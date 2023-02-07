Read full article on original website
Watch Martha Stewart Get a Tattoo of Her Close Friend Snoop Dogg in New Skechers Spot
Spoiler: It's fake. Or is it? Martha Stewart is never afraid to take a little risk, as evidenced by her latest upcoming commercial. The 81-year-old lifestyle mogul will be appearing in a clip for Skechers, in which she demonstrates how easy it is to slip on the athletic shoe brand's Hands Free Slip-ins® footwear. "You don't even need to touch them," she demonstrates, taking her stockinged feet out to recline in a chair that turns out to be in a tattoo shop. Stewart leans back and then is shown...
Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Frankie Looks Just Like Dad Cody in Adorable New Photo
Cody Gifford and wife Erika Brown Gifford became first-time parents when they welcomed Frankie, now 8 months Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a Bubbie. Sharing a photo of Frankie on Instagram Friday, the 8-month-old holds a bright red book, John C. Maxwell's Wisdom On Leadership, and appears to be intently examining it as he sits in his high chair. "Just a little light reading," the loving grandmother captioned the photo, adding, "Have a blessed day!" Frankie is Gifford's first grandchild, the son of son Cody Gifford, 32, and his wife Erika Brown...
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Responds to Critics of the Children's Sermon She Gave at Her Church
The celebrity chef gives a weekly children's sermon at her Oklahoma church and sometimes it takes her "awhile to get to the point," she said Ree Drummond addressed her critics — even if she was a bit long-winded doing so. In a video shared on Instagram, the Pioneer Woman star, 53, discussed a recent children's sermon she gave at her Christian church. Ree does the sermons weekly and explained that the "children's moments" are 5-minute long stories for the kids to "involve them in some conversations." In...
John Legend Talks 'Challenges' He and Chrissy Teigen Faced on Journey to Welcoming New Baby Esti
Legend and Teigen welcomed baby Esti, who joins big sister Luna and big brother Miles, on Jan. 13 John Legend says the road to welcoming his new baby girl with his wife Chrissy Teigen wasn't easy. On Thursday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the "All of Me" crooner, 43, got candid about the obstacles he and Teigen faced while trying to conceive their newborn daughter Esti Maxine and why they think it's helpful to others to be open about their struggles. "We've been open about it because we've had challenges," Legend told...
Kristen Bell Says Her Two Daughters Know 'Daddy Is an Addict': Nothing Is 'Off the Table'
Kristen Bell explains the importance of open conversations, even about difficult subjects, between herself, husband Dax Shepard and daughters Delta, 8, and Lincoln, 9½, in REAL SIMPLE's Game Changers print and digital issue Kristen Bell believes in keeping an open relationship with her daughters. Appearing in REAL SIMPLE's Game Changers print and digital issue — it's first-ever celebrity cover — the Frozen star, 42, talked about why she thinks keeping total honesty with her kids is one of her keys to parenting. "I hate the word 'taboo.' I think it should be stricken from...
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable New Photo of Daughter Lucy, 9 Months, Sweetly Looking Into Camera
Andy Cohen is dad to daughter Lucy, 9 months, and son Ben, 4 Andy Cohen can't get enough of his baby girl! The Bravo star, 54, shared an adorable new photo of daughter Lucy Eve on his Instagram Story Wednesday, showing the 9-month-old sweetly looking up at the camera with her big blue eyes. In the snap, Lucy wears a red and white striped long sleeve, a red bandana around her neck and a black barrette in her hair. Last week, Cohen documented another cute moment with his daughter,...
Heather Rae El Moussa Says She and Tarek Are Staying in 'Private Little Bubble' with Baby Boy
Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa welcomed their first baby together on Jan. 31 Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa are soaking up special moments with their baby boy before introducing him to the world. The Selling Sunset star, 35, shared a sweet post on Instagram Thursday featuring glimpses at her newborn son, whom she and Tarek welcomed last month, explaining that the couple is staying in their "happy, private little bubble" before sharing more details about their son. "Soaking in all of the sweet and precious moments with our...
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Duet on Cover of Miley Cyrus Hit 'Flowers' — Watch
The couple, who have been married since 1988, tackle the tune and add their own personal touch — a bleating toy goat Talk about a sensational cover! Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick showed off their musical chops in a video rendition of the Miley Cyrus hit "Flowers" posted to Instagram Wednesday. The Mystic River actor, who has released seven albums as part of The Bacon Brothers, teamed up with The Closer star to put their own spin on the power ballad. It's one of the few covers Bacon,...
Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Video of 'Sweet and Strong' Son Sebastian on First Birthday
Anderson Cooper is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 12 months Anderson Cooper is celebrating his baby boy on his first birthday! The CNN journalist, 55, shared an adorable video of his son Sebastian Luke on Instagram Thursday, honoring his little one as he celebrated his first birthday. In the cute clip, Sebastian intently listens to a music box that plays "It's a Small World," which Cooper noted is an "old music box that belonged to my mom." "Sebastian just celebrated his 1st birthday!" Cooper wrote alongside the clip....
See Disney's New Collection of Princess Bridal Gowns Inspired by Tiana, Cinderella and Snow White!
