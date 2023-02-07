Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Kidzeum shows community appreciation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Saturday was Community Appreciation Day at the Kidzeum of Health and Science. From 9 am to 4 pm, the Kidzeum offered free admission to the public. And Kidzeum members were able to get double gift shop discounts. Kids also had story time with Ward 5...
Springfield 3-year-old dies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A 3-year-old died on Monday according to The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon. We're told Zayne Xavier Watson, 3 of Springfield was brought in by EMS to HSHS St. John’s Hospital emergency room, from his residence on Anchor Road in Springfield. Watson was pronounced...
New information on I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There is new information on the crash that took place on Interstate 55 south on Friday. ISP responded to a single-vehicle crash with a sedan that ran off the roadway, through the grassy median, and hit the concrete overpass, causing the vehicle to catch on fire.
Celebrating Abraham Lincoln's Birthday with books
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM) teamed up with the Lincoln Library and Compass Kids to celebrate Abraham Lincoln's birthday with a read-a-thon and book drive. The event was held at the ALPLM cafe. People could join in person or on the museum's...
UIS to receive $165,000 for academic and social learning
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — University of Illinois – Springfield (UIS) is set to receive nearly $165,000 in funding for academic and social-emotional learning support through a grant provided by the Illinois Board of Higher Education with strong support from State Senator Doris Turner. “Providing resources and support to...
New information about plane crash that killed former mayor and coroner
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — We are learning more about the crash that killed a former Springfield Mayor and Sangamon County Coroner. Frank and Cinda Edwards, along with a family friend, John Evans, were killed when the twin-engine plane they were in crashed back in January 2020 near Rochester. Since...
NAACP held Alzheimer awareness event
The NAACP held its second Minds in Motion Alzheimer awareness event on Friday. The Springfield NAACP partnered with SIU to help raise awareness about the signs and symptoms of Alzheimer's, and to also help get seniors up and moving. They had multiple activities such as word searches, and puzzles played...
Kidzeum hosting parents' night out
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Kidzeum is hosting a parents' night out on Friday. Kids will have a night of supervised play, crafting, dinner, and a movie while parents enjoy a night out. Children must be at least 5-years-old and fully potty trained. Drop-off is at 5:30 pm. Pick-up...
Bench trial set for teen accused of Lanphier stabbing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A bench trial has been set for Kamyjah Bias, who is accused of stabbing Pierre V. Scott Jr. The trial is set for 9 a.m. on Feb. 14. She is facing charges of three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
House and car struck by bullets
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday. Police responded to the 100 block of Home Ave. around 7 pm for a report of shots fired. We're told one house was struck by a single bullet and a car in the...
All lanes open on I-55
DIVERNON, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. The Illinois State Police is responding to a traffic crash on Interstate 55. ISP says it's on I-55 south, near milepost 77. I-55 south traffic is being diverted off at milepost 80.
Steals someone's heart with this strawberry pie recipe
Springfield, IL — A sweeeeet pie for your Sweetie-Pie! Baking expert, Lori McGowan teaches how to steal someone's heart with this strawberry pie.
Suspect arrested in Decatur shooting that left 1 dead, another injured
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that killed a man and injured a woman on Thursday. Anthony C Webster was taken into custody on a first-degree murder charge, police said. Webster was arrested at his home in the 1000 block of W. Woods Street.
Springfield man arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department officers responded to the 1800 block of South 2nd Street for a ShotSpotter alert of one round fired. The ShotSpotter activation showed the shot being fired in the backyard of a residence. Upon arrival officers located a shell casing near the...
Man who killed someone over money, convicted of first degree murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Macon County man was convicted of first-degree murder. Phillip J. Gehrken, of Forsyth, shot Kevin Cooper in the face multiple times the night of July 11, 2021, in a home near the rural Macon County town. Police said the murder was the result of...
Game Day recipes with Chef Reggie
Springfield, IL — Ahead of Sunday night's big game on February 12th, Chef Reggie shows us some of the many platters you can cater when hosting your Football parties. From Meatballs to delicious wings, Chef Reggie says the key to cooking is to simply have fun!. Contact Chef Reggie:
