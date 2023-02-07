ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kicker 102.5

Cheryl E Preston

Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed

Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Ty Herndon Is Getting Married! Meet His Fiancé, Alex

Ty Herndon turned to social media on Thursday (Feb. 9) to share some big news: Not only is he in a new relationship, but he will be getting married this year. The "What Mattered Most" singer announced the joyous news and introduced his fiancé Alex with photos and a sweet caption on Instagram.
40 First Dance Songs for a Country Music Lover’s Wedding

It's only the most important song of your life! The first dance song at your wedding needs to be perfect, and if you're a country fan, then it likely needs to be one of these 40 hit songs. Contemporary love songs from Brett Young, Blake Shelton and Brett Eldredge are...
Shania Twain Explains Her Bright Red Hair at the 2023 Grammys

Shania Twain turned heads on the 2023 Grammys red carpet on Sunday night (Feb. 5), rocking a sharp-silhouetted, black-and-white polka dot ensemble with blazing red hair. Her wardrobe made cow print look cool, but it was her long, neon red locks that took the spotlight in an interview she gave on the carpet to ET.
28 Years Ago: Shania Twain Releases ‘The Woman in Me’

On Feb. 7, 1995, Shania Twain released her second album, The Woman in Me. The Canadian musician co-wrote the album with her then-husband, Robert John "Mutt" Lange; the latter also produced the full-length. Although the well-crafted songwriting points to Twain's future pop success, the LP is squarely in the country...
