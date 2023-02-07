ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

CBS Sports

Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Wichita Eagle

Are the 49ers Being “Sore Losers” After Losing to the Eagles?

The 49ers are still not over their loss in the NFC Championship game to the Eagles. It all started with Brandon Aiyuk who questioned how legitimate the Eagles' defense really was within the week of the loss. Once it got to Super Bowl week, that is where the floodgates opened with Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and surprisingly Robbie Gould lamenting over the game. Here is some of what these players have been saying.
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Ex-Ole Miss Receiver AJ Brown Gives Thanks to Alma Mater Ahead of Super Bowl LVII

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Super Bowl media week has come and gone, and it is nearly time for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs to battle for the Lombardi Trophy. Eagles receiver AJ Brown is the only former Ole Miss Rebel taking the field on Sunday and had a special message for his alma mater during Super Bowl media week.
OXFORD, MS
Wichita Eagle

Typical Zach After Hall Call

Zach Thomas had a huge smile on the Zoom media call that followed his election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but more significantly he was the Zach Thomas he was throughout his time with the Miami Dolphins. Always crediting and deferring to teammates during his playing days, Thomas...
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: LA Ships Thomas Bryant to Denver for Draft Compensation

The Los Angeles Lakers have shipped Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for Davon Reed and three second-round picks. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report on the agreement. Bryant has brought incredible energy to the team on both sides of the ball this season. In 21.3 minutes per game,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Alabama’s Updated Bracket Projections and 5 Things That Turned My Head This Week: All Things CW

The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh appears in five parts each week, with the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is ... The Alabama Crimson Tide only has seven regular-season games remaining, and even if it stumbles and gets swept at Auburn and Tennessee over the next fews days it would still be at least tied for the lead in the Southeastern Conference.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

