Funny Viral Video Perfectly Explains How We Mainers Feel About Summer Tourists
Every single year, more and more tourists flood into Maine to bask in our perfect summers. Parking on Commercial Street in Portland becomes an impossible task, traffic on the way through Ellsworth is a nightmare, and cruises in Casco Bay sell out. I don’t blame the tourists for flocking here;...
The 2022 Top 10 Hottest Real Estate Towns in Maine
There aren't enough homes in Maine to go around. Mainebiz published Maine's Hottest Towns top 10 rankings. The information comes from Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough. They pick the towns and cities with the biggest jump in single-family home sales. Part of the data includes the average price and days on the market.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NHPR
Something Wild: A rare Siberian eagle is spotted again this year. Is it lost or exploring?
Birders flocked to Mid-Coast Maine in January 2022 to see the rare and magnificent Steller's sea-eagle. It remained in that area for a few weeks, boosting the population and local economy, and re-appeared again this year. We're delighted to be able to revisit this episode about "vagrant" birds, first heard in February 2022.
2 Of The Most Popular Ski Resorts In North America Are In Maine
Sometimes we forget how lucky we have it here in Northern New England. Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Massachusetts really are four season playgrounds. Beaches and hiking the summer, amazing foliage in the fall, and skiing / snowboarding!. While we don't have the massive mountains that the western states have,...
This Ingenious & Unique Window Display in Maine is Award-Winning
I was walking in downtown Waterville with my homies showed me something remarkably creative and I had to share it with you. We were leaving Mainely Brews and walking down Main street. My friend Molly literally pulled me across the street and said, "Look Lizzy!" I looked up to this window display and was immediately blown away.
WMTW
Record warmth reaches Maine
Temperatures soared on Friday for parts of Maine. Portland reached 52 degrees just before 1 p.m., tying the record for the date. The last time it got that warm, on this date, in Maine's largest city was back in 1955. As warm as it was, it was nowhere close to...
Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023
Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
Is It Illegal to Have Headlights Off When It Rains or Snows in Maine?
When I am driving in the rain or snow and it's naturally a bit darker, I always wonder if the people without their lights on could get in trouble if they passed a copper?. In my opinion, driving without your lights on during rain, snow, and obviously when it's dark, is a big no-no.
New Hampshire & Massachusetts Theater Chain Changing Ticket Prices
Even before the pandemic really shook up the movie theater industry, there were changes on the horizon. Nearly a decade ago, director George Lucas predicted that we would see movie theaters moving more in the direction of going to a Broadway shows or major sporting events. There would be more amenities in theaters, better concessions options, and they would be nicer overall, but the prices would see an astronomical increase. George Lucas speculated that we could see the price of tickets jump up to $100. You can read more about what he and Steven Spielberg had to say HERE.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Manmade Lake in Maine?
Located in the North Maine Woods, Chesuncook Lake is the largest manmade lake in Maine. Covering 26,200 acres, the lake is actually the third largest lake overall in the state, trailing only Moosehead Lake and Sebago Lake. The Making of a Lake. Chesuncook Lake was formed by a succession of...
Maine Forecast Called ‘February Blowtorch From Hell’ After Keith Carson Tweet
"If you don't like the weather, wait five minutes." It's a quote that no one really knows the origin of or when it started (although, fun fact, according to Quote Investigator, it's traced back to either Mark Twain or Will Rogers.) Regardless of where it came from, it's pretty much...
The Little Known Maine Restaurant Has The Best View In The State
As a premiere east coast tourist destination, it should not be a big surprise that Maine has hundreds of amazing restaurants. Portland, of course, is a foodie paradise. But, lately, we are seeing some amazing restaurants pop up in unexpected places. Some people, for example, are saying Biddeford is quickly becoming one of the state’s go-to culinary towns. And, most of our towns and cities have at least a handful of great restaurants.
WMTW
'Marty on the Mountain' talks about years atop New England's tallest peak
FRYEBURG, Maine — When you talk about WMTW Channel 8 and Mount Washington, the one person that comes to mind is Marty Engstrom, also know as Marty on the Mountain. For decades Engstrom was an engineer for the station, but so many people remember him as the guy on Mount Washington who did the weather with a smile.
wagmtv.com
RF Chamberland wins Grand Champion Award
ST AGATHA, Maine (WAGM) - A local trucking company in Aroostook County recently won an award for the safest motor carrier in Maine. The Maine Motor Transport Association recently held their annual membership and awards banquet in Portland. At the banquet, RF Chamberland of St Agatha was awarded the M-M-T-A Grand Champion award for the safest motor carrier in Maine. Chris Cyr is the Director of Risk Management for R.F. Chamberland, and says it feels great to win the award and doing what they can to keep Maine safe.
WGME
From record cold to record warmth, why are we so warm?
What a difference a week makes, our high temperature this afternoon was 52. This tied the record high on this day which was set back in the year 1955. It was just last Friday and Saturday when Maine saw some of the coldest wind chill temperatures in recorded history, with records dating back to 1940.
Government Technology
Maine Looks to Add Electric Bikes to Rebate Program
(TNS) — To boost the number of Mainers giving electric bicycles a chance, lawmakers are weighing a plan to add them to Efficiency Maine's rebate program. Douglas Nielsen of Harpswell told a legislative panel Tuesday the move would be "yet another small step" toward a big goal of protecting "the treasured environment of our state."
WMTW
Rain for coastal Maine and snow for the mountains
Maine — A quick moving system will bring a few inches of snow to areas north of route 2 Thursday evening. Looking at 1-3" of snowfall with locally higher amounts. Some snow will drop further south but it will be mixing and eventually turn to all rain. Even...
Scarborough BMV to remain closed through at least Wednesday, maybe longer
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Due to a need for ongoing repairs and cleanup, the Scarborough Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) branch will be closed through at least Wednesday, Feb. 15, if not all of next week. As a result of last weekend’s historically cold temperatures, a roof drain above the...
newscentermaine.com
Alcohol-to-go could be a permanent fixture in Maine, if new bill passes
To-go alcohol was made possible during the pandemic. If the bill passes, selling alcohol to go would be permanent, including beer and wine takeout by the glass.
