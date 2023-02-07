Xbox Game Pass Users' Long Wait for Game Is Finally Over

A game that was supposed to come to Xbox Game Pass in 2022 has finally been added, and all subscribers, no matter the tier or platform can check it out. This is to say it doesn't matter if you're a standard Xbox Game Pass subscriber or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, and it doesn't matter if you're on console or PC . If you have any form of Xbox Game Pass, on any platform it's available on, you now have unlimited access to the Game of the Year edition of Hot Wheels Unleashed .

Released in two years ago via Milestone, and supposed to come to Xbox Game Pass last year, Hot Wheels Unleashed wasn't in the discussion of Game of the Year come the end of 2021, however, it was in the discussion of best racing game of that year, which is probably how it gets away with a Game of the Year edition. Whatever the case, it was popular with the nostalgic and it's a game many Game Pass subscribers were excited about when it was announced for the subscription service.

As long as the game is available via Xbox Game Pass, it's also available to subscribers to purchase with a 20 percent discount. How long it's going to be available via the subscription service though, remains to be seen.

" Hot Wheels Unleashed at its best is breakneck entertainment with a nostalgic coat of paint," reads the opening of o ur official review of the game. "At its worst, it's a budget racing game hidden by the aforementioned nostalgic coat of paint. Milestone's new racing game has a surplus of good ideas left unrealized by insufficient polish and ill-advised design choices. At times, Hot Wheels Unleashed is a competent racing game that offers high-speed thrills and everything your inner child dreams of from a Hot Wheels game, but other times it's reminiscent of the middle-of-the-road licensed games of yesteryear."

Related:

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via Xbox One , Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X , and PC for $10 and $15 a month, respectively. For more coverage on the subscription service -- and everything else Xbox -- click here .