The collection, a collaboration with Allure Bridals, is now in its fourth year, and for the first time includes bridesmaids dresses Brides-to-be, meet the wedding gowns of your princess dreams! Disney's new 2023 Fairy Tale Wedding Gown dress collection in collaboration with Allure Bridals includes a tribute to Cinderella, Snow White and Tiana, as well as gowns inspired by Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas and Rapunzel. For the first time, the dreamy collection of 21 gowns also includes bridesmaid dresses, all of which are revealed Feb. 10 in a...
'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Is 'Building a Great Life' and 'Doing Whatever the Hell I Want' After Kody Split
Meri Brown is living her best single life since separating from Kody Brown. Meri shared a video on Instagram Thursday that showed her smiling from ear to ear while riding in a canoe with a friend. The audio included alongside the clip was from Taylor Swift's acceptance speech for the Woman of the Decade Award at the 2019 Billboard Women In Music Awards.
1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Slaton Recalls Birth of 'Precious' Second Baby: 'I've Always Wanted Two Kids'
“Being a mom is what I’ve wanted to do since I was 5 years old,” Amy Slaton said in PEOPLE’s exclusive look at Tuesday’s episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters Amy Slaton is thrilled now that her family of four is complete. In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Tuesday's episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, the 35-year-old recalls the moment she became a mother of two, welcoming her second baby via caesarean section with husband Michael. "Amy went into a C-section about 7:15 this morning. The doctor warned us about the complications because of her weight but thankfully,...
A toddler's toybox trinket purchased for just $30 is discovered to be a precious brooch once worn by Russian royalty
In 2011, a British woman Thea Jourdan bought a sparkly brooch at a thrift store in the UK for around $30. Thea assumed that the brooch was a piece of costume jewelry and that the diamonds surrounding the large orange gemstone in the center were fake.
Kate Hudson Says She Felt 'Unconditionally Loved' by Ex-Husband Chris Robinson in Rare Comment
Kate Hudson is opening up about the whirlwind love story behind her first marriage. The Academy Award nominee, 43, made a rare comment about her ex-husband Chris Robinson on her pal Sara Foster and sister Erin Foster's The World's First Podcast, saying he taught her "what it felt like to be unconditionally loved"
North West Prepares for Valentine's Day with Cookies — and Sweet Note to Mom Kim Kardashian!
North West's Valentine's Day setup featured an assortment of pink and red goodies, including apparel from her mom Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS collection inspired by the holiday North West is getting ready for Valentine's Day! On Friday, the 9½-year-old shared how she's preparing for the upcoming holiday in a TikTok (posted to her and mom Kim Kardashian's joint account) showing a setup of pink and red assorted goods and an animated graphic heart on a tablet. The TikTok was simply captioned, "Almost Valentine's Day💕✨," tagging Kardashian. "Four more days until Valentine's...
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Family Photo of Kardashian Kids: 'Whole Tribe Is a Vibe'
Her sister Kim also shared the same picture, as well as some sweet snaps of her two sons, Saint West, 7, and Psalm West, 3½ The Kardashian kids are a vibe of their own! Khloé Kardashian shared a sweet shot of her and her sibling's kids, featuring her 4-year-old daughter True Thompson, three of Kim's four children, Rob Kardsahian's daughter Dream and every one of Kourtney's but Mason Disick, 13. "♡ when the whole tribe is a vibe ♡ getting a photo of the ENTIRE tribe will be my...
Reese Witherspoon Posts Adorable Birthday Message to 'Big Sis' Jennifer Aniston: 'What a Gift'
"You always give the best advice and endless LOVE and support," Reese Witherspoon wrote in honor of Jennifer Aniston's 54th birthday alongside photos of the Morning Show costars Reese Witherspoon is wishing her "big sis" Jennifer Aniston a happy birthday! The Your Place or Mine star shared a sweet birthday message to her Morning Show costar on her 54th birthday Saturday. "Happy Birthday @jenniferaniston! What a gift to get to work with my big sis every day on @themorningshow," Witherspoon, 46, wrote as a reference to when she guest starred on Friends as Rachel's...
Lizzo on Getting 'So Drunk' with Adele at the Grammys from Wine and Tequila 'Flasks'
The "About Damn Time" singer and 30 performer both took home a Grammy Award on Sunday Lizzo and Adele were feeling "Good as Hell" at the Grammys Awards. During a Friday appearance on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, the Special songstress reflected on her eventful night at the award ceremony — which was in great spirits thanks to the company of the British star and a little bit of booze. Reflecting on the moment she won record of the year for "About Damn Time," she revealed she...
Nia Long on Having a Baby After 40: 'When It Happened, It Was Pretty Exciting'
The 52-year-old actress is mom to two sons, aged 11 and 22 Nia Long thinks being a mom of two is a "pretty exciting" thing. The 52-year-old actress gave birth to her 11-year-old son, Kez Sunday Udoka, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Ime Udoka, in 2011. Long is also mom to son Massai Zhivago Dorsey II, 22, whose dad is Long's ex-fiancé Massai Z. Dorsey. RELATED: Nia Long's 2 Kids: Everything to Know Because doctors had previously told her it would be challenging to have more children following her...
