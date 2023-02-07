ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

2 Juveniles Found Shot to Death in Car in Miami Gardens Neighborhood

Police are investigating after two juveniles were found shot to death inside a car in a Miami Gardens neighborhood early Friday. Officers responded to the scene outside a home near the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street just before 12:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle, Miami Gardens Police officials said.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Two juveniles killed in Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI - CBS4 is learning new details about the deaths of two teenagers found in a car early Friday in Miami Gardens.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that a source says that both boys who were shot and killed were 17 years old. The source said it is not known why they were shot.Officials told CBS4 that the teenagers were not enrolled in the MIami-Dade school system.Police say it was 12:25 a.m. when they responded to a report of a suspicious grey Nissan sedan at the corner of N.W. 17th Avenue and 187th St. When police got there, they say they discovered the teens. Miami-Dade...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Unlicensed teen driver, dad charged in fatal Broward wreck

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Miramar on Thursday announced the arrests of a teen and his father in connection with a violent wreck last year in which the unlicensed teen driver who was allegedly driving under the influence is accused of crashing into a car, killing a pregnant woman and critically injuring her young son.Cristina Hernandez, 30, who worked as an ICU nurse, died during the Dec. 19, 2022 accident, which left her 7-year-old son Jacob with severe injuries, according to Miramar police, who held a news conference about the incident. Family members said Jacob is still undergoing treatment at Joe...
MIRAMAR, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Cops: He was on booze, coke, driving Mercedes at 116 mph in 45-mph zone before fatal crash

WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a Delray Beach man to 10 years in prison on charges related to a high-speed crash in Boca Raton that killed a woman in February 2021. Sebaciano Cheridor pleaded guilty to charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and driving without a valid license in the wreck that killed Leann Cheatham, 57, of Boynton Beach.
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

BSO: 15-year-old girl missing from Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes. According to authorities, Ja’lisiah Henderson was last seen around 2:40 p.m. Thursday near the 3000 block of Northwest 41st Street. Deputies continue investigation of North...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
NBC Miami

Death Investigation Underway Outside Miami Gardens Home

A death investigation is underway Friday after at least one person was killed outside a home in Miami Gardens. Officers arrived at the scene at the home near the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street, but did not release details on the incident at this time. Police did...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Woman shot while walking dog in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman had to be taken to the hospital after an afternoon dog walk took a dangerous turn. Police have been working the case into the evening, Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police officers are still in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood investigating a shooting involving a woman, a dog and a person who remains on the run.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Man arrested in fatal shooting in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- A suspect was in custody in connection with a fatal shooting early Monday in northwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said.According to a statement by police, officers were called to 2479 NW 81st Terrace around 5 a.m. for a report of gunfire.When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene, according to police.Officials said a suspect was detained.Police did not say what led to the shooting or if the man knew the man who shot him.Police erected yellow crime scene tape as several officers searched the area for clues.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy