspected shooter flees
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Shots were fired near a South Florida bus terminal. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived to the bus terminal, located at 101 NW 1st St., Friday afternoon. According to police, someone was shooting at two people. There were no injuries, and the shooter fled the scene. A...
Unlicensed teen driver, dad charged in fatal Broward wreck
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Miramar on Thursday announced the arrests of a teen and his father in connection with a violent wreck last year in which the unlicensed teen driver who was allegedly driving under the influence is accused of crashing into a car, killing a pregnant woman and critically injuring her young son.Cristina Hernandez, 30, who worked as an ICU nurse, died during the Dec. 19, 2022 accident, which left her 7-year-old son Jacob with severe injuries, according to Miramar police, who held a news conference about the incident. Family members said Jacob is still undergoing treatment at Joe...
Cops: He was on booze, coke, driving Mercedes at 116 mph in 45-mph zone before fatal crash
WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a Delray Beach man to 10 years in prison on charges related to a high-speed crash in Boca Raton that killed a woman in February 2021. Sebaciano Cheridor pleaded guilty to charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and driving without a valid license in the wreck that killed Leann Cheatham, 57, of Boynton Beach.
Click10.com
BSO: 15-year-old girl missing from Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes. According to authorities, Ja’lisiah Henderson was last seen around 2:40 p.m. Thursday near the 3000 block of Northwest 41st Street. Deputies continue investigation of North...
cw34.com
Four people arrested for organized retail theft in Palm Beach and Broward
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two agencies teamed up to arrest four men who were apart of a suspected retail theft group. On Feb. 6 around 6:38 p.m., deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that members of a grand theft group burglarized a Walgreen's in Palm Beach County.
WSVN-TV
Man shot outside Hooters in Miami in front of 8-year-old daughter shares survival story
MIAMI (WSVN) - A night out with his 8-year-old daughter turned into a fight for survival and the beginning of a two-year legal odyssey for a father when a woman opened fire outside of a Miami restaurant. Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Darren Campbell said he was certain his life...
Woman found dead from foul play in Florida hotel
Florida authorities have turned to the public for help in solving the murder of a woman found dead in a local hotel. Investigators say it’s clear she was the victim of foul play.
NBC Miami
Death Investigation Underway Outside Miami Gardens Home
A death investigation is underway Friday after at least one person was killed outside a home in Miami Gardens. Officers arrived at the scene at the home near the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street, but did not release details on the incident at this time. Police did...
NBC Miami
Arrest Made in 2016 Fort Lauderdale Murder After NBC 6 Report Leads to Tip
A man is facing a murder charge after an NBC 6 report on a cold case killing in Fort Lauderdale nearly seven years ago led to a tip, police said. Jimmy Smith, 54, was arrested Monday in the June 2016 killing of 44-year-old Gilbert Oosthuizen. An NBC 6 report on...
WSVN-TV
Teen, 2 women arrested after Miami-Dade Schools Police officer attacked near Horace Mann Middle School
EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a teenage girl and two women after a Miami-Dade Schools Police officer was attacked while trying to take the teen into custody for her involvement in a fight at a middle school in El Portal. Thursday was a rough and tumble day...
WSVN-TV
Student suspected of shooting another student near Miami Norland Sr. High taken into custody
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected shooter who injured a student near a Miami high school has been caught and cuffed. The shooting happened Monday just after 4 p.m. along Northwest 11th Avenue and 193rd Street, near Miami Norland Senior High. An 18-year-old student was shot and airlifted to...
WSVN-TV
Woman shot while walking dog in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman had to be taken to the hospital after an afternoon dog walk took a dangerous turn. Police have been working the case into the evening, Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police officers are still in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood investigating a shooting involving a woman, a dog and a person who remains on the run.
Click10.com
‘Hurts my heart’: Neighbors react to video of Hollywood man dragged in elevator after cops shot him
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Neighbors are reacting to graphic video obtained by Local 10 News Friday showing Hollywood police dragging a 69-year-old condominium owner into an elevator after shooting him. David Cottes later died from his wounds and exactly what happened remains a mystery to family members. On Feb. 26,...
Man arrested in fatal shooting in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- A suspect was in custody in connection with a fatal shooting early Monday in northwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said.According to a statement by police, officers were called to 2479 NW 81st Terrace around 5 a.m. for a report of gunfire.When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene, according to police.Officials said a suspect was detained.Police did not say what led to the shooting or if the man knew the man who shot him.Police erected yellow crime scene tape as several officers searched the area for clues.
Student With Loaded Gun Arrested At Palm Beach Gardens High School
The principal of Palm Beach Gardens High says another student told a staff member on Monday that he saw a gun.
Daughter of missing Lyft driver says father has died
Multiple sources tell WPTV that a body found in Okeechobee County on Saturday is the remains of Gary Levin, 74.
Crash near Trump International Golf Club kills West Palm Beach-area woman, 29
WEST PALM BEACH — A 29-year-old suburban West Palm Beach woman died this month from injuries she suffered in a January vehicle crash near Trump International Golf Club that also injured a 5-year-old girl, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Investigators say Andria Deangelis lost control of her...
