Louisiana State

What is king cake and why is there a plastic baby inside?

You may not be able to get to New Orleans for Mardi Gras, but if you still want to celebrate, there’s a sweet Mardi Gras tradition you can eat anywhere: King cake. While king cakes have a long history and come in many forms, most people in the U.S. know them as doughnut-shaped cakes topped with icing and generous handfuls of purple, green and yellow sprinkles, the colors of Mardi Gras.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Chicken Enchiladas Verdes

Chicken Enchiladas Verdes (or Enchiladas Verdes de Pollo) is an easy and tasty weeknight meal. Made with minimal effort but loaded with flavor. Enchiladas Verdes de Pollo is perfect for weeknights. You can even use a rotisserie chicken to make this recipe.
My Food Spread Picks: It's A Philly Thing, With A Twist, Go Birds!

Sautéed Onions & Peppers ( suggestion: use butter to sauté with a little brown sugar to caramelize onions!) Mix it all together/ Heat it up and dunk some good hoagie roll pieces in it!. Hoagie Dip. Cut up the following in very small pieces or cubes:. Salami. Peperoni.
Pimiento (pimento) cheese sandwich spread

Today, I thought I would bring back a vintage southern pimiento cheese recipe that my mom and grandma used to make when I was growing up. Pimiento cheese can be served on crackers, sandwiches, and on celery sticks, etc.. It's still one of my favorite go-to-sandwich spreads.
The Most Important Menu Item At Reba McEntire's Restaurant

Growing up in Oklahoma, country music star Reba McEntire enjoyed wholesome dishes like pinto beans and cornbread (via TODAY), so when she opened Reba's Place in her home state, she made sure its menu offered a generous serving of childhood nostalgia. McEntire never imagined she would get into the restaurant...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Cajun Sausage And Shrimp Jambalaya

This is a quick, less expensive jambalaya recipe. It is very tasty and so easy to make any night of the week. This dish can be made in less than 30 minutes. Add a green salad, and you have a complete meal.
Stuffed Salmon Recipe

When it comes to stuffed salmon, my salmon stuffed with crabmeat, spinach and cream cheese is an over-the-top delicious and restaurant-style dish you can easily make in your home kitchen. Trust me, it takes salmon to a whole new level!
The Egg White Trick For Shining Up A Cloudy Stock

Have you ever noticed how whenever you make a pot full of chicken, beef, or pork stock, the top of the liquid starts to collect this weird grayish, brownish foam? Many people may not know what causes this, what it even is, or how to fix it. According to Miller's Bio Farm, that scum is actually congealed and denatured proteins that are not harmful to anyone. While cloudy scum does not have the most visually appealing look, it is a result of the proteins from the meat breaking down. It isn't harmful to consume and doesn't have much flavor, so what's the big deal?
Lemon-Pepper Shrimp Scampi Pasta

Shrimp Scampi might not be a Southern invention, but you’d be hard pressed to find many Southerners who’d turn their noses up at fresh Gulf shrimp sautéed with garlic in plenty of butter!. Although the pasta gets cooked separately in a Dutch oven, all the magic happens...
Ina Garten Is Fully On Board With Waffle Sandwiches

If you've ever partaken in the ongoing waffle vs. pancake debate, you know that many people fall firmly into either one camp or the other. Today, however, the spotlight will be shone solely on the waffle, the gingham breakfast item that boasts its own flavor-holding pockets. After all, the waffle is rapidly gaining attention and becoming the star of meals beyond the morning hours.
Chicken Tinga Tostadas

Tinga de Pollo (Chicken Tinga) is made with shredded chicken cooked in a zesty, chipotle tomato sauce. Served on top of a crispy tostada. Tinga de Pollo (Chicken Tinga) is SO good. Next time you have leftover chicken, this is what you need to make. The sauce is mild and not too spicy yet rich and flavorful.
Pastitsio (Greek Pasta Bake)

If you’ve never heard of Pastitsio, you don’t know what you’re missing. This Classic Greek Lasagna is made with a layer of bucatini pasta, topped with a hearty beef ragu, and finished with a layer of thick and creamy béchamel sauce. It’s heaven on a plate.
Mardi Gras Foods You Need To Try Before You Die

If you're looking for an excuse to celebrate great food, then Mardi Gras, the Tuesday in February that falls before Ash Wednesday, is perfect. What other holiday encourages outright indulgence to prepare for the period of abstinence that follows? Whether you adhere to the religious traditions of the celebration known affectionately around the world as Fat Tuesday or you just love an excuse to eat big and go home happy, Mardi Gras foods provide some of the richest, most satisfying tastes and textures you're likely to find during any festivities, period.
LOUISIANA STATE
Blooming Onion - Air Fryer Recipe

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Blooming Onion.
The Tavern Style Pizza Aldi Customers Are Saying Is Drowning In Cheese

Although you can easily pick up a frozen pizza or order from a chain, there's no denying that pizza often tastes better when you buy a pie from a local restaurant. New Yorkers may have favorite pizza places in the city they'll passionately defend, and if you head over to Chicago for a visit, you might rush to get your hands on some deep dish. But despite its popularity for tourists, deep dish isn't the go-to pizza for most Chicagoans.
CHICAGO, IL
The Head Chef Of Cheesecake Factory's Asian Spin-Off Beat Bobby Flay

It's probably not hard to imagine how The Cheesecake Factory came up with its name. Though an abundant variety of cheesecake is on offer at these restaurants, there are so many other menu items to choose from it can be overwhelming. Luckily, for customers who are worried about menu anxiety, we've saved them some stress by ranking some of the chain's more popular dishes.
