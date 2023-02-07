Windsor residents may no longer pay sales tax on these essential hygiene products

Windsor residents may no longer have to pay town sales tax on essential hygiene products like diapers and incontinence and period products.

At a work session Monday, board members gave their informal support to eliminating the tax, following the state of Colorado, Larimer County and Fort Collins. The board could take a formal vote eliminating the tax at the end of the month or in early March.

When the tax would cease depends on when the town board passes the resolution.

The city of Fort Collins exempted essential hygiene products from its sales tax in 2021, and Larimer County followed suit in October.

That means those living in Fort Collins don't pay city, state or county sales tax on those products as of Jan. 1, but other municipalities within Larimer County that have not exempted the sales tax will still collect for their portion.

But soon, Windsor residents may no longer pay a town, county or state sales tax on products such as diapers and tampons. Windsor, which straddles the county lines of Larimer and Weld, has a sales tax rate of 3.65% regardless of which county the sale takes place. Weld County currently has no sales tax.

Windsor news:With voters supporting 'backlots' parking zone, what's next for the Windsor DDA?

Diapers and incontinence products aren't cheap, town board members said.

Chief Financial Officer Dean Moyer said there was no estimate on what the lack of revenue loss might be because retailers remit sales taxes to the town in one lump sum every month.

Larimer County commissioners estimated Coloradans spent about $15 per month on period products and $75 per month on diapers.

Products exempt from sales tax include "any consumer products used to manage periods, absorbent cloth or disposable products worn by humans who are incapable of, or have difficulty, controlling their bladder or bowel movements," according to the state's legislative bill.