General Assembly Hits "Crossover"

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Delegates heard an impassioned plea from Delegate Dawn Adams (D-Richmond), who admitted she had attempted suicide twice, as they voted on a bill that would require parental notification if a student came out in school as transgender. Adams is a lesbian. The bill was one of several voted on in the General Assembly on the day of session known as "crossover."

Opponents of the bill Adams spoke on believe it is a "forced outing" bill. Adams says her experience as a lesbian in school in the 1980s is similar to what transgender kids face now. She also says coming out to her parents was extremely difficult. The bill narrowly passed the House.

Bills that passed in the State Senate included a ban on TikTok on state devices, paid sick leave for grocery store employees, and a ban on search warrants aimed at "period trackers." Democrats argued the tracking information could be used to prove if someone had an abortion if it is outlawed in the Commonwealth.

Bills must pass both the House of Delegates and the State Senate to get to the Governor. Democrats control the Senate while Republicans control the House.