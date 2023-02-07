Ice hockey: These are the most productive players in Section 1 this season

Scoring

Minimum of 15 goals-assists

Nick Romeo (Clarkstown) 43-35-78

Anthony Cappello (Rivertown) 43-20-63

Andrew Fenninger (Clarkstown) 19-44-63

Ryan Nichols (Byram Hills) 35-20-55

Jon Martirano (Mahopac) 23-28-51

Alex Cutier (Byram Hills) 28-21-49

Mario DeMaria (White Plains) 31-15-46

Jason Rothstein (Clarkstown) 28-18-46

Alex Wanner (Mahopac) 27-19-46

Christian Martirano (Mahopac) 28-16-44

Braedon Gallante (Rivertown) 18-23-41

Ian Silberstein (Scarsdale) 21-17-38

Luke Green (Pelham) 11-27-38

Tommy Richardson (Rye) 20-17-37

Griffin Evans (Pelham) 16-19-35

Erik Cipriano (Byram Hills) 9-26-35

Kyle Petschek (John Jay-CR) 17-16-33

Dempsey Brown (Rye) 16-17-33

Harley Formica (White Plains) 12-21-33

P.J. DeNoia (John Jay-CR) 22-10-32

Noah Jettelson (Carmel) 17-15-32

Will Crotty (Pelham) 19-11-30

Henry Bagley (Rye) 18-11-29

Gavin Nichols (Byram Hills) 12-16-28

Jacob Miller (Rivertown) 18-8-26

Max Tse (Ryetown/Harrison) 18-8-26

George Snyder (White Plains) 15-11-26

Issac Schultz (Ryetown/Harrison) 12-14-26

Noah Lavoie (Pawling) 18-7-25

Phillip Shargorodsky (White Plains) 14-11-25

Sam Sobler (Clarkstown) 3-22-25

Seamus Howard (Carmel) 17-7-24

Chase Chalfin (Clarkstown) 9-15-24

Aidan Cohn (Ryetown/Harrison) 11-13-24

Walter Oestreicher (John Jay-CR) 7-17-24

Gunnar Lavoie (Pawling) 13-9-22

Seth Dorfman (Rye) 11-11-22

Ivan Vasyuta (Rye) 9-13-22

Freddy Kushnick (Scarsdale) 9-12-21

Kyle Kahan (Scarsdale) 7-14-21

Avery Tymus (Byram Hills) 6-15-21

Aidan Balkin (Rivertown) 5-16-21

Liam Draddy (Rye) 10-10-20

Sam Horner (Scarsdale) 4-16-20

Christopher Frey (Carmel) 9-10-19

Octavius Esposito (Byram Hills) 10-8-18

Julian Bystricky (White Plains) 9-9-18

Cole Tyrell (Suffern) 9-9-18

Charlie Tyrell (Suffern) 8-10-18

Alex Zinman (Rivertown) 1-17-18

Mikey Toole (Fox Lane) 17-0-17

Christian Cipriano (Byram Hills) 11-6-17

Santino Esposito (Pelham) 8-9-17

David Fridman (Pawling) 13-3-16

Charlie Stemerman (Scarsdale) 10-6-16

Ayden Greenberg (Suffern) 7-9-16

Aidan Maffucci (Rivertown) 4-12-16

Ryan Marcus (Greeley) 8-7-15

Aaron Shulman (Suffern) 7-8-15

Reid Finster (Pelham) 4-11-15

C.J. Soropoulos (Mamaroneck) 3-12-15

Save percentage

Ty Levy (Suffern) .951

Matt Dworkowitz (North Rockland) .933

A.J. Levy (Clarkstown) .924

Kenny Luttman (Pawling) .920

Dylan Rogers (John Jay-CR) .912

Thomas Mount (Pawling) .907

Raffaele Lestingi (Carmel) .905

Max Siegel (Scarsdale) .901

Ryne Wolberg (Greeley) .898

Ty Wingfield (BYSNS) .896

Brandon Morgan (Rye) .877

Jack Malinson (Pelham) .874

Ryan O’Hagan (Rivertown) .855

Ryan Arcamone (Byram Hills) .831

Derek Gould (White Plains) .783

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Ice hockey: These are the most productive players in Section 1 this season