The Korean Tajin Alternative Sunny Anderson Can't Get Enough Of

Tajin has been around since 1985, and people have not stopped being obsessed with it (via The New York Times). From mango to even candy, this tangy, spicy topping has become many people's favorite condiment to add some extra zest to everyday foods. We all know Food Network's Sunny Anderson...
What's Next For Alex Belew After Conquering Hell's Kitchen? - Exclusive Interview

Alex Belew wouldn't change a thing about his "Hell's Kitchen" journey. Why would he? Major spoiler, if you haven't yet watched the finale — he came out on top. The only thing the Southern chef remembers after he opened the most meaningful door handle in culinary competition history — as Belew told Mashed — is that his wife, Sarah, couldn't speak for weeks after the finale because she screamed so hard.
Even Superheroes Like Ant-Man, Paul Rudd, Drink Non-Alcoholic Beer - Exclusive Interview

Not all superheroes drink alcohol — according to Paul Rudd, anyway. The actor's "Ant-Man" superpowers — besides apparently never aging — have led to a trilogy of Marvel movies that even the less-hardcore MCU fans can't get enough of. Rudd is currently on the tail end of his whirlwind press tour and premiere in Los Angeles to promote "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," out on February 17.
Kate Middleton's Favorite Salad May Be Viral But Is It Real?

If you have a sneaking fondness for learning all about the royals' food favorites, you already know you've come to the right place since it's a passion we share, as well. We're proud to do so, in fact, since royal food news has been a thing ever since the story leaked out about how King Alfred burned a few loaves of bread back in the 9th century. While Alfred was too busy fleeing from Vikings to work on honing his baking skills, more recent monarchs have been far more focused on their diets.
