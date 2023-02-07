Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
‘We have to be here fighting’: Deborah Lipstadt opens up on her Poland-Germany trip with Douglas Emhoff
BERLIN (JTA) — Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff made headlines last week during a trip to Europe, where he met with other foreign leaders working to combat antisemitism and returned to his ancestors’ town in Poland. But the trip was originally Deborah Lipstadt’s mission. The historian, an authority...
Cleveland Jewish News
A hospital-turned-church-turned-bar in Spain revealed as medieval synagogue
MADRID (JTA) — Archaeologists excavating a town in southwestern Spain have excavated a 14th-century Sephardic synagogue, revealing a fully intact floor plan including a women’s section and ritual baths. The synagogue complex in Utrera, in the province of Seville, is believed to be among the largest ever found...
Cleveland Jewish News
Siemens signed Israel-boycott contract with Turkish railways: German media
Siemens AG, the largest manufacturing company in Europe, signed a contract with a Turkish firm to provide high-speed trains that reportedly includes a promise to boycott Israel. The deal between the multinational’s Turkish subsidiary, Siemens AŞ, and the Turkish state railway TCDD triggered outrage in some German media outlets and...
Cleveland Jewish News
The Abraham Accords of tennis
The Abraham Accords have made a major impact on international relations in the Middle East. They are also proving an ace for Israeli tennis. Last month, young players and coaches from the Israel Tennis & Education Centers flew to Bahrain—the nonprofit’s second trip to the island kingdom, with which Israel normalized relations in Sept. 2020.
Cleveland Jewish News
Madrid offers to ‘twin’ with Tel Aviv
Call it the Spanish Reacquisition. What one Spanish city taketh away, another one giveth. Yesterday, Barcelona’s mayor announced she was leading her city down a BDS path, opting to “suspend institutional relations with the State of Israel due to the repeated violations of human rights of the Palestinian population and noncompliance with United Nations resolutions.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Antisemitism up 41.9% in Australia in past two years
Down Under, antisemitism is doubling down. A Jan. 27 report from the Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECAJ) found that antisemitism was up 41.9 percent in Australia from 2020 to 2022. Anti-Jewish incidents were up 35% from 2020 to 2021, and 6.9% from 2021 to 2022, per the 282-page report.
Comments / 0