ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

General Assembly Hits "Crossover"

Newsradio WRVA
Newsradio WRVA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cAcs9_0kfalRki00

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Delegates heard an impassioned plea from Delegate Dawn Adams (D-Richmond), who admitted she had attempted suicide twice, as they voted on a bill that would require parental notification if a student came out in school as transgender. Adams is a lesbian. The bill was one of several voted on in the General Assembly on the day of session known as "crossover."

Opponents of the bill Adams spoke on believe it is a "forced outing" bill. Adams says her experience as a lesbian in school in the 1980s is similar to what transgender kids face now. She also says coming out to her parents was extremely difficult. The bill narrowly passed the House.

Bills that passed in the State Senate included a ban on TikTok on state devices, paid sick leave for grocery store employees, and a ban on search warrants aimed at "period trackers." Democrats argued the tracking information could be used to prove if someone had an abortion if it is outlawed in the Commonwealth.

Bills must pass both the House of Delegates and the State Senate to get to the Governor. Democrats control the Senate while Republicans control the House.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newsradio WRVA

Newsradio WRVA

Richmond, VA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
504K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/newsradiowrva

Comments / 0

Community Policy