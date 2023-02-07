ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valentine's Day ideas: 9 dinners and sweet specials around Salem

Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 4 days ago
Valentine's Day is often an opportunity for special dinners and desserts.

If you're around Salem, here are some places to take your partner, friends or yourself:

Dinner

Taproot Old Mill Cafe x King's Kitchen

King's Kitchen is hosting a Valentine's Day special at Taproot Old Mill Cafe.

King Khong Phou, King's Kitchen owner, has been whipping up special pop-ups around Salem, predominantly at the Dehn Bar. This event is RSVP only and includes a five-course meal experience for couples and singles.

The meal includes three appetizers: mushroom and gruyère, winter salad and spinach ricotta ravioli. The main course is a choice of chicken beet risotto, pork potato pavé or salmon polenta. Dessert is a choice between dark chocolate cheesecake and tiramisu.

Cost: $100 for couples, with a $50 deposit. Singles are $60 with a $30 deposit.

RSVP: Contact King's Kitchen on Facebook, Instagram (@chef.king.86) or email kingskitchen86@gmail.com.

Address: 1313 Mill St. SE.

Paradiso at the Grand Theatre

Paradiso at the Grand Theatre is offering a curated four-course meal for couples and singles. The meal is coordinated and made by chef Jeremy Benz with wine steward/mixologist Robyn Christine.

The four courses include an arugula-fennel salad; crab potato cake with bearnaise sauce; choice of filet mignon, duck or salmon, and a chocolate and strawberry vol-au-vent.

Cost: Meals are $80 per person, $120 for curated wine pairings.

RSVP: Call the restaurant at 971-707-4098.

Address: 195 High St. NE.

Barrel & Keg

Barrel & Keg is offering a five-course wine dinner on Valentine's Day. RSVP is required.

Hor d'oeuvres and champagne will be served at the bar at 6 p.m. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. Courses include strawberry basil and ricotta crostini, tomato basil soup with gruyere grilled sandwiches, Caprese salad for two, baked lobster raviolis and New York cheesecake or dark chocolate mousse for two.

Cost: Tickets are $75 per person and include one paired bottle of wine per couple. Additional drinks including wine, beer and hard cider will also be available.

RSVP: To purchase tickets, visit the restaurant's website, barrelandkeg.com.

Address: 1190 Broadway St. NE.

Northern Lights Theatre Pub

Northern Lights Theatre Pub is bringing back the Valentine's Day Dinner and Movie with three different event times, featuring the film "Ticket to Paradise."

The celebration menu begins with a charcuterie plate and salad. Main course choices are prime rib, chicken cordon bleu or vegetarian prima vera. Dessert is cheesecake with marionberry sauce or dark chocolate torte with chocolate sauce.

Couples may share a bottle of wine, receive two drink tickets for the bar or receive bottomless soft drinks. Singles can redeem two drink tickets for the bar or bottomless soft drinks.

Showtimes are all on Feb. 14, and at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Cost: Tickets are $50 per person.

Tickets: Purchase tickets at the box office or online at northernlightstheatrepub.com.

Address: 3893 Commercial St. SE.

Miller's BBQ

Miller's BBQ and NW Event Producers are hosting a four-course dinner for two with wine pairings and jazz music.

Manny Martinez and Wes Tjernlund Jazz duo will provide entertainment. The four-course meal includes bruschetta, Caesar salad, tri-tip or Italian marinated chicken, and Swedish cream with fresh fruit. Wine includes sparkling wine, California rose, California red blend and dessert wine.

Cost: Tickets are $100 per couple, and meal time slots are 5 and 7 p.m.

RSVP: To get tickets, go to the Facebook event or Eventbrite site.

Address: 3800 Liberty Road S.

Adam's Rib Smokehouse

Adam's Rib Smokehouse is offering a Valentine's dinner special including chicken, rack ribs and sides for two.

The special includes half a chicken, half a rack of ribs, side dishes, salads, bread, fountain drinks and dessert. It is available Feb. 11, 13 and Valentine's Day from 4 p.m. to closing.

Cost: $45 per order for two.

Address: 1210 State St.

Dessert

Sweetly Baked

Sweetly Baked is offering decorating classes and Valentine's cookie kits for the month.

Cookie kits include a dozen cookies with sprinkles, frosting and brush or piping bag. Visit the bakery to pick up a box or two.

Decorating classes all this month will be Valentine's Day themed. There are two cookie, one kids' cake and four regular cake-decorating classes. Classes are open to individuals age 12 and older, with the exception of the children's cake class. No prior experience is required.

Cost: The cookie class is $45 a person, with sessions from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 5 and 12. Kids' cake class is $90 per one child and adult, from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 5. Regular cake classes are $70 per person and happening 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 3, 4, 10 and 11.

RSVP: To register for a decorating class, call the bakery at 503-508-2444 or visit in person.

Address: 680 Hawthorne Ave. SE.

Brandy's All City Sweets

Brandy's All City Sweets is offering a Valentine's cookie class from noon to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 5. All supplies will be provided.

Cost: $75 per person.

RSVP: Call (971) 720-1146

Address: 335 State St.

Michelle Ashley Custom Cakes

Michelle Ashely Custom Cakes is offering three Valentine's cake decorating classes.

These classes will take place at 4:30 p.m. Feb 8, and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Feb 11. Classes are about an hour and a half.

Cost: Cakes are $125, up to two people a cake, with limited "Mommy and Me" spots (for children ages 5 and older). Everything is provided by the bakery.

RSVP: Contact Michelle Ashley Custom Cakes by visiting the bakery or sending a message to the Facebook page.

Address: 2195 Hyacinth St. NE Ste. 101.

Em Chan covers food and dining at the Statesman Journal. You can reach her atechan@statesmanjournal.com, follow her on Twitter @catchuptoemilyor see what she's eating on Instagram @sikfanmai.ah.

