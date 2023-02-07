Read full article on original website
What are Steam Devils and Do They Happen in New York?
The frigid temperatures last weekend brought many strange phenomena to the North East, including one that many New Yorkers had never heard of before: steam devils. There's all kinds of strange occurrences that happen then the temperatures drop sub-zero. Ice quakes, for example, which occur when water-logged ground freezes and expands are just one example of the enormous effects frigid weather can have on the environment. The same goes for steam devils.
America’s Oldest Cheese Shop In New York State Forced To Close
A New York State landmark, a business that opened in 1892, is being forced to close. After more than 130 years in business, the oldest cheese shop in the United States is being forced to close. New York States Oldest Cheese Shop Is Closing Down. Alleva Cheese opened up in...
Nice Catch! CNY Angler Shows Off Her Biggest Yet
While Mother Nature has been mostly uncooperative this season when it comes to accommodating local snowmobilers, there are many ways to find fun in a Central New York winter. An angler from Oneonta had quite a blast reeling in the biggest fish she's ever caught. And, while she released the smallmouth bass without an official weight or length, Kayla Eramo has pictures to prove it.
If You See Purple in the Woods in New York Turn Around and Walk Away
With the weather turning warmer and more and more people getting outside, hiking, and exploring all the natural beauty that Upstate New York offers you might see trees painted with purple paint. Do you know what that means? I didn't when I saw some trees painted purple in the woods near my house. Well, here's the explanation.
Is New York About To Ban Plastic Silverware?
A new law impacting New York City in July has the rest of the state wondering if and when the law will be implemented everywhere else. When a person orders take-out, they have the option to check a little box stating that they don’t want any plastic silverware included with their order but it won’t be long before that little box isn’t even an option for those ordering in New York City.
Can You Legally Change Your Birthdate in New York State?
Hate your birthday? Did it always get in the way of something else and you felt robbed of all birthday celebration happiness?. When can you just change your birthday? Do you need to do something like actually amend your birth certificate or can it be something a little less costly with time and effort?
New York Ranked Best Pizza City in the United States
To the surprise of absolutely nobody, New York City was ranked first among all United States cities when it comes to the quality of its pizza. According to a story by Sav Maive of LawnStarter, New York ran away from the rest of the pack when it came to being a pizza-haven. The study gave New York City an overall score of 79.87. For reference, the next city on the list finished with an overall score of 38.29.
Every New Yorker Knows: What Does Leave No Trace Mean?
No matter what the season New York State offers many places for you and your family to get outdoors and be in nature. Hiking, biking and the thousands of trails that are so close, no matter where you live in New York. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation...
Trio of Upstate NY Athletes Set to Dominate ‘American Ninja Warrior’ This Year!
Three world-class athletes from Upstate New York are headed out to Los Angeles, California to compete for the honor of being crowned the American Ninja Warrior. The physical competition game show is set to tape their upcoming season in the spring, and three Capital Region residents will be competing against some of the most well-conditioned athletes in the world.
Every New Yorker Must Know: 3 Important Headlight Laws
When was the last time you were cognitive of your headlights being on? Do you have daytime running lights? Are you like me and have the car headlights switched on all the time? I am fortunate that the car turns them off for me when I turn off the ignition because I would totally forget.
A Big NY Grocery Chain Makes A Key Life-Saving Addition To Stores
The mid-game cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin last month has opened a conversation about heart health in New York and across the country. The quick actions of the Buffalo and Cincinnati medical teams unquestionably saved Damar’s life, and raised awareness for the identification and emergency response to life-or-death situations like these.
Sad Update On ‘Flamingo’, the Pink Pigeon Found In a New York Park
Just last week we reported that a pink pigeon was found in a park here in New York State. Considering the fact that pink pigeons don't exist, speculation grew that this one had been dyed pink for a gender reveal. Wild Bird Fund, the the group that has been caring for the animal, now reports that 'Flamingo' did not survive.
Hungry? Chow Down on These 18 New York Towns Named After Foods
New York has no shortage of wacky town names. Sometimes you'll see a sign when you're driving through this state and wonder where the hell they came up with that. (Coxsackie, anyone?) Much has been written about New York's most unpronounceable towns, New York's most dirty-sounding towns, and even all...
13 Shortages Expected At New York Grocery Stores Within The Year
Eggs were just the beginning. As prices already skyrocket due to inflation, some household staples in New York are in danger of going "out of stock" in 2023. From your favorite beverage, to cooking supplies, to produce. you may want to keep an eye on shelves for these products. 13...
New York Could See Record High Temperatures Over Next Week
From record lows to record highs, the winter rollercoaster of temperatures continues this week for many people in the New York area. On Saturday, the Empire State plunged into a deep freeze with the mercury dipping into the single digits. Sub-zero windchill conditions caused car batteries to die, pipes to freeze and everyone to pray that the groundhog was dead wrong about winter sticking around for another six weeks.
Upstate New York Students to Video Chat With Astronaut in Space
Some lucky students from a school in Upstate New York will have the opportunity of a lifetime this week, when they talk to an astronaut aboard the International Space Station. According to a NASA Media Advisory, Students from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School No. 9 in Rochester, New York will spend their Friday morning watching NASA astronaut Josh Cassada answer their questions while aboard the International Space Station.
Picente: Plan to Reclassify Waterways Jeopardizes Farming, Snowmobiling, Infrastructure
The state legislature is considering a plan to alter how some waterways are classified and local officials say would negatively impact farmers, 'cripple' area snowmobiling trails and create infrastructure and travel headaches. Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed the bill near the end of 2022, but it is once again circulating in committee this session.
