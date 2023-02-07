ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KING-5

How a minimally invasive procedure is helping patients with AFib

SEATTLE — A unique partnership between Overlake’s Heart and Vascular Center and EvergreenHealth Heart Care is supporting patients on the Eastside with comprehensive heart care services. “It provides a wide range of cardiovascular services, including cardiac rehabilitation, cardiac surgery, preventative heart care, and even specialized treatments, like valve...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Where to find sweets for your Valentine's Day sweetheart in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Cassandra Williams says Tacoma's Hilltop community has given her nothing but love, so for 22 years at her cake shop Love By The Slice, she has been giving it right back in the sweetest way possible. Especially around her favorite holiday, Valentine's Day. "I love the...
TACOMA, WA
KING-5

These Valentine gift ideas will make your loved one swoon!

SEATTLE — Valentine's Day is comping up and if you're out of gift ideas, we have a few that may inspire you!. Beauty blogger Kathy Copcutt gave Amity some ideas, whether you're looking for a bit of beauty or a comfy hug!. Bearaby Hugget Balls and Weighted Blankets. House...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

The on-site sewage business is no laughing matter at this Tacoma convention

TACOMA, Wash. — You've probably heard of Comic Con and the Consumer Electronics Show, but does Septic-Con ring a bell? It should. It's the state's largest gathering of professionals from the on-site sewage industry, who recently converged at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center for two fun-filled days to soak in all that the field has to offer.
TACOMA, WA
KING-5

8 unique ways to celebrate Valentine's Day throughout western Washington

SEATTLE — Whether you call it Valentine's Day, Galentine's Day, or Palentine's Day, Feb. 14th is an excuse to celebrate. Here are eight unique ways to do just that, from all around western Washington!. Noir Luxe Candle Bar in Seattle. This Black-owned and woman-owned brand enables couples and groups...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

The Angry Beaver serves up hockey and Canadian favorites in Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle's hockey history dates back more than 100 years, but for decades, if you wanted a place to grab a drink and a game, you were out of luck. That changed in 2012 when The Angry Beaver opened in the Greenwood neighborhood. Now the city's original hockey bar is a staple for fans of the sport.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

An encounter with the Lake Stevens Monster

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Evening’s Jose Cedeno heard about something called The Lake Stevens Monster and decided to check it out. He was prepared for a trek but didn’t need to hike to see this monster. Instead, he drove to a residential neighborhood in Lake Stevens. The...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
KING-5

A 'Contraption Master' builds one of his biggest at the Seattle Boat Show

SEATTLE — Tucked among more than 300 exhibits, 800 boats and thousands of daily visitors, Zach Umperovitch quietly tinkers with a "toy" that spans more than 100 feet of the Lumen Field Event Center. Using paddles, boats, and even a swinging stuffed salmon, the self-proclaimed "world's leading authority on...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Proposed bill would push back state's plans to identify new airport location

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on pushback to a proposed location for a new commercial airport originally aired on Feb. 1. A new bill would push back the state's timeline to identify a location to build a new airport that lawmakers said is badly needed to alleviate capacity concerns at SeaTac and accommodate anticipated growth in the Puget Sound region over the next three decades.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

