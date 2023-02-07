Read full article on original website
Man sentenced in shooting that left 4 dead in Pima County, including constable
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A Tucson man has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation for lying to federal authorities about his role in a shooting that left four people dead including a Pima County constable. Prosecutors said 35-year-old Josue Lopez Quintana received a time-served sentence Wednesday. He also...
Tucson man arrested for dealing unregistered firearms
A man from Tucson was arrested for dealing firearms without a license and for having unregistered firearms, according to the US Attorney's Office, District of Arizona.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Tucson Man Sentenced for Making False Statement to Federal Agents During Investigation into Mass Shooting
Josue Lopez Quintana, 25, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced last week by United States District Judge Jennifer G. Zipps to a time-served sentence and three years of supervised release. He also was ordered to pay a $3,000 fine for lying to federal agents in connection with an investigation into a mass shooting in Tucson. As a result of Quintana’s felony conviction, he will be prohibited from possessing a firearm.
KOLD-TV
Officers make huge fentanyl bust at Douglas port
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Federal officers found around 180,000 fentanyl pills in a vehicle at the port in Douglas on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Customs and Border Protection said Area Port of Douglas officers stopped a 34-year-old Mexican man and checked his SUV. CBP said the man, who has not...
KOLD-TV
Another Pima County Sheriff’s Department employee facing charges
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - In a little over two months, three Pima County Sheriff’s Department employees have been accused of serious crimes. On Jan. 6, Pima County Corrections Sgt. Jeremy Kreibich was pulled over on suspicion of DUI in Oro Valley. The Oro Valley Police Department said it...
KOLD-TV
Pima County Sheriff’s Department employee accused of fraud
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - For the second time in less than a month, a Pima County Sheriff’s Department employee has been accused of a serious crime. The PCSD said Corrections Sgt. Stephen Perko was booked on a felony fraud charge on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Perko has been accused...
KOLD-TV
Former Pima County sergeant has another run-in with authorities
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Former Pima County sergeant Ricky Garcia has had another run-in with authorities, less than a month after he was arrested on a charge of sexual assault. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Garcia was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and released...
yumadailynews.com
Around 93 ponds of Fentanyl pills found in AZ after search warrant
ARIZONA -- A search warrant went another way for detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The search warrant followed a months-long investigation into drug trafficking. While serving the search warrant, detectives seized the following items:. 93.9 pounds of fentanyl pills. 2.9 pounds of methamphetamine. 0.56 pounds of heroin.
Police: Suspected DUI driver rams police vehicle
A Tucson police car-involved wreck at Stone and Glenn Thursday shut down the intersection. KGUN 9 reached out to Tucson police for information on the wreck.
KOLD-TV
Family, friends remember fallen DEA agent Michael Garbo
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Family and friends gathered at the Amtrack station in Tucson Friday to remember DEA special agent Michael Garbo, who was killed in the line of duty in 2021. Friday would have been Michael’s 53rd birthday, and his wife Vida and daughter Alexis used the occasion...
KOLD-TV
Man accused of hitting Tucson police officer with vehicle facing several charges
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson police officer was seriously injured when his patrol car was struck near the intersection of Glenn Street and Stone Avenue early Thursday, Feb. 9. The Tucson Police Department said the officer was responding to a hit-and-run pedestrian accident in the area when he...
KOLD-TV
Authorities looking for suspect who hit pedestrian, fled scene
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for the suspect who hit a man and fled the scene in Tucson early Thursday, Feb. 9. Following the pedestrian accident, a Tucson police officer was seriously hurt when he was hit by a possible DUI driver. The Tucson Police Department said...
TPD officer hit by car, badly hurt
A driver hit a TPD officer as he worked another case early Thursday morning. As of Thursday afternoon Tucson Police reported the officer in stable condition with the driver charged with DUI.
KOLD-TV
Cochise County man facing attempted murder, other charges related to shooting in Sunsites
SUNSITES, Ariz. (13 News) - A Cochise County man is facing multiple charges after a shooting that left another man injured in January. According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Derek Smith of Sunsites, Ariz., was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 5, and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct with a weapon and endangerment.
TPD officer hit by car highlights traffic stop danger
Tucson Police say early Thursday, at Stone and Glenn, police cars parked with emergency lights on were not enough to stop a suspected DUI driver from plowing into an earlier
Arizona rancher held on $1M bond in killing near US border
NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — A rancher who lives near Arizona’s border with Mexico is being held on a charge of first-degree murder in last week’s fatal shooting of a man tentatively identified as a Mexican citizen. His bail was set at $1 million. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s office in Nogales, Arizona, confirmed Monday that George Alan Kelly, 73, was arrested last week in the killing. Authorities believe the victim was Gabriel Cuen-Butimea, 48, who lived just south of the border in Nogales, Mexico, because of a Mexican voter registration card he carried. The killing occurred Jan. 30 in the Kino Springs area just outside Nogales, Arizona, said Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Gerardo Castillo. The address where the killing happened is the same one listed in public records for Kelly’s cattle ranch. Details about the shooting were sketchy and it was unknown if the two men previously knew each other. Authorities have not given a motive.
kjzz.org
One official launched Cochise County into months of election chaos
In rural Cochise County, the aftermath of the last election and the conspiracy theories that surrounded it are still playing out. As results rolled in after the 2022 midterms and Democrats outperformed expectations, calls of election fraud and conspiracy rang out from the farthest right flanks of the Republican Party.
Blood drive to honor murder victim
Blood drive to honor the giving nature of murder victim Kay Read. Sunday 1 to 6pm. St Paul's United Methodist Church, near Broadway and Pantano
Arizona witness reports three oval-shaped objects hovering in triangle formation
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching three white, oval-shaped objects hovering in a triangular formation at 3:30 p.m. on March 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
azpm.org
Resignation of Cochise County Elections Director becomes final
The resignation of former Cochise County Elections Director Lisa Marra was finalized Thursday. Under Arizona law, the county had 15 calendar days to address Marra’s grievances before the resignation would become final. The county wrote a statement that Marra’s last day on the job was Wednesday, February 8 and...
