Jason Aldean’s Daughter Navy Turns 4: See Inside Her Fairytale Birthday Party [Pictures]
The youngest member of the Aldean family is celebrating a big birthday. Jason Aldean's daughter Navy Rome, whom he shares with his wife Brittany, turned four years old on Saturday (Feb. 4). Brittany celebrated the milestone with a montage of video clips set to Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely." With...
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Ricky Nelson and Kristin Harmon: Their Tragic, Troubled Lives, Deaths, and Marriage
In the mid-1960s, they were TV's golden couple. He was a TV star turned rock music icon who died in a tragic plane accident in 1985. She was his loyal wife and sometime co-star who struggled with depression and died of a heart attack in 2018.
Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed
Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Luke Combs’ ‘Love You Anyway’ Captures Classic Country Heartache and Nostalgia [Listen]
Luke Combs is taking listeners back to the ‘90s and 2000s with his nostalgic neo-traditional country song, “Love You Anyway.”. Penned by Combs alongside frequent collaborators Dan Isbell and Ray Fulcher, the new track beautifully melds classic country instrumentation with heart-rending storytelling. “If your kiss turned me to...
Ty Herndon Is Getting Married! Meet His Fiancé, Alex
Ty Herndon turned to social media on Thursday (Feb. 9) to share some big news: Not only is he in a new relationship, but he will be getting married this year. The "What Mattered Most" singer announced the joyous news and introduced his fiancé Alex with photos and a sweet caption on Instagram.
Kelsea Ballerini Adds More Fuel to Chase Stokes Dating Rumors With One Sneaky Video [Watch]
It doesn't appear that Kelsea Ballerini is looking to squash any rumors about a budding romance with actor Chase Stokes. If anything, the country star is fanning the gossip flames by sharing a quick-and-sneaky video that appears to show the two in bed together. Ballerini was responding to a fan's...
‘Cosmic Love’ Star Christopher J. Essex Gets Downright Sexy in New ‘Time on You’ Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Christopher J. Essex might not be dating anyone right now, but when it came time to create his new single “Time on You,” the country music singer-songwriter did have one specific woman on his mind. “A very special one,” Essex tells Taste of Country in a recent interview....
Adam Hood’s New Track ‘You Love Me Like That’ Is a Romantic Ode to His Wife [LISTEN]
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Adam Hood has shared a heartfelt new single just in time for Valentine's Day. "You Love Me Like That," out today (Feb. 10), is a stirring, soulful love song inspired by Hood's longtime wife, Britni. "I wrote this with Sean McConnell back in 2016," Hood says. "He was...
Brandi Carlile Sings at Ellen DeGeneres’ Surprise Vow Renewal to Wife Portia De Rossi [Watch]
Brandi Carlile played wedding singer to Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi recently, when the couple — who have been married for 14-and-a-half years — renewed their vows. The vow renewal ceremony came as a complete surprise to DeGeneres, as Rossi surprised her wife in the middle of a party celebrating Rossi's 50th birthday.
Chris Lane’s Two ‘Foster Fail’ Dogs Are the Sweetest ‘Protectors’ to His Kids
Before Chris Lane and his wife Lauren were parents to their two boys, 20-month-old Dutton and 4-month-old Baker, they were pet parents to two rescue dogs, Cooper and Chloe. In fact, pets are so important to the singer that he included a line about them in "Ain't Even Met You Yet," a song he wrote before Dutton was born.
Chase Rice Hopes His New Album Does Two Cowboys Proud [Interview]
Chase Rice used a photograph of his dad for the album cover of his new I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell album. If you're guessing that's one of the two cowboys he's hoping to make proud, you're right. Daniel Rice died 15 years ago after suffering a...
40 First Dance Songs for a Country Music Lover’s Wedding
It's only the most important song of your life! The first dance song at your wedding needs to be perfect, and if you're a country fan, then it likely needs to be one of these 40 hit songs. Contemporary love songs from Brett Young, Blake Shelton and Brett Eldredge are...
Lucas Hoge Takes Fans to the Middle of ‘Nowhere’ in Far-Flung New Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Lucas Hoge is headed for "Nowhere" in his fun new video — and he's having an "absolute blast" doing it. The country singer is also an adventurer who hosts a show called Hoge Wild on the Sportsman Channel, and his new song and video tie in perfectly to the show's themes of travel and living life to the fullest.
Jessie James Decker’s Kids Steal the Show (From Home!) as She Sings National Anthem at NFL Pro Bowl
Jessie James Decker delivered a pitch-perfect rendition of the National Anthem before the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday night (Feb. 5). And though her family didn't make the trip with her to Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev., her kids still managed to be a big part of her performance as they watched on from their TV at home.
18 Years Ago: Rascal Flatts Ride to No. 1 With ‘Bless the Broken Road’
Eighteen years ago today (Feb. 12, 2005), Rascal Flatts scored their third No. 1 hit with "Bless the Broken Road." The song, from their album Feels Like Today, also became the trio's first platinum-selling tune. "Bless the Broken Road" was written by Marcus Hummon, Bobby Boyd and Jeff Hanna in...
Shania Twain Explains Her Bright Red Hair at the 2023 Grammys
Shania Twain turned heads on the 2023 Grammys red carpet on Sunday night (Feb. 5), rocking a sharp-silhouetted, black-and-white polka dot ensemble with blazing red hair. Her wardrobe made cow print look cool, but it was her long, neon red locks that took the spotlight in an interview she gave on the carpet to ET.
44 Years Ago: Eddie Rabbitt Hits No. 1 With ‘Every Which Way But Loose’
For the week starting Feb. 10, 1979, Eddie Rabbitt hit No. 1 on the charts with "Every Which Way But Loose." Co-written by Steve Dorff, Snuff Garrett and Milton Brown, the mid-tempo, pedal steel-adorned song stars a protagonist who can't shake the memory of someone from his head. In fact,...
28 Years Ago: Shania Twain Releases ‘The Woman in Me’
On Feb. 7, 1995, Shania Twain released her second album, The Woman in Me. The Canadian musician co-wrote the album with her then-husband, Robert John "Mutt" Lange; the latter also produced the full-length. Although the well-crafted songwriting points to Twain's future pop success, the LP is squarely in the country...
