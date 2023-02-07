Bengals met with Oklahoma DB Justin Broiles

Cincinnati Bengals scouts have been hard at work on the sprint to the 2023 NFL draft.

That includes putting in work on notable defensive backs ahead of a key stretch of free agency. According to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, the Bengals recently met with Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Justin Broiles.

Broiles is exactly what this Bengals program looks for as an experienced redshirt senior from a winning program. Besides droves of on-field experience, he’s often praised for his football IQ and leadership, which is what the Bengals want to keep adding.

The news comes at a time when the Bengals have Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Eli Apple, Tre Flowers and others as free agents this offseason, so expect more news like this with other secondary prospects soon.