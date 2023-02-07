Have you ever noticed how whenever you make a pot full of chicken, beef, or pork stock, the top of the liquid starts to collect this weird grayish, brownish foam? Many people may not know what causes this, what it even is, or how to fix it. According to Miller's Bio Farm, that scum is actually congealed and denatured proteins that are not harmful to anyone. While cloudy scum does not have the most visually appealing look, it is a result of the proteins from the meat breaking down. It isn't harmful to consume and doesn't have much flavor, so what's the big deal?

1 DAY AGO