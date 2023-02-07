ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJBF

Zoom to lay off 15% of workforce; CEO says he is taking 98% pay cut

By Miabelle Salzano
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sB4iK_0kfalakN00

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) — Having lived through the COVID-19 pandemic, you’ve probably become quite familiar with video meeting company Zoom – but the conferencing platform, along with many formerly-high flyers of the tech industry, is now announcing layoffs.

On Tuesday, the San Jose, California-based company announced plans to cut 15% of its global workforce. The move, announced in a letter to employees published on its corporate blog, will impact around 1,300 employees.

CEO Eric Yuan stated in the letter that he would be taking a 98% pay cut and forego his 2023 corporate bonus. He added that members of the executive leadership will be taking a 20% pay cut to their base salaries and forfeiting their own corporate bonuses.

“We didn’t take as much time as we should have to thoroughly analyze our teams or assess if we were growing sustainably toward the highest priorities,” Yuan said in the letter. “As the CEO and founder of Zoom, I am accountable for these mistakes and the actions we take today– and I want to show accountability not just in words but in my own actions.”

ALSO ON WJBF: Drop in mortgage interest rates means it’s a good time to buy a home

Yuan cited Zoom’s rapid growth and aggressive hiring over the past two years as the reason for the layoffs at this point.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 7, Zoom’s stock price had fallen about 43% year over year.

Zoom is far from the only tech company to announce layoffs recently . Several other companies that have announced staffing cuts have also cited an aggressive hiring period during the pandemic as more and more people relied on technology.

“My commitment to you is that we will make sure the changes we are making to our team today are not made in vain,” Yuan said as he closed his letter. “We will learn from the past to set ourselves up for future success, and redouble our efforts to help evolve Zoom to tomorrow.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Second suspect wanted in Armed Robbery investigation

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a second man related to a crime on Fairington Drive. Authorities say 17-year old Cameron Dixon is wanted in connection with an Armed Robbery that occurred February 2nd. He may be also known as “Cam”. Authorities say Dixon was with […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
NBC2 Fort Myers

Disney cuts 7,000 jobs from its global workforce

(CNN) — Disney became the latest company to report deep job cuts, as it said it would cut 7,000 jobs from its global workforce. “While this is necessary to address the challenges we’re facing today, I do not make this decision lightly,” said CEO Bob Iger, who returned to lead the company in November when the board fired Bob Chapek as the company’s leader. I have enormous respect and appreciation for the talent and dedication of our employees worldwide, and I’m mindful of the personal impact of these changes.”
CNBC

Here’s how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 into McDonald's 10 years ago

McDonald's customers are still "lovin' it" despite cutting back on restaurant spending due to inflation. For the fiscal fourth quarter, McDonald's reported earnings per share of $2.59 on $5.93 billion in revenue. That compares with earnings per share of $2.45 on $5.68 billion of revenue Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv.
Fortune

A top tech analyst just warned another 15% to 20% of big tech employees could be laid off over the next 6 months

Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., during the company's Ignite Spotlight event in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Big tech giants have laid off tens of thousands of employees over the past few months as recession fears, persistent inflation, and rising interest rates continue to weigh on earnings results. The likes of Google, Amazon, and Meta have let go of nearly 40,000 employees combined.
WJBF

Man sought in Armed Robbery investigation

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a man related to a crime on Fairington Drive. Authorities say 21-year-old Maurice Folsom is wanted in connection with an Armed Robbery that occurred February 2nd. Folsom may be with a subject known only as “Cam” who possibly drives a […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Benzinga

Lean And Mean? Looking At Uber Just Months After CEO's Memo

Uber issues its fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday, widely beating consensus estimates. The rideshare giant issues 29 cents per share on revenues of $8.6 billion. Uber Technologies Inc UBER CEO Dara Khosrowshahi delivered on his bombshell memo to employees back in May of last year, saying the rideshare giant would cut costs and treat hiring like a “privilege,” as the company was addressing a shift in investor sentiment.
WJBF

“Izzy’s Law” bill filed at Georgia State Legislature

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Several Lawmakers, including Senator Harold Jones, have filed Izzy’s Law. This law would require the Georgia Department of Public Health to develop and make available for download online a model aquatic safety plan based on national standards for private swim instructors. This would be required by no later than January 1st, 2024.  […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Richmond County Deputy Jailer arrested after domestic incident

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – On February 9th, approximately 3:15 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence of Deputy Jailer Diane Maultsby in reference to a domestic incident involving her juvenile son. Following an investigation by Criminal Investigation Division, Deputy Jailer Maultsby was arrested for Reckless Conduct. She has been placed on […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Two shot at Aiken Burger King in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting in Aiken. Authorities say on Wednesday, February 8 at approximately 8:40 pm., officers responded to a call of a shooting at Burger King at 1110 York Street NE. Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Beech Island credit union Robbery suspect arrested

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – Thursday morning, investigators arrested 27-year-old James Antonio Frazier of Aiken in connection to a bank robbery. On February 2nd, around1:30 pm, deputies responded to Peach State Federal Credit Union located at 143 Old Jackson Road after being alerted to a gunman demanding money. It was reported that the suspect entered […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

WJBF

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy