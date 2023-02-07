Read full article on original website
SWFL officials developing beach renourishment projects to help coasts recover
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Ordinarily, you wouldn’t bring sand to a beach. But that’s exactly what many beaches on Southwest Florida’s coast need right now. Beaches in Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties are still recovering from storm surge during Hurricane Ian. Many beaches lost a significant amount of sand, and critical dunes were destroyed. County officials said it could take months to get the beaches back in shape.
Fort Myers Beach artist creates artwork honoring the beach town
Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille reopens after Hurricane Ian
My 14 Favorite Things To Do During A Long Weekend In Naples, Florida
The jewel of Southwest Florida, Naples, glitters like its enticing Gulf of Mexico waves. From its high-brow arts scene to its beautiful beaches and Everglades backyard, Naples gives people who like spending long weekends traveling too many options for too little time. This insider’s guide cherry-picks — scheduling the best activities for a well-rounded taste of Naples’ diversity based on my four decades covering the destination for hundreds of travel and food articles. Unfortunately, Naples was heavily impacted by damage from Hurricane Ian in September 2022. I have updated this article to reflect the most current status of its beaches, accommodations, restaurants, and attractions.
Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts Appoints New Co-Executive Chef
Captiva Island, FL – Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts has announced the promotion of John Feagans Jr. to the position of Co-Executive Chef. Feagans joins an award-winning and top-rated culinary team that includes Executive Chef Greg Nelson. Previously Sous Chef, Feagans will team with food & beverage operations to focus on the upcoming three destination restaurants at the corporation's flagship resort, 'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa of Captiva.
Edison Food Truck Showdown in Fort Myers
The Food Truck Showdown, part of the annual Edison Festival of Lights, kicked off today at noon in Downtown Fort Myers.
A federal agency is working with FWC on unauthorized feeding issue at North Fort Myers eagle nest
A federal agency is working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission on an issue involving the placement of food near a North Fort Myers eagle nest. Taylor Pool, deputy assistant regional director, Office of Communications, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Southeast Regional Office, said that while the Service does not currently have an open investigation into this issue, he did confirm: "this is a behavior mitigation issue and we are working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission."
SWFLA To Do List: Bonita Arts Festival, Cape Coral Bike Night, more
Friends of the Bonita Springs Library hosts its Book Sale Feb. 10-11 at the Bonita Springs Library, 10560 Reynolds St., off Old 41 Road. Thousands of books, puzzles, CDs and DVDs will be on sale in February at the Friends Book Sale, benefitting the nonprofit Friends of the Bonita Springs Library. The Book Sale, in the first-floor meeting room of the Bonita Springs Library, will offer rows and rows of fiction, nonfiction and children’s books, along with puzzles, CDs and DVDs. Everyone is welcome to shop 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. FriendsOfBonitaLibrary@gmail.com.
Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants coming to Bonita Springs, Estero
Many more dining options are coming in 2023 to Bonita Springs and Estero. The future venue in Bonita Springs with the best buzz must be Lake Park Diner Bonita Beach, under construction on the south side of Bonita Beach Road west of U.S. 41 and targeted to open this May. The growing brand operated by veteran restaurateur Paul Fleming builds on the original location that launched in 2019 in Naples’ Lake Park neighborhood.
Beach researchers presenting ways to build back Fort Myers Beach
Council approved beach nourishment plans, including the placement of emergency berms to ease future flooding. But not everyone is on board with the plan at hand.
4 months after Ian, Indian Creek RV Resort telling residents to leave without power or water
South Beach Bar and Grille owners vow to rebuild their beloved restaurant
Captiva Island Resort Appoints New Food and Beverage Operations Manager
Kim McGonnell Named Food and Beverage Operations Manager for Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts. Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts has announced the appointment of Kim McGonnell to the position of Food & Beverage Operations Manager — with a primary focus on the upcoming three destination restaurants at the corporation's flagship resort, 'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa of Captiva Island.
Naples City Council making plan to preserve the city’s charm
Old Naples Marina building to be demolished, businesses looking for new homes
Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor to Open in Florida
Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, Sunsuites is an enclave of one, two and three bedroom suites paying homage to the coastal luxury lifestyle of Southwest Florida and its surrounding communities. Sunsuites, a hotel-within-hotel, will offer 189 luxury suites with one-to-three-bedroom accommodations ranging from 875 to 1,700 square feet. Each guestroom will...
Taking a look inside Punta Gorda FEMA trailers
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — To date, FEMA has given over $57 million to help over 21,000 Lee County residents. This rental assistance comes in forms of grants to rebuild homes, trailers, mobile homes and more. They opened a staging area near the Punta Gorda Airport to be closer to...
Finding the best hidden gems in Collier County
FEMA offers housing for Hurricane Ian victims at the Edison Grand
FORT MYERS, Fla. — FEMA is housing Hurricane Ian victims at the Edison Grand. People who lost their homes can stay there until their homes are repaired, or they find another option. “What we have here at the Edison Grand is our direct lease program. We have leased 40...
Hurricane-destroyed Fort Myers Beach restaurant signs inland lease
The popular Fort Myers Beach eatery La Ola Surfside Restaurant is moving inland. The restaurant has signed a seven-year lease to open a new 4,136-square-foot location at the Bell Tower shops in Fort Myers after its previous beach location at Times Square was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. La Ola is...
