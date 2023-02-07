Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania man accused of killing ex-girlfriend’s daughter, hiding body in freezer
A Pennsylvania man is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter and hiding the body in a freezer, authorities said.
abc27.com
Lancaster Police arrest juveniles for possessing firearms
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Police announced they have arrested two juveniles who were in possession of firearms. Police say that around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, an officer with the department observed a group of three individuals on Pershing Avenue matching the description of suspects involved in a shots fired incident that occurred early in the day.
abc27.com
Cumberland County man sentenced for shooting at officers, woman in 2019
Cumberland County man sentenced up to 40 years in jail for attempted homicides
2 men arrested in central Pa. shooting that injured one person: police
Investigators in York have arrested two men in connection with a shooting that injured a 49-year-old man on Friday, police said. Officers were called to the 600 block of East Market Street at an unspecified time, where they found the injured man. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, and his condition was not reported by the police.
Pa. man accused of shooting girlfriend in the leg: report
A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after police say he shot his girlfriend in the leg, according to a story from the News-Item. Ronald F. Sobol, 42, of Coal Twp., Northumberland County, is being charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor of recklessly endangering another person, the news site said.
Baltimore County detective on life-support after suicidal man shoots 2 officers: police
FALLSTON, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man, whose father called law enforcement to report him suicidal, was taken into custody early Friday, ending a 39-hour manhunt during which he wounded two Baltimore County police officers in separate shootings and holed up in a wooded area behind a suburban shopping center, authorities said.
Suspect in custody after shootings of 2 police officers in Maryland
abc27.com
Police investigating Lancaster County homicide, suspect in custody
Police investigating death in central Pa. home, suspect in custody
Body found in Columbia home; police say it's a homicide and a suspect is in custody
abc27.com
Lebanon Police arrest suspect in two shootings
Man charged in connection to two Lebanon shootings
Police drop charges against Carlisle teen arrested in December Dollar General armed robbery
Pennsylvania State Police and Cumberland County prosecutors have reversed course and dropped all charges against a 16-year-old Carlisle teen arrested last week as one of two suspects in a Dec. 11 armed robbery at a Cumberland County Dollar General store. The charges against Isiah Rall, of the first block of...
lebtown.com
Gunshot victim drives himself to the hospital after Thursday night shooting
Lebanon city police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday night, Feb. 9, in the city. According to the police release, officers were dispatched to the area of 8th and Cumberland streets around 7 p.m. Thursday for a report of gun shots fired. Police said that upon arrival, they discovered that a suspect had already fled the area, while the victim had driven himself to a local hospital.
Police respond to York shooting
YORK, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in York earlier this afternoon. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the shooting occurred along the 600 block of East Market Street in York City. The first call to police came in at 1:44 p.m. It is unclear at this time...
Dog Dead, Another Wound In Lancaster County Shooting
One dog is dead and another was hurt in a shooting in Lancaster County, authorities announced in a release on Thursday, Feb. 9. Officers were called to a report of gun shots outside a home in the first block of Pinnacle Road West, Martic Township, on Feb. 1 around 7:18 p.m. Trooper James Grothey explains in the release.
abc27.com
Man charged after allegedly fleeing police officer, barricading himself in Harrisburg home
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, a man was arrested after he allegedly fled police and then barricaded himself in his home with a knife after police attempted to take him into custody on a previously existing warrant. On Feb. 4, the Lower...
Police Sting Catches Two Men Meeting Prostitutes In Lancaster County Motel Room: Authorities
Two men were arrested after they found an undercover police officer— not the prostitutes they were hoping for— in a Lancaster motel, authorities announced in two releases on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. An undercover female officer met 25-year-old Shawn M. Stauffer, Jr. around 12:30 p.m. and 54-year-old David...
Berks Driver Pistol Whipped Man In Parking Lot Fight: Police
A driver in Berks County faces aggravated assault charges after authorities say he pistol-whipped another motorist in a fight at a restaurant parking lot. Wyomissing police were called to the Plaza Azteca Restaurant at the Berkshire Mall just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 for a report of possible shots fired, the department said in a statement.
