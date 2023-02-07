ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah’s outdoor recreation industry featured at state Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation along with local outdoor organizations and brands set up at the Capitol Friday. It was part of Outdoor Recreation Day on the Hill. Leaders, entrepreneurs, and outdoors enthusiasts alike gathered to take in the possibilities that the great outdoors...
KSL+: What is Utah doing about its drought?

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been an issue in the state for decades and with the most recent shrinking of the Great Salt Lake, water has become a critical part of the conversation at the State Capitol. This week, Matt Rascon talks to two experts, with two different...
Utah business owner charged for involvement in drug trafficking ring

SALT LAKE CITY — Twelve individuals are facing drug trafficking charges for their involvement in a decade-long drug trafficking operation Friday. According to the U.S . Attroney’s Office for the District of Utah, a federal judge ordered the detention of the alleged drug trafficking ring leader, 40-year-old Jaafar Altalibi of Salt Lake County.
80K fentanyl pills seized in Utah drug bust

COALVILLE, Utah — A pair of drug busts in Summit and Wasatch counties on Thursday led to the discovery of meth, heroin, marijuana and tens of thousands of fentanyl pills. In Summit County, about 12:20 p.m., a car was pulled over on I-80 near Coalville because the tint on the windows was too dark, according to a police booking affidavit.
‘Sherry Black bill’ would expand DNA testing options for law enforcement

SALT LAKE CITY — Several topics were discussed at the state Capitol Thursday morning, including a bill which would expand what can be used in investigations. It is tied to a 2010 murder case in which the suspect was not tried for until last year. Now, lawmakers are hoping to expand the use of DNA and genealogy in similar cases.
Utah man accused of stealing millions in construction equipment appears in court

SALT LAKE CITY – An Idaho man who was bilked out of $10,000 in a Utah construction scheme spoke out Thursday as the man who is accused of taking the money appeared in court. Derek Johanson is accused of stealing skid steers and then selling them to innocent buyers. He’s been arrested and convicted multiple times for construction thefts.
