The 49ers are still not over their loss in the NFC Championship game to the Eagles. It all started with Brandon Aiyuk who questioned how legitimate the Eagles' defense really was within the week of the loss. Once it got to Super Bowl week, that is where the floodgates opened with Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and surprisingly Robbie Gould lamenting over the game. Here is some of what these players have been saying.

12 HOURS AGO